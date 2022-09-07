ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Back the Blue rally returns to valley

The 3rd Annual Back the Blue Rally was held in Canfield to support law enforcement officers and to raise. money for children whose parent never came home. The event on the Canfield Green began with the posting of the colors, and singing of the National Anthem. A co-founder of Back...
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | September 10th

Vindicator file photo / September 10, 1952 | A new drunkometer to test the breath of arrested motorists suspected of being intoxicated was put into use 70 years ago by Youngstown’s traffic department. Inspecting the machine were Police Chief Edward J. Allen, D. Roy Mellon, city chemist; Capt. William J. Cleary, head of traffic, and Patrolman Clarence Burke of the police ambulance squad.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Mill Creek Park closes some roads for Saturday's YMCA Community Cup

Some roads in Mill Creek Park will be closed on Saturday as the Youngstown YMCA wraps up this year’s Community Cup events. The Community Cup returned this summer after a two-year break following the pandemic, consisting of fourteen team-oriented events. Park officials have announced that the following MetroParks roads...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warren, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Warren, OH
Entertainment
WFMJ.com

20 dogs, one kitten rescued by Animal Charity in Youngstown

Twenty dogs and a kitten were all rescued by Animal Charity of Ohio in Youngstown Thursday afternoon. The animals were rescued from a home on Early Road on the city's east side. Animal Charity Coordinator, Jane MacMurchy tells 21 News that the property was in complete disarray, was covered in trash and had a lot of broken down vehicles and overgrown land.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Boardman Save a Lot reopens after weekend flood

After spending five days cleaning up the soggy mess left by last weekend’s heavy rainfall, the Save A Lot on Route 224 in Boardman is open for business again. The store reopened Friday after being shut down on Saturday when storms brought flooding to the parking lot and store’s interior.
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Ohio State parks plan upgrades as use surges

The state parks in Ohio have seen a huge increase in use after the pandemic first hit in 2020. According to the numbers provided by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, overnight stays at the parks jumped 26.5 percent in the five years from 2017 to 2021. So far in...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Music#Entertain#Little River Band#The Band#Rock Band#Australian#The Robins Theatre
WFMJ.com

Mahoning Co. Treasurer charged with OVI in Struthers

Mahoning County Treasurer Daniel Yemma was arrested in Struthers at 9:47 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, and charged with driving under the influence. According to the police report, a Struthers police officer observed a white Chevy Blazer which failed to stop at a stop sign on Short Street near State Street in the city.
STRUTHERS, OH
WFMJ.com

Dog pound volunteers' services limited amid contract dispute

Volunteers at the Trumbull County dog pound have been instrumental in daily operations for years and especially as of late. Normally, unpaid volunteers assist with cleaning and feeding dogs if the shelter is short-staffed, as well as assist emergency trips to the vet if a warden isn't available. They often transport dogs to and from training, while assisting with training.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WFMJ.com

Austintown mother feels lucky to be alive after car crashes into her home

An Austintown mother said she's lucky to be alive after an alleged distracted driver crashed into her home while she was sitting on the couch last week. Lindsay Renz was sitting in her living room on the evening of Friday, September 2 when all of a sudden, a driver crashed through her front window of the home, pushing her on the couch from the living room all the way to the back of the home.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Driver reports $10,800 cigarette theft at Niles drive-thru

Police are trying to find three suspects after a delivery driver said they stole thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes meant for delivery to a Niles convenience store. A driver for a Wheeling, WV-based convenience store distributor told police that two men jumped on his truck Thursday morning as he was making a delivery to the EZ Stop & Drive-thru on North Main Street.
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Intel includes YSU in $17M investment to develop skilled workforce

As Intel breaks ground on two advanced chipmaking facilities in central Ohio, the company announced that Youngstown State University is among 80 institutions included in a $17.7 million proposal to develop a skilled workforce for the effort. Intel also announced the first phase of funding for its Ohio Semiconductor Education...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Bomb Squad called in Trumbull County prompting road closure

The Youngstown Police Department Bomb Squad was called to a Trumbull County highway after reports of possible explosives. It was inmates that reported what they found, and officials said everyone involved did the right thing to keep the community safe. The ramp from Route 11 to King Graves Road in...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Newton Falls man sent to prison for shooting death of Warren woman

An 82-year-old Newton Falls man has been sentenced to 8-to-12 years in prison for the shooting death of a Warren woman. Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Ronald Rice handed the sentence down on Thursday to Richard Stevenson. Stevenson, who was first charged with murdering Salena Jones, pleaded guilty to...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
WFMJ.com

Four vaccine clinics set in Trumbull County week of September 12

Trumbull County Combined Health District (TCCHD) will be hosting four COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout the county during the week of September 12. All vaccine brands will be available at this clinic including Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax. COVID-19 booster shots and flu shots will be available as well.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Assessment teams to travel through Boardman to assess flood damage to homes

Boardman businesses and residents are still recovering from damages caused by Sunday's flood. That's why the township is getting ready to take the next step to assist those in need. Boardman Township Administrator, Jason Loree says Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Assessment Teams will be coming to people's homes to assess...
BOARDMAN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy