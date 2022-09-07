An Austintown mother said she's lucky to be alive after an alleged distracted driver crashed into her home while she was sitting on the couch last week. Lindsay Renz was sitting in her living room on the evening of Friday, September 2 when all of a sudden, a driver crashed through her front window of the home, pushing her on the couch from the living room all the way to the back of the home.

