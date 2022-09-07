Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. BATCH MICROCREAMERY: Downtown Allentown Market, North Seventh Street. The ice cream maker has stopped operating in Center City Allentown but has plans in the works. "The...
Bethlehem greenway hosts artists in month once bustling with Lehigh Valley arts festivals (PHOTOS)
Lehigh Valley visual artists got a chance to display some of their works Saturday, reminiscent of Septembers past when local arts festivals abounded this time of year. The idea for Art on the Greenway on the South Bethlehem Greenway, a linear park running atop an old railroad bed, came from Southside Bethlehem resident Rachel Hutnick. A nurse and painter on the side, she’d been doing some traveling when she realized she wanted to see more community engagement in her hometown through the arts, she said.
thevalleyledger.com
BOSCOLA SECURES $100,000 STATE GRANT FOR BETHLEHEM FOOD CO-OP
Bethlehem, September 9, 2022 – – State Senator Lisa Boscola announced today that she has secured a $100,000 grant for the Bethlehem Food Co-Op to assist in the construction of the kitchen at the community owned grocery store to be located in Bethlehem’s downtown. “The Bethlehem Food...
New Hope Restaurant, Overlooking The Delaware River, Expanding Dinner Services This Week
A waterfront restaurant in New Hope will be updating its menu for locals and visitors looking for a great meal and view. Jeff Werner wrote about the eatery’s updates for the New Hope-Lambertville Patch. Stella of New Hope is located on the second floor of the Ghost Light Inn,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in Pennsylvania
There are tons of ways to enjoy Pennsylvania in the Fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Keystone State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
wlvr.org
In Allentown, Gov. Wolf celebrates early learning funding, unveils free breakfast program
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf visited the Volunteers of America Children’s Center in Allentown to celebrate increased state funding for early education in this year’s budget. He also came with a big announcement: free breakfast for every child enrolled in school this academic year. It takes...
Times News
Dr. Gregory joins Valley Oral Surgery
Joshua John Gregory, DMD, has joined the surgical staff of Valley Oral Surgery. An Allentown native, Gregory completed his doctor of dental medicine from the University of Pennsylvania in May 2018, and then obtained his advanced four-year certificate in oral and maxillofacial surgery at Geisinger Health System. He is joining...
WFMZ-TV Online
New Sheetz in Upper Macungie to hold grand opening Sept. 19
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Sheetz convenience store and gas station in Upper Macungie Township will hold a grand opening on Sept. 19. The store at 951 Trexlertown Road, between Cetronia and Ruppsville roads, will cut a ceremonial ribbon at 11 a.m. and give away three gift cards starting at 10:15 a.m.: two for $250 and one for $2,500. The $2,500 card will be given away after the ribbon-cutting. Customers may sign up for the giveaways from 9 a.m. to 10:59 a.m. at a tent outside the store.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
3 new mixed-use buildings could bring apartments, dining, retail to Southside Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night at city hall approved three separate land development plans for three mixed-use buildings. The first project features an eight-story facility with 70 apartments, first floor retail space and lower level parking including 34 spaces on a half-acre lot at 117 E. Fourth St.
Jamison Brewery Showcases Famous “Bucks County” Sign on Beautiful Outdoor Property
Warwick Farm Brewery will house the Bucks County sign for the next few weeks. A Bucks County brewery will be housing a well-known sign on their outdoor property for the next several weeks. Warwick Farm Brewing, located in Jamison, will be showcasing the famous red “Bucks County” sign outside for...
thebrownandwhite.com
Bethlehem City Council approves Banana Factory demolition
On Aug. 2, Bethlehem City Council approved ArtsQuest’s plan to demolish the Banana Factory Arts and Education Center and replace it with a new arts facility for the South Side community. ArtsQuest is a nonprofit organization that provides arts and education to the Lehigh Valley community through their facilities...
thevalleyledger.com
County receives $1,254,000 in DCNR grants
Lamont McClure and the Division of Parks & Recreation announce receiving three grants from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) totaling $1,254,000. $300,000 for the development of Gall Farm in Plainfield Township. Construction work will include pedestrian walkways, a parking area, stormwater management measures, ADA access, landscaping and signage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pa. invests nearly $2M in 11-farm buy up in Lehigh Valley
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it protected 18 farms in the state, including 11 in the Lehigh Valley last month. The state said it plans to invest more than $1.7 million to protect 213 acres in the region to ensure farmland is not lost to rapid development. The investment also means the farms will be guarded against development in perpetuity, even if the farmer or their family chooses to sell the deed to the land in the future.
News 12
WILD VIDEO: Llama escapes enclosure at farm in Easton
A llama escaped from its enclosure and ran wild Saturday morning on an Easton farm, according to video provided by a News 12 viewer. Heather Austrie, a social media content creator, witnessed the llama run extremely close to patrons who were visiting Silverman's Farm in Easton. She told News 12...
Five Montgomery County Communities Rate Among Top Places to Live in Pa.
Three Montgomery County towns are among the 10 best places to live in Pa., and five more communities are in the top 100. The local standout communities were named in a 2022 list compiled by Niche. The analysis is based on data from organizations that include:. The U.S. Census Bureau.
Tentative agreement reached for nursing home workers, including Easton home
A tentative agreement was reached Friday for striking nursing home workers at more than a dozen Pennsylvania nursing homes, including one in Easton, according to a news release. Union members will vote on the agreement in the coming days, according to the release from SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania on Friday, Sept....
thevalleyledger.com
Nazareth Area Restaurant Week is upon us! Celebrate our local Nazareth eateries
Sunday, September 11 – Saturday, September 17, 2022. Nazareth Area Chamber, proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, presents Nazareth Restaurant Week! Sponsored by iHeart Radio and Nazareth Mutual Insurance, eleven of Nazareth’s most popular eateries will be offering discounted and special menus, as well as fun offers and discounts on gift cards.
Times News
Palmerton women dress as unicorns for 3-mile walk
Palmerton area youth came into contact with some walking unicorns Friday morning. That would be in the form of Tammy Strahan and Tracy Phillips, who dressed up in their unicorn costumes as part of their 3-mile walk through town. The unicorn-clad duo from Palmerton began their trek at 8 a.m....
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
uncoveringpa.com
Touring the Incredible Old Jail Museum in Jim Thorpe, PA
Located on the western end of Jim Thorpe, you’ll find one of the most popular historic sites in the Pocono Mountains: the Old Jail Museum. The Old Jail Museum, known during its operating years as the Carbon County Jail, housed inmates from 1870 until 1995. Soon after it closed, the jail was opened for public tours and has been open to visitors ever since.
Comments / 1