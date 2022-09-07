Read full article on original website
LAURA CAROL GLATTER
Laura Carol Glatter, a longtime resident of Morgan City, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the age of 76. Laura was born July 17, 1946, in Beaumont, Texas to W.G. (Dub) and Dora Bonura Eastling. She attended St. Anthony in Beaumont through junior high and then moved with her family to Liberty, Texas, where she graduated in 1964 from Liberty High School. Another family move in 1965 brought her and her future husband, Ralph, to Morgan City. Along with being a devoted wife and mother, Laura worked part-time in Tupperware, magazine and greeting card sales. She was an avid reader and collected various items such as blown glass and lighthouses. She enjoyed traveling and never lost her love for Texas or visiting relatives there. She was a very social person and enjoyed meeting and holding conversations with others. Her biggest delight was her grandchildren, and she made every effort to attend events and ceremonies in which they participated. She will truly be missed by all that loved her.
LSP brings treats to Vacherie Elementary
Yesterday, Troopers with LSP Troop C were out at Vacherie Elementary School to surprise the students with free treats. All the students were able to enjoy a cup of Blue Bell ice cream, cookies, and a “Junior Trooper badge” sticker. Troopers enjoyed the opportunity to visit with and give back to the kids our community.
Acadiana mother hopes to change Louisiana statute
For Amanda Perero, what started as meeting her son for the first time would become an effort to create change.
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed, Passenger Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 931
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed, Passenger Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 931. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 7, 2022, that on September 6, 2022, soon after 10:00 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 931 at LA 44 in Ascension Parish. Ashton Anderson, 20, of Prairieville, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
Louisiana rapper Mystikal indicted by grand jury
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana native and well-known hip hop artist, Mystikal, was indicted by an Ascension Parish grand jury Wednesday, September 7. The 51-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies back in July for an alleged sexual assault. Tyler’s attorney, Joel Pearce, confirmed Wednesday that the […]
Man sentenced for operating drug ring in EBR and Ascension parishes
United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that Aron Winter Mosquera-Castro, age 28, of Houston, Texas was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison following his convictions for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute heroin, unlawful travel in aid of a racketeering enterprise, and unlawful use of a communications facility. The Court further sentenced him to serve five years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment.
8 children, 7 adults displaced in apartment fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is looking into an apartment fire that left eight children and seven adults without a place to call home. The flames broke out at the Crown Victoria Court Apartments on Crown Avenue just after 10 p.m. on Friday, September 9.
Vandals strike on LSU campus prior to Southern game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Graffiti has been found on LSU’s campus. The Mike the Tiger statue was vandalized along with other areas on the campus. Sometime overnight, “several locations on LSU’s Campus received damage from graffiti, including areas of Tiger Stadium, the Shaquille O’Neal statue and the tiger statue outside Mike the Tiger’s Habitat,” according to LSU.
BRPD K9 sniffs out drugs in fugitive’s vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Baton Rouge Police Department initiated a traffic stop in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 6. The traffic stop took place in the 15000 block of I-10 East around 12:10 a.m. The stop was requested due to a traffic...
Social media rumors say a tiger is loose in Houma; police weigh in
Is the Tiger even real or is this someone’s social media stunt gaining steam? Fox 8 reached out to the Houma Police Department with questions.
New School Board member takes oath; 2022-23 budget passes
CENTERVILLE — Debra Roberson Jones took the oath of office Thursday as the newest St. Mary Parish School Board member, just in time to help approve the 2022-23 budget and the sale of the elementary school where Jones once taught. Jones was appointed at a special meeting Aug. 23...
Ascension Parish captain provides update on task force to address crime
After violent crimes drew concern from citizens in Donaldsonville, city leaders joined with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office in implementing a task force. APSO District 1 Captain Darryl Smith, who appeared on Mayor Leroy Sullivan's Sept. 8 Making Progress program on Facebook Live, said the task force has brought positive results since ramping up June 1.
Suspect convicted of murder in fatal 2014 Four Corners shooting
On September 7, 2022, a jury unanimously found Henderson Wesley, of Jeanerette, guilty of second degree murder after a multi-day trial.
Our Views: Banning homeless encampments requires action, not threatening ordinances
When there’s no solution to a problem, pass a law. That’s what much deliberation and two hours of debate and public comment last month led East Baton Rouge Parish’s Metro Council to do, because of the persistent problem of the homeless. And as the new law is...
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection With Allegedly Pointing a Firearm at Two Juveniles and Groping One
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection With Allegedly Pointing a Firearm at Two Juveniles and Groping One. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department revealed on September 7, 2022, that investigators arrested Hunter Talley, 26, for his alleged involvement in two different occurrences involving two 13-year-old female victims. The incidents occurred at school bus pick-up and drop-off locations on September 1st and 2nd, 2022.
Neighbors recall horrifying moments before shooting standoff in Houma
HOUMA, La. — At least 36 evidence markers sat outside a home in Houma Tuesday morning after what State Police report was a shooting involving a man and police. “At least, I’m saying about 50, 60 rounds if not more,” neighbor Laterrance Harris said. Harris lives across...
