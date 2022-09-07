Read full article on original website
Man killed in head-on crash in Isanti County
CAMBRIDGE, Minnesota — The Isanti County Sheriff's Office is investigating a head-on crash in Springvale Township that killed a 47-year-old man from Ham Lake on Tuesday night. Authorities say shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, several people called 911 to report the crash, which happened just west of the Cambridge...
Minnesota couple among victims of float plane crash near Seattle
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — A Minnesota couple is among 10 people presumed dead after the float plane they were flying in crashed violently into Puget Sound near Seattle Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) released a list of names Tuesday that included Luke and Rebecca Ludwig, who records indicate are from Excelsior. The Ludwigs were among a group flying from Friday Harbor in the San Juan Islands to Renton Municipal Airport when the plane crashed just off Whidbey Island, approximately 30 miles northwest of downtown Seattle.
One dead and three wounded in shoot-out at Minneapolis bar
MINNEAPOLIS — A shooting outside Bullwinkle's Saloon off Washington Avenue in Minneapolis has left one man dead and three more injured. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers were called to the scene around 1:00 a.m.. Early information indicates the men, who are all in their 30's, were inside the bar at a private party when a dispute occurred and shots were fired. The fight eventually spilled outside the bar where more gunfire erupted.
Police investigating after shots fired near school bus stop in Crystal
CRYSTAL, Minnesota — Crystal police are investigating after shots were fired near a school bus stop where Robbinsdale Cooper students had been dropped off. According to a press release from Crystal Police, the shots were fired in the area of 38th and Adair Avenues just after 4 p.m. Wednesday after students had gotten off the bus. Police say there were no injuries, however, there were several shell casings found in the area.
Apple River stabbing suspect pleads not guilty
HUDSON, Wis. — The man accused of fatally stabbing a Stillwater teen and injuring four others on the Apple River pleaded not guilty to all counts during his Thursday appearance in St. Croix County District Court. Nicolae Miu is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted...
Woman who killed former mayor on highway will serve 244 days in jail
STILLWATER, Minnesota — A photo montage brought tears to the eyes of the friends and family of Randy Kopesky, who filled a Washington County courtroom to share the impact the death of the former Lakeland Shores mayor, avid fisherman and family man had on them. "He had just recently...
Black bear seen roaming around Oakdale Monday evening
OAKDALE, Minn. — Multiple people reported seeing a bear walking around Oakdale Monday evening, according to city officials. In a tweet from the City of Oakdale, officials with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources were called to evaluate the sighting and the Minnesota State Patrol flew a chopper to scope the area. The bear was not found.
CAIR-MN offers reward for suspect who burglarized, damaged south Minneapolis mosque
The Minnesota Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) held a news conference Tuesday afternoon -- saying elected officials need to take notice of an attack on a south Minneapolis mosque Sunday evening. Officials offered a $1,000 reward for information about the suspect who damaged and stole money from...
Nurses and hospitals still far apart heading into final days before strike
MINNEAPOLIS — The nurses’ union and hospital groups are still working on a deal to avoid a strike that's set to start Monday. The anticipation is weighing on many. "It is very nerve-wracking,” said Angela Becchetti. Becchetti is a nurse at Abbott Northwestern and is also a...
3 finalists selected for Minneapolis police chief
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced Wednesday the final candidates for the city's Chief of Police. The search committee picked three candidates from outside the department. Interim MPD Chief Amelia Huffman was not recommended. The candidates are Elvin Barren, Dr. RaShall Brackney and Brian O'Hara. "We are thrilled...
The Uncles are back: After burning to the ground, beloved Minneapolis bookstores find new home
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Don Blyly is turning the page on a new chapter for his beloved bookstores in Minneapolis. Uncle Hugo's Science Fiction Bookstore and Uncle Edgar's Mystery Bookstore reopened in mid-August, more than two years after its building burned down during the riots following George Floyd's murder. Its...
Gov. Walz highlights public safety initiatives on University of Minnesota campus
MINNEAPOLIS — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan made a stop Wednesday morning at the University of Minnesota to highlight public safety initiatives on campus. This comes as students and families express concern about a spike in crime near campus recently. While on campus, Walz and Flanagan...
Edina Fall into the Arts Festival
EDINA, Minn. — There are a lot of events going on this weekend as we wind down summer and usher in the fall. In Edina, a festival that features more than 250 artists across several mediums will be held at Centennial Lakes Park , and it all benefits the Crime Prevention Fund.
Minneapolis celebrating Welcome Week 2022
MINNEAPOLIS — The City of Minneapolis announced that this year's Welcoming Week will be celebrated from Sept. 9 to Sept. 18. Welcoming Week is a nationwide celebration that, "brings together immigrants, refugees and native-born residents to foster a sense of community," according to a press release. This year is...
Police: Man has 'potentially life-threatening' injuries after being shot inside south Minneapolis business
MINNEAPOLIS — A man was transported to the hospital with "potentially life-threatening wounds" following a shooting Wednesday evening at a south Minneapolis business. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the man was inside a business on the 5700 block of 34th Avenue South when someone outside the business shot into the building just before 6 p.m.
RECIPE: Bacon wrapped pheasant from MN Horse and Hunt Club
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — It has been around since 1985, the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club in Prior Lake offers everything from clay and skeet shooting, to weddings, and even dog boarding.. but their brunch, is spectacular. Andy Shrader is the executive chef at the Minnesota Horse and Hunt...
Former Stillwater prison guard pleads guilty to meth smuggling scheme
STILLWATER, Minn. — A former corrections officer for Minnesota's largest high security prison facility has pleaded guilty to one federal count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine inside the prison. Faith Rose Gratz, 24, a former guard at Minnesota Correctional Facility (MCF)-Stillwater conspired with inmate Axel Rene Kramer, according to...
Organizing your kitchen and pantry for less
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The start of the school year is as good a time as any to get your ducks in a row and everything organized. But sometimes people are hesitant to set up a system, because of the cost to buy all those pretty bins and baskets adds up pretty fast.
Lake Street murals help beautify the community, deter graffiti
MINNEAPOLIS — The Midtown Greenway is a 5½-mile trail that runs through the heart of Minneapolis. "This is what some people call the nation's best urban bike trail," said Soren Jensen, executive director with the Midtown Greenway Coalition. Over 5,000 people commute on the Greenway during our warmer...
'We're not happy' | South Washington County Schools cancel 12 bus routes ahead of school starting
COTTAGE GROVE, Minn — Most school districts have rebounded from last year's bus driver shortage, successfully getting kids to class during the first week of school. But South Washington County schools are still struggling to get the bus drivers they need. School officials say on the first day of...
