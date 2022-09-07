ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 4

Related
focushillsboro.com

Director Of The Oregon Health Authority Patrick Allen Repeated Matteucci’s Remarks Regarding The Significance Of Worker And Patient Safety

Oregon State Hospital (OSH) has been informed by the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (Oregon OSHA) that the hospital will get 3 citations for breaches in the areas of documentation, complete investigation, and reaction in relation to workplace violence and injuries. The hospital was also alerted by Oregon-OSHA to three additional problems that, if not handled, could arise in the future regarding the same subjects.
OREGON STATE
KGW

OSHA: Hundreds of workers filed heat-related complains over summer

PORTLAND, Ore. — As temperatures soared into the triple-digits this summer, many Oregon workers complained of no air conditioning, limited water and no rest breaks at their workplace, according to records provided by the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (OSHA). Records show Oregon OSHA received 269 heat-related complaints...
OREGON STATE
kbnd.com

Bear Encounters Increasing In Oregon

BEND, OR -- After two dangerous bear encounters in Oregon this week, ODFW is asking everyone to be careful. "It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," says Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife. She believes the late berry season is partly to blame.
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
The Associated Press

18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1051 square kilometers) of active, uncontained fires and nearly 5,000 people on the ground fighting them in the two states. The blazes are among more than 90 active fires across the country, including in Montana, California and Idaho, the National Interagency Fire Center said. Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. In Washington state, the Goat Rocks Fire, south of Mount Rainier National Park, was started by lightning and has led to the closure of U.S. Highway 12 and the evacuation of neighborhoods east of the city of Packwood. Evacuations were also issued for several communities in Cowlitz County in response to the Kalama fire in Gifford Pinchot National Forest southwest of Mount St. Helens.
WASHINGTON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources

If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Legislature#Emergency Department#Drowning
ijpr.org

What Oregonians should know about COVID-19 bivalent boosters

Over the last year and a half, COVID-19 has taken big leaps in its evolution, getting more transmissible and better at evading our immune systems. Now we’re catching up, with a second generation booster shot that should give humans a fresh advantage. The Food and Drug Administration and Centers...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon’s Attorney General Endorses The Indian Child Welfare Act 1978

In favor of the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and 22 other attorneys general filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court. Congress created this federal law more than 40 years ago in reaction to the rise in the number of Indian children being removed from their homes. In order to preserve native families and children tied to their traditional identity and community, ICWA was designed to provide them with protection.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
The Oregonian

The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review

The Oregon governor’s race shifted into full gear this week, with the three leading candidates and their supporters ramping up spending on advertising with the summer winding down and voters turning their attention to the upcoming election. Republicans rolled out an ad that strived to paint Democrat Tina Kotek...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon tax breaks created for factories in the ‘80s now go overwhelmingly to data centers

Nearly four decades ago, Oregon lawmakers sought to help economically distressed communities across the state entice new employers with a package of short-term tax breaks. The first beneficiaries of Oregon’s enterprise zone program included a plastics factory in St. Helens, a small lumber company in The Dalles, a firearms manufacturer in Myrtle Point and a boatbuilder near Roseburg.
OREGON STATE
KGW

How to make sure wildfire smoke stays outside

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is facing extreme wildfire conditions this weekend, and in addition to multiple planned public safety power shutoffs, communities across the state are already seeing impacts to their air quality due to smoke from current wildfires. Most Portlanders remember just how bad things can get when...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy