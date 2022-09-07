Laura Carol Glatter, a longtime resident of Morgan City, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the age of 76. Laura was born July 17, 1946, in Beaumont, Texas to W.G. (Dub) and Dora Bonura Eastling. She attended St. Anthony in Beaumont through junior high and then moved with her family to Liberty, Texas, where she graduated in 1964 from Liberty High School. Another family move in 1965 brought her and her future husband, Ralph, to Morgan City. Along with being a devoted wife and mother, Laura worked part-time in Tupperware, magazine and greeting card sales. She was an avid reader and collected various items such as blown glass and lighthouses. She enjoyed traveling and never lost her love for Texas or visiting relatives there. She was a very social person and enjoyed meeting and holding conversations with others. Her biggest delight was her grandchildren, and she made every effort to attend events and ceremonies in which they participated. She will truly be missed by all that loved her.

MORGAN CITY, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO