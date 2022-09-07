Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Game Commission cancels Middle Creek Archery Hunt amid deer disease
KLEINFELTERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced that it will be canceling this year’s controlled archery hunt at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area. This is due to an outbreak of hemorrhagic disease across the southeast region, including Middle Creek. Hemorrhagic disease is a common infectious disease...
skooknews.com
Days of Rain Cause Large Rock Slide Next to St. Clair Plaza
Days of heavy rain caused a rock slide in St. Clair late Wednesday. With the recent drought and several days of rain, the rockface next to Home Depot in Coal Creek Commerce Center came crumbling down around 9:30pm Wednesday. Several tons of rock came landed in pile along the store's...
Flood watch in effect Wednesday for these 4 central Pa. counties
Flash flooding is possible Wednesday afternoon in four central Pennsylvania counties amid ongoing rain showers. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch that’s in effect until 4 p.m. for Franklin, Perry, Cumberland and Adams counties. “Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks,” forecasters said. “Flooding may...
Elk hunting seasons start Saturday as their numbers continue to grow
Pennsylvania’s 22nd slate of modern-day elk hunting seasons gets under way Saturday with the two-week 2022 archery the large deer relatives. That will be followed by a general hunting season on elk from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5 and then a late season from Dec. 31 to Jan. 7.
WGAL
Pleasant Saturday; Soaking Rain Returns Sunday Morning
High pressure centered over Pennsylvania slowly slides out to sea tonight. Temperatures cool to the lower 70s after sunset and bottom out in the lower 60s tonight. Skies become clear tonight, making for decent viewing of September's full moon. A fast-moving upper level disturbance from the Gulf Coast moves north...
Flashes of blue in historically red South-Central Pennsylvania | Opinion
In South Central Pennsylvania, Republican extremism and Democratic voter registration gains could sweep Democrats into regional relevance for the first time in decades. While Republicans have made registration gains statewide in recent years, they still trail Democrats by about half a million voters and the critical South Central region — specifically Dauphin and Cumberland Counties — is evidently bucking the trend.
Multiple counties see increase in COVID-19 transmission
Pa. (WTAJ) — A number of counties in Pennsylvania have seen an increase in the transmission of COVID-19 in the past week, according to CDC data. The seven-day total, from Sep. 2 to Sep. 8, pushed Centre County into the high category, something they haven’t seen in 15 weeks. Cambria and Huntingdon County have also […]
Lancaster Farming
Dry Silage Heats Up Silo Fire Risk
Dry conditions in parts of Pennsylvania have led to scorched crops in fields and a spike in silo fires after the moisture-starved corn has been chopped for silage. Eric Rickenbach, a Berks County instructor in silo emergencies, received multiple calls for silo fires during the last week of August as farmers rushed to chop corn before it dried even more.
WOLF
Wilkes-Barre residents without power on Thursday
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Many PPL customers in Wilkes-Barre were without power on Thursday. According to PPL, around 276 customers in Wilkes-Barre, including sections of South Wilkes-Barre Boulevard, South Welles Street, East South Street, and Lehigh Street, were without power on Thursday afternoon. The power was restored around...
LIST: Where to pick apples in Pennsylvania this fall, plus recipes
Here are more than 20 places to pick your own apples in Pennsylvania this season.
There's a Massive ATV Park Opening in Pennsylvania Soon
There are some pretty big changes coming to Pennsylvania over the next few years. In a recent announcement, Governor Tom Wolf has revealed a budget change that allows for 3 new state parks and a brand new, massive ATV park. These new additions come after an uptick in state park and state forest attendance over the past couple of years, likely due to the pandemic.
WTAJ
Benefits of using a heat pump in your home
MOUNT UNION, Pa. (WTAJ) — Handyman Dwight Rittenhouse shares some tips on the benefits of using a heat pump in your home. Mount Union Lumber & Supply is located at 114 W Poplar Street. Give Dwight a call at (866) 542-2981. Visit the MULS website by clicking here.
The $600 million in state funds came at a critical time for Pennsylvania nursing homes | Opinion
Thanks to the bipartisan leadership of the Pennsylvania General Assembly and Gov. Tom Wolf in the last state budget, Pennsylvania took a good first step in support of Pennsylvania’s long-term care industry. In total, Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 budget invests more than $600 million in state and federal funds so that it can help care for one of the nation’s largest senior populations.
onthewater.com
Pennsylvania Fishing Report – September 8, 2022
Anglers are catching catfish using minnows and worms. Several anglers are catching a handful of catfish using a bottom bouncer rig with a worm. The lake water level is low due to lack of rain. Anglers are catching panfish, Walleye, and Muskie. Woodcock Creek. Anglers are catching Muskellunge, Walleye, Smallmouth...
For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall
Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in Pennsylvania
When it comes to experiencing fall in the Keystone State, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through the woods to apple orchards and pumpkin patches, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty this fall along the scenic Colebrook Railroad.
New Pennsylvania Project ramps up to make fall voting accessible to all
The midterms are less than two months away and get out the vote efforts are gearing up fast. New Pennsylvania Project is a year-old voting rights organization modeled after the successful New Georgia Project founded by Stacey Abrams in 2014. The group’s mission is to ensure that the diverse demographics of Pennsylvania are aligned with the Commonwealth’s electorate.
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in Pennsylvania
There are tons of ways to enjoy Pennsylvania in the Fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Keystone State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
philasun.com
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians ‘will make a life-changing difference for families in communities across the commonwealth’
Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by State Rep. Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg recently to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
WOLF
Wilkes-Barre special needs playground damage
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — The special needs playground set to open at Kirby Park in Wilkes Barre has been vandalized. The rubber matting that was put in place for the park was found torn up-- and alcohol bottles were found at the scene. Mayor George Brown is promising...
