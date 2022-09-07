ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

nbc16.com

OR 58 Willamette Highway closed for fire activity

Due to extreme fire conditions, ODOT has extended its closure on OR 58 Willamette Highway is closed for fire activity. The west closure point has returned to milepoint 13.2 at the Lowell Bridge. The east closure point is Crescent Lake, milepost 70. Oakridge, Westfir, and unincorporated nearby areas are evacuated.
LOWELL, OR
nbc16.com

Oakridge residents fearful of Cedar Creek Fire reaching their community

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Around 3,300 Oakridge residents were told to evacuate as fire weather conditions pushed the Cedar Creek Fire closer to the region. Lane Community College has become a check in point where Lane County Public Health will help direct residents where to go depending on need. If they need shelter, food or pet care, the Lane Event Center has become a hub of resources. It’s also become home to the fire command center.
OAKRIDGE, OR
kptv.com

New Level 3 evacuation orders in place for Cedar Creek Fire

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has increased the evacuation orders for two areas near the Cedar Creek Fire to Level 3 “Go Now.”. The evacuation notices are for the area of Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas, both within city limits and in surrounding unincorporated areas the LCSO said around 7:15 p.m. Friday.
LANE COUNTY, OR
eugeneweekly.com

Cedar Creek Fire Sept. 10 Morning Update

The Cedar Creek Fire has grown to 51,814 acres as of the morning of Sept. 10 and is 15 miles outside Oakridge, according to the U.S Forest Service daily update. Level 3 — go now — evacuation orders were issued for Oakridge and surrounding areas on Friday evening.
OAKRIDGE, OR
Eugene, OR
Lane County, OR
Oakridge, OR
Lane County, OR
Oregon Government
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources

If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
OREGON STATE
Klamath Alerts

Red Cross Opens Multiple Shelters In Oregon

The Red Cross Cascades Region has opened shelters for wildfire evacuees of the following fires, Cedar Creek fire burning near Oakridge, Van Meter just outside of Klamath Falls, Vitae Springs Road fire near Salem, and the Milo McIver State Park in Clackamas County. The shelters are located at:. Milo McIver...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Power shutoffs and evacuations for the 2022 east wind event

With Red Flag warnings in place throughout western Oregon, several utilities have strategically shut down electricity to reduce the chance that wind-blown power lines will spark a new fire. That, plus the existing Cedar Creek Fire in eastern Lane County, has the region on high alert. The wind is also responsible for lower air quality in the southern Willamette Valley.
LANE COUNTY, OR
#Smoky
nbc16.com

Mt. Pisgah, surrounding recreation area to close due to fire danger

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Due to fire danger, Howard Buford Recreation Area (Mt. Pisgah) will be closed to the public beginning Friday, September 9, through at least Saturday, September 10. The closure includes all areas of the park, including trails, the Arboretum and river access. The closure of Howard...
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Cedar Creek Fire creeps up to 33,099 acres

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Lane Electric Cooperative will implement a public power safety shutoff starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 9, through the evening of Sunday, September 11. This outage will impact nearly all members, with the city centers of Oakridge, Lowell, and Veneta remaining powered to provide key services. Call or visit 541-484-1151 Lane Electric for updates or changes.
OAKRIDGE, OR
kezi.com

Oakridge and Westfir ordered to be ready to evacuate ahead of Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Increased fire activity at the Cedar Creek Fire has led officials to issue a Level One evacuation notice to the greater Oakridge and Westfir areas. Anyone in those communities should start preparations to leave. They should also monitor emergency services websites and local media for warning on the fire’s advance. Officials are asking residents to keep cell phones and other devices used to receive emergency alerts charged.
OAKRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

Wildfire related school closures and early releases

The Oakridge School District released all students at 10:30 due to a Level 2 evacuation order. All pre-kinder students have been bussed from Westridge to the elementary school and can be picked up there. All afternoon and evening activities are canceled. McKenzie River Community School has lost power and is...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Fire Department urges preparedness ahead of 'Red Flag' warning

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Corvallis Fire Department says its increasing its staffing levels ahead of the anticipated high fire risk forecast for the community through the weekend. Fire officials are also encouraging community members to practice extreme fire safety and be on the lookout for fire activity. The National Weather...
CORVALLIS, OR
nbc16.com

EWEB is gearing up fire preparations

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — EWEB has protective settings for high-risk fire zones. EWEB Is gearing up fire preparations for customers and the community. Power company officials say they have "protective settings" in operation mode for high-risk areas on the map:. You can see the zones are a small portion...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Fire crews battle the Cedar Creek Fire from above

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The fight to contain the Cedar Creek Fire continues. Right now, it's only 12 percent contained. Fire crews say the fight is slow because steep terrain makes it hard for firefighters. While there are multiple tactics fire crews use to tackle the flames, here is how...
OAKRIDGE, OR

