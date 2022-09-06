ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This former BYU guard will be transferring to Utah

By Ryan McDonald
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
Brigham Young Cougars guard Hunter Erickson (0) wrestles for the ball with Long Beach State 49ers guard Joel Murray (11) and Long Beach State 49ers forward Jordan Roberts (2) during an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. BYU won 93-72. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Earlier this summer, former Timpview High and BYU Cougars guard Hunter Erickson announced that he will play this winter for the Salt Lake Community College Bruins after he entered the transfer portal in the spring .

On Tuesday, Erickson announced via Instagram that he has committed to play for the Utah Runnin’ Utes beginning in the 2023-24 campaign.

The 6-foot-3, 191-pound Erickson was a star in high school, but he never found a regular role at BYU before entering the transfer portal.

After serving a church mission, Erickson played sparingly in two seasons for the Cougars. Following a freshman campaign in which he appeared in eight games, Erickson played in 19 contests last season and averaged 1 point, 0.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 6.1 minutes per outing.

