OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Around 3,300 Oakridge residents were told to evacuate as fire weather conditions pushed the Cedar Creek Fire closer to the region. Lane Community College has become a check in point where Lane County Public Health will help direct residents where to go depending on need. If they need shelter, food or pet care, the Lane Event Center has become a hub of resources. It’s also become home to the fire command center.

OAKRIDGE, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO