Red Wing, MN

KARE 11

Man killed in head-on crash in Isanti County

CAMBRIDGE, Minnesota — The Isanti County Sheriff's Office is investigating a head-on crash in Springvale Township that killed a 47-year-old man from Ham Lake on Tuesday night. Authorities say shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, several people called 911 to report the crash, which happened just west of the Cambridge...
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota couple among victims of float plane crash near Seattle

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — A Minnesota couple is among 10 people presumed dead after the float plane they were flying in crashed violently into Puget Sound near Seattle Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) released a list of names Tuesday that included Luke and Rebecca Ludwig, who records indicate are from Excelsior. The Ludwigs were among a group flying from Friday Harbor in the San Juan Islands to Renton Municipal Airport when the plane crashed just off Whidbey Island, approximately 30 miles northwest of downtown Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
KARE 11

One dead and three wounded in shoot-out at Minneapolis bar

MINNEAPOLIS — A shooting outside Bullwinkle's Saloon off Washington Avenue in Minneapolis has left one man dead and three more injured. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers were called to the scene around 1:00 a.m.. Early information indicates the men, who are all in their 30's, were inside the bar at a private party when a dispute occurred and shots were fired. The fight eventually spilled outside the bar where more gunfire erupted.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Police investigating after shots fired near school bus stop in Crystal

CRYSTAL, Minnesota — Crystal police are investigating after shots were fired near a school bus stop where Robbinsdale Cooper students had been dropped off. According to a press release from Crystal Police, the shots were fired in the area of 38th and Adair Avenues just after 4 p.m. Wednesday after students had gotten off the bus. Police say there were no injuries, however, there were several shell casings found in the area.
CRYSTAL, MN
KARE 11

Apple River stabbing suspect pleads not guilty

HUDSON, Wis. — The man accused of fatally stabbing a Stillwater teen and injuring four others on the Apple River pleaded not guilty to all counts during his Thursday appearance in St. Croix County District Court. Nicolae Miu is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted...
STILLWATER, MN
KARE 11

Black bear seen roaming around Oakdale Monday evening

OAKDALE, Minn. — Multiple people reported seeing a bear walking around Oakdale Monday evening, according to city officials. In a tweet from the City of Oakdale, officials with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources were called to evaluate the sighting and the Minnesota State Patrol flew a chopper to scope the area. The bear was not found.
OAKDALE, MN
KARE 11

3 finalists selected for Minneapolis police chief

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced Wednesday the final candidates for the city's Chief of Police. The search committee picked three candidates from outside the department. Interim MPD Chief Amelia Huffman was not recommended. The candidates are Elvin Barren, Dr. RaShall Brackney and Brian O'Hara. "We are thrilled...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Edina Fall into the Arts Festival

EDINA, Minn. — There are a lot of events going on this weekend as we wind down summer and usher in the fall. In Edina, a festival that features more than 250 artists across several mediums will be held at Centennial Lakes Park , and it all benefits the Crime Prevention Fund.
EDINA, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis celebrating Welcome Week 2022

MINNEAPOLIS — The City of Minneapolis announced that this year's Welcoming Week will be celebrated from Sept. 9 to Sept. 18. Welcoming Week is a nationwide celebration that, "brings together immigrants, refugees and native-born residents to foster a sense of community," according to a press release. This year is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Police: Man has 'potentially life-threatening' injuries after being shot inside south Minneapolis business

MINNEAPOLIS — A man was transported to the hospital with "potentially life-threatening wounds" following a shooting Wednesday evening at a south Minneapolis business. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the man was inside a business on the 5700 block of 34th Avenue South when someone outside the business shot into the building just before 6 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

RECIPE: Bacon wrapped pheasant from MN Horse and Hunt Club

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — It has been around since 1985, the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club in Prior Lake offers everything from clay and skeet shooting, to weddings, and even dog boarding.. but their brunch, is spectacular. Andy Shrader is the executive chef at the Minnesota Horse and Hunt...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
KARE 11

Former Stillwater prison guard pleads guilty to meth smuggling scheme

STILLWATER, Minn. — A former corrections officer for Minnesota's largest high security prison facility has pleaded guilty to one federal count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine inside the prison. Faith Rose Gratz, 24, a former guard at Minnesota Correctional Facility (MCF)-Stillwater conspired with inmate Axel Rene Kramer, according to...
STILLWATER, MN
KARE 11

Organizing your kitchen and pantry for less

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The start of the school year is as good a time as any to get your ducks in a row and everything organized. But sometimes people are hesitant to set up a system, because of the cost to buy all those pretty bins and baskets adds up pretty fast.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
