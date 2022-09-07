ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Settlement blocks another company from selling ghost guns in NYC

By Catalina Gonella
 4 days ago
Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference with Attorney General Letitia James and others to announce a new lawsuit against "ghost gun" distributors on June 29th, 2022.

One less ghost gun retailer will be in the business of illegally selling gun parts in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams announced on Tuesday.

As part of a settlement, Salvo Technologies – doing business as Florida-based 80P builder – agreed to stop selling New York City residents the illegal and untraceable firearms known as ghost guns, which are assembled from gun part kits often sold online.

"Ghost guns are illegal and deadly, and we will not sit idly by as gun sellers flout the law to turn a profit off of death in our city," Adams said in a statement. "We will not hesitate to take every necessary action to keep these dangerous weapons out of our city and hold accountable those who put profits over people.”

As part of the agreement, Salvo Technologies agreed to implement a technological bar to selling New York City residents the gun parts, and hand over to the city all data for any sale it made to one since 2020.

The agreement with Salvo Technologies is the third of its kind following lawsuits rolled out by the mayor and New York Attorney General Letitia James in June. Ghost gun dealers Rainier Arms, based in Washington and Rock Slide USA, based North Carolina, agreed to stop illegally selling gun components to New York City residents on August 25th. Lawsuits filed by the city against Arm or Ally, based in Kansas City, Missouri and Indie Guns based in Florida, in June are still ongoing.

The lawsuits are part of an effort by city and state officials to crack down on the illegal firearms, which they say are increasingly being used in violent crime. Earlier this year, James ordered 28 businesses to stop selling the unfinished gun parts.

Gothamist

Extra Extra: The search for a Long Island cat murderer intensifies

Because there's now a $6,000 reward for info on the person who shot and killed a widow's rescue cat, here are your end-of-day links: belts are in, telegrams are in (in Japan), new Pinocchio is bad, Domino Sugar factory turned into a fancy office, a couple funny moments with the Queen, a really bad song to have sex to, and more. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Environmental activists call for a crack down on e-commerce warehouses in New York City

E-commerce warehouses multiplied during the pandemic, a time when online shopping was king. A new proposal would give New York City residents a greater voice in where the facilities could be located, and bar them from some spots altogether. Community groups, residents would get a voice in siting decisions, and the structures would be barred from some areas. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Woman 28, hits worker at pharmacy on Staten Island with lottery-ticket case, kicks cop

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 28-year-old woman from Brooklyn assaulted a worker and a police officer more than a week ago at a store in Tompkinsville, police allege. Erika Rivera of Montgomery Street stands accused in the incident on Sept. 1 around 1:15 p.m. at Tompkinsville Pharmacy on Victory Boulevard near St. Marks Place, according to the criminal complaint and police.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Community Policy