KGW
Oregon hospitals in crisis: Samaritan CEO says it could take a generation to recover
PORTLAND, Ore. — As CEO of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Care Systems, Becky Hultberg has a close-up view of the crisis gripping the state's health care sector — and she spends sleepless nights thinking about what the future holds. More than two and a half...
focushillsboro.com
Director Of The Oregon Health Authority Patrick Allen Repeated Matteucci’s Remarks Regarding The Significance Of Worker And Patient Safety
Oregon State Hospital (OSH) has been informed by the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (Oregon OSHA) that the hospital will get 3 citations for breaches in the areas of documentation, complete investigation, and reaction in relation to workplace violence and injuries. The hospital was also alerted by Oregon-OSHA to three additional problems that, if not handled, could arise in the future regarding the same subjects.
OSHA: Hundreds of workers filed heat-related complains over summer
PORTLAND, Ore. — As temperatures soared into the triple-digits this summer, many Oregon workers complained of no air conditioning, limited water and no rest breaks at their workplace, according to records provided by the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (OSHA). Records show Oregon OSHA received 269 heat-related complaints...
kbnd.com
Bear Encounters Increasing In Oregon
BEND, OR -- After two dangerous bear encounters in Oregon this week, ODFW is asking everyone to be careful. "It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," says Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife. She believes the late berry season is partly to blame.
18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1051 square kilometers) of active, uncontained fires and nearly 5,000 people on the ground fighting them in the two states. The blazes are among more than 90 active fires across the country, including in Montana, California and Idaho, the National Interagency Fire Center said. Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. In Washington state, the Goat Rocks Fire, south of Mount Rainier National Park, was started by lightning and has led to the closure of U.S. Highway 12 and the evacuation of neighborhoods east of the city of Packwood. Evacuations were also issued for several communities in Cowlitz County in response to the Kalama fire in Gifford Pinchot National Forest southwest of Mount St. Helens.
Double Creek Fire has torched more than 230 square miles
There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. The blazes are among more than 90 active fires across the country, including in Montana, California and Idaho, the National Interagency Fire Center said.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources
If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
With fires burning across the state, much of Oregon sees hazy Saturday skies
PORTLAND, Ore. — With several fires burning across the state, many Oregonians woke up to hazy skies Saturday morning, with air quality ranging from healthy to very unhealthy, depending on the location, and conditions stayed the same or got worse in most places over the course of the day.
ijpr.org
What Oregonians should know about COVID-19 bivalent boosters
Over the last year and a half, COVID-19 has taken big leaps in its evolution, getting more transmissible and better at evading our immune systems. Now we’re catching up, with a second generation booster shot that should give humans a fresh advantage. The Food and Drug Administration and Centers...
7 of The Most Depressing Cities In USA Surround The Tri-Cities
BILLINGS, MONTANA - #1 in the USA for depression at 31%. SPOKANE - SPOKANE VALLEY, WASHINGTON - #6 in USA for depression at 27%. SALEM, OREGON - #8 in the USA for depression at 25.9%. BOISE CITY, IDAHO - #14 in the USA for depression at 24.9%. PORTLAND, OREGON -...
Why are flags at half-staff in Oregon?
Governor Kate Brown has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon’s Attorney General Endorses The Indian Child Welfare Act 1978
In favor of the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and 22 other attorneys general filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court. Congress created this federal law more than 40 years ago in reaction to the rise in the number of Indian children being removed from their homes. In order to preserve native families and children tied to their traditional identity and community, ICWA was designed to provide them with protection.
WWEEK
Bob Stacey, Who Battled the Rajneeshee Cult Over Oregon’s Land Use, Dies at 72
Bob Stacey, one of Oregon’s leading warriors against suburban sprawl who battled strip-mall developers and the Rajneeshees in court, died Sept. 8. He was 72. U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) mourned Stacey’s passing Thursday evening: “Oregon just lost the most important person that most people have never heard of.”
Oregon coastal communities in ‘extreme’ fire danger
Power is cut off to part of Tillamook and Lincoln County amid fire danger concerns across the region.
The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review
The Oregon governor’s race shifted into full gear this week, with the three leading candidates and their supporters ramping up spending on advertising with the summer winding down and voters turning their attention to the upcoming election. Republicans rolled out an ad that strived to paint Democrat Tina Kotek...
Oregon Wildfires: Evacuation Orders Issued as Videos Show Devastation
Nearly 230,000 acres had been burned across Oregon as of Friday.
Oregon tax breaks created for factories in the ‘80s now go overwhelmingly to data centers
Nearly four decades ago, Oregon lawmakers sought to help economically distressed communities across the state entice new employers with a package of short-term tax breaks. The first beneficiaries of Oregon’s enterprise zone program included a plastics factory in St. Helens, a small lumber company in The Dalles, a firearms manufacturer in Myrtle Point and a boatbuilder near Roseburg.
It’s official: Power shutoffs underway across Oregon amid fire danger
With a red flag warning in effect across Oregon Friday, mass public safety power shutoffs are happening across the state because of high winds and extreme fire conditions.
How to make sure wildfire smoke stays outside
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is facing extreme wildfire conditions this weekend, and in addition to multiple planned public safety power shutoffs, communities across the state are already seeing impacts to their air quality due to smoke from current wildfires. Most Portlanders remember just how bad things can get when...
Oregon Wildfire Map, Update as PG&E Outage Fears Rise Over Huge Infernos
More than 40,000 households are expected to lose power across Oregon on Friday.
