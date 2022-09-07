Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMJ.com
Vote for your favorite short film for film festival at DeYor Performing Arts Center
The DeYor Performing Arts Center will be hosting Operation Keepsake (OK) Inc's Ninth Annual Friends4Friends Campaign Film Festival on Thursday, September 15. Now it's up to the community to decide which short film will win the Best Short Film award. Seven short films have been submitted by several schools throughout...
WFMJ.com
Back the Blue rally returns to valley
The 3rd Annual Back the Blue Rally was held in Canfield to support law enforcement officers and to raise. money for children whose parent never came home. The event on the Canfield Green began with the posting of the colors, and singing of the National Anthem. A co-founder of Back...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | September 10th
Vindicator file photo / September 10, 1952 | A new drunkometer to test the breath of arrested motorists suspected of being intoxicated was put into use 70 years ago by Youngstown’s traffic department. Inspecting the machine were Police Chief Edward J. Allen, D. Roy Mellon, city chemist; Capt. William J. Cleary, head of traffic, and Patrolman Clarence Burke of the police ambulance squad.
WFMJ.com
Mill Creek Park closes some roads for Saturday's YMCA Community Cup
Some roads in Mill Creek Park will be closed on Saturday as the Youngstown YMCA wraps up this year’s Community Cup events. The Community Cup returned this summer after a two-year break following the pandemic, consisting of fourteen team-oriented events. Park officials have announced that the following MetroParks roads...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMJ.com
Mahoning Valley Girls Golf Invitational Results
Saturday's results from the Inaugural Mahoning Valley Girls Golf Invitational hosted by Ursuline and held at Yankee Run Golf Course in Brookfield.
WFMJ.com
20 dogs, one kitten rescued by Animal Charity in Youngstown
Twenty dogs and a kitten were all rescued by Animal Charity of Ohio in Youngstown Thursday afternoon. The animals were rescued from a home on Early Road on the city's east side. Animal Charity Coordinator, Jane MacMurchy tells 21 News that the property was in complete disarray, was covered in trash and had a lot of broken down vehicles and overgrown land.
WFMJ.com
Boardman Save a Lot reopens after weekend flood
After spending five days cleaning up the soggy mess left by last weekend’s heavy rainfall, the Save A Lot on Route 224 in Boardman is open for business again. The store reopened Friday after being shut down on Saturday when storms brought flooding to the parking lot and store’s interior.
WFMJ.com
Ohio State parks plan upgrades as use surges
The state parks in Ohio have seen a huge increase in use after the pandemic first hit in 2020. According to the numbers provided by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, overnight stays at the parks jumped 26.5 percent in the five years from 2017 to 2021. So far in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMJ.com
Collect milkweed seeds to help save the Valley's Monarch butterfly
Many people may not know it, but collecting seeds from a dry, brown weed can go a long way in saving the threatened Monarch butterfly population in the Valley. That’s why the Mahoning County Soil & Water Conservation District is asking people to bring them seeds from the milkweed plant.
WFMJ.com
Mahoning Co. Treasurer charged with OVI in Struthers
Mahoning County Treasurer Daniel Yemma was arrested in Struthers at 9:47 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, and charged with driving under the influence. According to the police report, a Struthers police officer observed a white Chevy Blazer which failed to stop at a stop sign on Short Street near State Street in the city.
WFMJ.com
VALLEY COVID-19 UPDATE: Cases considerably dropping in all three counties
After a few weeks of increasing cases, COVID-19 cases in the Valley appear to be waning this week with all three counties reporting lower numbers. This week, Columbiana County is reporting 280 cases (274.8 per 100k), Mahoning County is reporting 701 cases (306.5 per 100k) and Trumbull County is reporting 605 cases (305.6 per 100k).
WFMJ.com
Dog pound volunteers' services limited amid contract dispute
Volunteers at the Trumbull County dog pound have been instrumental in daily operations for years and especially as of late. Normally, unpaid volunteers assist with cleaning and feeding dogs if the shelter is short-staffed, as well as assist emergency trips to the vet if a warden isn't available. They often transport dogs to and from training, while assisting with training.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMJ.com
Austintown mother feels lucky to be alive after car crashes into her home
An Austintown mother said she's lucky to be alive after an alleged distracted driver crashed into her home while she was sitting on the couch last week. Lindsay Renz was sitting in her living room on the evening of Friday, September 2 when all of a sudden, a driver crashed through her front window of the home, pushing her on the couch from the living room all the way to the back of the home.
WFMJ.com
Driver reports $10,800 cigarette theft at Niles drive-thru
Police are trying to find three suspects after a delivery driver said they stole thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes meant for delivery to a Niles convenience store. A driver for a Wheeling, WV-based convenience store distributor told police that two men jumped on his truck Thursday morning as he was making a delivery to the EZ Stop & Drive-thru on North Main Street.
WFMJ.com
Intel includes YSU in $17M investment to develop skilled workforce
As Intel breaks ground on two advanced chipmaking facilities in central Ohio, the company announced that Youngstown State University is among 80 institutions included in a $17.7 million proposal to develop a skilled workforce for the effort. Intel also announced the first phase of funding for its Ohio Semiconductor Education...
WFMJ.com
Faces Lounge in Newton Falls cited for numerous gambling violations, four arrested
Agents of the Ohio Investigative Unit conducted a raid at Faces Lounge in Newton Falls on Thursday, citing the bar for numerous gambling violations and arresting four suspects. The bar was hit with a total of 25 gambling violations and a 26th violation for giving away alcohol as a prize....
WFMJ.com
Bomb Squad called in Trumbull County prompting road closure
The Youngstown Police Department Bomb Squad was called to a Trumbull County highway after reports of possible explosives. It was inmates that reported what they found, and officials said everyone involved did the right thing to keep the community safe. The ramp from Route 11 to King Graves Road in...
WFMJ.com
Newton Falls man sent to prison for shooting death of Warren woman
An 82-year-old Newton Falls man has been sentenced to 8-to-12 years in prison for the shooting death of a Warren woman. Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Ronald Rice handed the sentence down on Thursday to Richard Stevenson. Stevenson, who was first charged with murdering Salena Jones, pleaded guilty to...
WFMJ.com
Four vaccine clinics set in Trumbull County week of September 12
Trumbull County Combined Health District (TCCHD) will be hosting four COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout the county during the week of September 12. All vaccine brands will be available at this clinic including Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax. COVID-19 booster shots and flu shots will be available as well.
WFMJ.com
Assessment teams to travel through Boardman to assess flood damage to homes
Boardman businesses and residents are still recovering from damages caused by Sunday's flood. That's why the township is getting ready to take the next step to assist those in need. Boardman Township Administrator, Jason Loree says Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Assessment Teams will be coming to people's homes to assess...
Comments / 0