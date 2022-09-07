Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
OR 58 Willamette Highway closed for fire activity
Due to extreme fire conditions, ODOT has extended its closure on OR 58 Willamette Highway is closed for fire activity. The west closure point has returned to milepoint 13.2 at the Lowell Bridge. The east closure point is Crescent Lake, milepost 70. Oakridge, Westfir, and unincorporated nearby areas are evacuated.
nbc16.com
Oakridge residents fearful of Cedar Creek Fire reaching their community
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Around 3,300 Oakridge residents were told to evacuate as fire weather conditions pushed the Cedar Creek Fire closer to the region. Lane Community College has become a check in point where Lane County Public Health will help direct residents where to go depending on need. If they need shelter, food or pet care, the Lane Event Center has become a hub of resources. It’s also become home to the fire command center.
kptv.com
New Level 3 evacuation orders in place for Cedar Creek Fire
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has increased the evacuation orders for two areas near the Cedar Creek Fire to Level 3 “Go Now.”. The evacuation notices are for the area of Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas, both within city limits and in surrounding unincorporated areas the LCSO said around 7:15 p.m. Friday.
eugeneweekly.com
Cedar Creek Fire Sept. 10 Morning Update
The Cedar Creek Fire has grown to 51,814 acres as of the morning of Sept. 10 and is 15 miles outside Oakridge, according to the U.S Forest Service daily update. Level 3 — go now — evacuation orders were issued for Oakridge and surrounding areas on Friday evening.
nbc16.com
Oakridge and McKenzie Bridge resource centers open for residents to escape smoky air
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Lane County has opened three Community Resource Centers for community members of Oakridge and McKenzie Bridge to go to escape poor air quality and heat. Open 10:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 10. Will consider opening on Sunday, September 11 if power is still...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources
If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
Red Cross Opens Multiple Shelters In Oregon
The Red Cross Cascades Region has opened shelters for wildfire evacuees of the following fires, Cedar Creek fire burning near Oakridge, Van Meter just outside of Klamath Falls, Vitae Springs Road fire near Salem, and the Milo McIver State Park in Clackamas County. The shelters are located at:. Milo McIver...
klcc.org
Power shutoffs and evacuations for the 2022 east wind event
With Red Flag warnings in place throughout western Oregon, several utilities have strategically shut down electricity to reduce the chance that wind-blown power lines will spark a new fire. That, plus the existing Cedar Creek Fire in eastern Lane County, has the region on high alert. The wind is also responsible for lower air quality in the southern Willamette Valley.
nbc16.com
NEED TO KNOW: Cedar Creek Fire evacuation notices, fire closures, forecasts, and more
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Sign up here for AlertSense to receive public safety alerts and severe weather warnings in your area. The Cedar Creek Fire is now 73,922 acres and 12% containment. The fire is burning 15 miles east of Oakridge and 20 miles west of LaPine. NOTE: LTD has...
nbc16.com
Mt. Pisgah, surrounding recreation area to close due to fire danger
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Due to fire danger, Howard Buford Recreation Area (Mt. Pisgah) will be closed to the public beginning Friday, September 9, through at least Saturday, September 10. The closure includes all areas of the park, including trails, the Arboretum and river access. The closure of Howard...
nbc16.com
Cedar Creek Fire creeps up to 33,099 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Lane Electric Cooperative will implement a public power safety shutoff starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 9, through the evening of Sunday, September 11. This outage will impact nearly all members, with the city centers of Oakridge, Lowell, and Veneta remaining powered to provide key services. Call or visit 541-484-1151 Lane Electric for updates or changes.
nbc16.com
Lane Electric Cooperative to enact Public Power Safety Shutoff beginning Friday
EUGENE, Ore. — Due to the extreme risk of wildfire in their service territory and continued forecast of potentially strong winds, Lane Electric Cooperative will implement a public power safety shutoff starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 9. The shutoff will continue through the evening of Saturday, September...
nbc16.com
Pacific Power to shut down power across 6 counties for 12,000 residents starting Friday
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Important information for Pacific Power customers. More than 12,000 people spanning six counties will see their power shut down as early as midnight Friday and lasting through Saturday. The power company says the shutoff is a proactive effort to reduce wildfire risk during the dangerous...
kezi.com
Oakridge and Westfir ordered to be ready to evacuate ahead of Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Increased fire activity at the Cedar Creek Fire has led officials to issue a Level One evacuation notice to the greater Oakridge and Westfir areas. Anyone in those communities should start preparations to leave. They should also monitor emergency services websites and local media for warning on the fire’s advance. Officials are asking residents to keep cell phones and other devices used to receive emergency alerts charged.
nbc16.com
Wildfire related school closures and early releases
The Oakridge School District released all students at 10:30 due to a Level 2 evacuation order. All pre-kinder students have been bussed from Westridge to the elementary school and can be picked up there. All afternoon and evening activities are canceled. McKenzie River Community School has lost power and is...
nbc16.com
Governor Kate Brown invokes Emergency Conflagration Act in response to Cedar Creek Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act Friday afternoon in response to the Cedar Creek Fire. The fire is burning 33,100 acres east of the community of Oakridge and spreading throughout in Lane And Deschutes Counties. According to the governor, this declaration allows the Office...
nbc16.com
Fire Department urges preparedness ahead of 'Red Flag' warning
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Corvallis Fire Department says its increasing its staffing levels ahead of the anticipated high fire risk forecast for the community through the weekend. Fire officials are also encouraging community members to practice extreme fire safety and be on the lookout for fire activity. The National Weather...
nbc16.com
EWEB is gearing up fire preparations
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — EWEB has protective settings for high-risk fire zones. EWEB Is gearing up fire preparations for customers and the community. Power company officials say they have "protective settings" in operation mode for high-risk areas on the map:. You can see the zones are a small portion...
nbc16.com
Fire crews battle the Cedar Creek Fire from above
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The fight to contain the Cedar Creek Fire continues. Right now, it's only 12 percent contained. Fire crews say the fight is slow because steep terrain makes it hard for firefighters. While there are multiple tactics fire crews use to tackle the flames, here is how...
nbc16.com
EWEB begins to shut off power for almost 3,000 customers due to weather conditions
EWEB crews are in the process of shutting off power to nearly three thousand customers upriver. With current fire weather conditions, they're proactively shutting off power to prevent any fires from sparking. Look at this map:. The area surrounded by pink, between Hayden bridge and Vida, will not have any...
