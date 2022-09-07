CRYSTAL, Minnesota — Crystal police are investigating after shots were fired near a school bus stop where Robbinsdale Cooper students had been dropped off. According to a press release from Crystal Police, the shots were fired in the area of 38th and Adair Avenues just after 4 p.m. Wednesday after students had gotten off the bus. Police say there were no injuries, however, there were several shell casings found in the area.

