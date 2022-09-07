ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwick, LA

LAURA CAROL GLATTER

Laura Carol Glatter, a longtime resident of Morgan City, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the age of 76. Laura was born July 17, 1946, in Beaumont, Texas to W.G. (Dub) and Dora Bonura Eastling. She attended St. Anthony in Beaumont through junior high and then moved with her family to Liberty, Texas, where she graduated in 1964 from Liberty High School. Another family move in 1965 brought her and her future husband, Ralph, to Morgan City. Along with being a devoted wife and mother, Laura worked part-time in Tupperware, magazine and greeting card sales. She was an avid reader and collected various items such as blown glass and lighthouses. She enjoyed traveling and never lost her love for Texas or visiting relatives there. She was a very social person and enjoyed meeting and holding conversations with others. Her biggest delight was her grandchildren, and she made every effort to attend events and ceremonies in which they participated. She will truly be missed by all that loved her.
MORGAN CITY, LA
L'Observateur

LSP brings treats to Vacherie Elementary

Yesterday, Troopers with LSP Troop C were out at Vacherie Elementary School to surprise the students with free treats. All the students were able to enjoy a cup of Blue Bell ice cream, cookies, and a “Junior Trooper badge” sticker. Troopers enjoyed the opportunity to visit with and give back to the kids our community.
VACHERIE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed, Passenger Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 931

Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed, Passenger Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 931. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 7, 2022, that on September 6, 2022, soon after 10:00 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 931 at LA 44 in Ascension Parish. Ashton Anderson, 20, of Prairieville, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
KLFY News 10

Louisiana rapper Mystikal indicted by grand jury

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana native and well-known hip hop artist, Mystikal, was indicted by an Ascension Parish grand jury Wednesday, September 7. The 51-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies back in July for an alleged sexual assault. Tyler’s attorney, Joel Pearce, confirmed Wednesday that the […]
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Man sentenced for operating drug ring in EBR and Ascension parishes

United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that Aron Winter Mosquera-Castro, age 28, of Houston, Texas was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison following his convictions for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute heroin, unlawful travel in aid of a racketeering enterprise, and unlawful use of a communications facility. The Court further sentenced him to serve five years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

8 children, 7 adults displaced in apartment fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is looking into an apartment fire that left eight children and seven adults without a place to call home. The flames broke out at the Crown Victoria Court Apartments on Crown Avenue just after 10 p.m. on Friday, September 9.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Vandals strike on LSU campus prior to Southern game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Graffiti has been found on LSU’s campus. The Mike the Tiger statue was vandalized along with other areas on the campus. Sometime overnight, “several locations on LSU’s Campus received damage from graffiti, including areas of Tiger Stadium, the Shaquille O’Neal statue and the tiger statue outside Mike the Tiger’s Habitat,” according to LSU.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD K9 sniffs out drugs in fugitive’s vehicle

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Baton Rouge Police Department initiated a traffic stop in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 6. The traffic stop took place in the 15000 block of I-10 East around 12:10 a.m. The stop was requested due to a traffic...
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

New School Board member takes oath; 2022-23 budget passes

CENTERVILLE — Debra Roberson Jones took the oath of office Thursday as the newest St. Mary Parish School Board member, just in time to help approve the 2022-23 budget and the sale of the elementary school where Jones once taught. Jones was appointed at a special meeting Aug. 23...
FRANKLIN, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish captain provides update on task force to address crime

After violent crimes drew concern from citizens in Donaldsonville, city leaders joined with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office in implementing a task force. APSO District 1 Captain Darryl Smith, who appeared on Mayor Leroy Sullivan's Sept. 8 Making Progress program on Facebook Live, said the task force has brought positive results since ramping up June 1.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection With Allegedly Pointing a Firearm at Two Juveniles and Groping One

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection With Allegedly Pointing a Firearm at Two Juveniles and Groping One. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department revealed on September 7, 2022, that investigators arrested Hunter Talley, 26, for his alleged involvement in two different occurrences involving two 13-year-old female victims. The incidents occurred at school bus pick-up and drop-off locations on September 1st and 2nd, 2022.
BATON ROUGE, LA

