Read full article on original website
Related
The FADER
Listen to Alex G’s new string-laden song “Miracles”
Later this month (September 23) Alex G will release new album God Save the Animals. Today he shares album track "Miracles," which features Molly Germer on strings. Check it out below. Prior to sharing "Miracles," Alex G has released God Save the Animals songs "Cross The Sea," "Runner," and "Blessing."...
The FADER
Watch the tranquil visuals for Shabason & Krgovich’s new song, “In The Middle Of The Day”
The mutable duo of Canadian multi-instrumentalists Joseph Shabason (DIANA, Destroyer, The War On Drugs) and Nicholas Krgovich (P:ano, Gigi, No Kids) have shared a slow-burning new song called “In The Middle Of The Day,” the second single from their sophomore joint LP. At Scaramouche — the follow-up to 2020’s Philadelphia, which also featured fellow musical polymath Chris Harris — is due out October 7 on the Toronto label Idée Fixe. Its lead single, “I Am So Happy With My Little Dog,” arrived last month.
The FADER
WILLOW shares new song “curious/furious”
Willow Smith is not one to rest on her laurels — or those of her parents. At 21, she’s two weeks out from the release of COPINGMECHANISM, her fifth studio album as WILLOW, and she’s now shared the project’s third single. “curious/furious” follows July’s “maybe it’s my fault” and last month’s “hover like a GODDESS” on the record’s release cycle and reemphasizes the affinity for pop-punk/R&B hybridization she’s shown in recent years.
The FADER
Song You Need: Damedot won’t stop whispering on “Baguettes”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. When asked to describe what Detroit’s music sounded like in an interview, Damedot couldn’t put a finger on it. He called it “the soundtrack to the Detroit life.” “We don’t make a mood, we don’t make you feel like something. We tell you exactly what it is,” he said. “I’m not tryna be poetic about it.” He’s a veteran of Detroit’s rap ecosystem, having been an original member of Team East Side, and today he’s still a prominent player in the city’s ever-growing scene. Listening to his music, you’ll hear an unpredictable blend of mafioso raps, free game, throwback samples, and flexes absurd enough to make you pause the track to make sure you caught what he said, like “All these diamonds covering my body like some lotion.” There’s a Damedot song for every mood imaginable.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The FADER
G Herbo shares “Me, Myself & I” featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, announces new album
Chicago rapper G Herbo has announced his new album Survivor's Remorse with its lead single "Me, Myself & I" featuring New York's A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. The new track continues on the path Herbo laid with his 2020 project PTSD, an album about wounds both physical and unseen, and how easy it is to get sidetracked on the road to healing.
Salome review – lethal desires and emotional extremism
Having canceled Thursday’s performance of Don Giovanni as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen, the Royal Opera went ahead the following night with its revival – the fourth – of David McVicar’s 2008 production of Strauss’s Salome, conducted by Alexander Soddy, making his company debut, and with Malin Byström returning to the title role, which she also sang at Covent Garden in 2018.
The FADER
Brent Faiyaz shares “LOOSE CHANGE” video
A few months after dropping his highly anticipated album Wasteland, Brent Faiyaz is revisiting the album with a new visual for the song "LOOSE CHANGE." Directed by Lone Wolf and Mark Peaced, the clip is a stylish black-and-white visual taking place at the ballet with lots of flash matching cuts and a guest appearance from Olympic gymnast Nastasya Generalova. Check it out below.
The FADER
Prodigy’s estate shares DJ Premier-produced single “Walk Out”
Five years after his untimely passing at age 42, Prodigy‘s voice still echoes loud. As a solo artist and as half of the iconic Queens rap duo Mobb Deep opposite Havoc, his contributions to the hip-hop canon are hard to overhype. Today, his estate has shared an unreleased track of his, produced by the legendary DJ Premier. Following “You Will See” feat. Berto Rich, “Walk Out” is the second single from Prodigy’s first posthumous LP, The Hegelian Dialectic 2: The Book of Heroine. Billed as a follow-up to his final album, Hegelian Dialectic (The Book of Revelation) and the second installment of the developing Hegelian Dialectic trilogy, it’s scheduled to arrive September 30 via Infamous Records.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The FADER
Asake shares debut album Mr. Money With The Vibe
Asake’s debut album has arrived. Mr. Money With The Vibe, out today via YBNL Nation with with global support from EMPIRE, is a 12-track, 30-minute tour de force from the rising Afrobeats star. It includes a remix of the Nigerian singer-songwriter’s previously released hit “Sungba” featuring scene leader Burna Boy, as well as June single “Peace Be Unto You (PBUY)” and last month’s viral smash “Terminator,” which has garnered over 41 million global streams in the three weeks since its release.
The FADER
Blood Orange returns with “Jesus Freak Lighter”
Dev Hynes has announced his first Blood Orange project in over three years. Four Songs, an EP consisting of... four songs, will be released on September 16. You can hear "Jesus Freak Lighter" from the EP now. Scroll down to check it out. Four Songs will feature contributions from Ian...
The FADER
Saucy Santana shares new song “I’m Too Much”
Saucy Santana is seeking to keep the viral momentum alive with a new solo single called "I'm Too Much." The Florida rapper debuted the song during an appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. It arrives via RCA, and you can hear it below. The phrase "I'm Too Much"...
The FADER
Kanye West ends his many grudges as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II
The death of Queen Elizabeth has already brought with it a great deal of change, from the postponement of awards ceremonies and sporting events, to the imminent coronation of a new King. Kanye West is also using the momentous event to bring about some difference in the world, announcing on Friday that he is ending all of his beefs as a mark of respect to the late Queen. Ye posted the news on Instagram, writing: "Life is precious. Releasing All Grudges Today. Leaning into the light." The message was joined in a slide show by two images of the late Elizabeth.
psychologytoday.com
Why Does "Time Fly" as We Get Older?
Since we cannot remember a time before we existed, our experience—our existence—is what we have on which to base the passing of time. With more and more experiences, we build heuristics for how to engage events and occurrences in our lives as time passes on. Find joy and...
The FADER
GloRilla enlists Latto and JT for “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” remix
GloRilla is revisiting her breakout hit "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" today with a new remix featuring Latto and JT of City Girls. If you're unfamiliar with the original, GloRilla and producer Hitkidd dropped it in May; the unapologetically ratchet and fiercely independent song landed GloRilla a record deal with Yo Gotti's CMG imprint.
Apartment Therapy
My Grandma’s Signature Jewelry Cleaning Recipe Cuts Through Dirt and Grime with Ease
Annita is an Australian health, lifestyle, & entertainment host living in LA. Her hobbies include; singinging (horrifically), and doing DIY projects. There are two types of people in the world: those who change up their jewelry to match their outfits and those who sport the same pieces and rarely rotate. As the latter — I’m currently attached to two dainty gold rings — there was a period in time when a vintage silver bracelet took center stage. This bracelet traveled the ends of the earth, literally (it once fell off and got stuck in Elvis Presley’s piano during a tour of his Graceland mansion), and therefore saw some dirt and grime in its time.
Before and After: This 1960s Bathroom’s $3,000 Redo Keeps the Retro Charm, But Loses the Dated Feel
Bathrooms with themes can be hard to pull off with style, but homeowner Erin Mason created a themed beauty in this $3,000 bathroom redo. When Erin first moved in, the bathroom was showing its age. Erin’s home was built in 1962, and the bathroom still had original details, like a thick tile border around the counters, retro tiles around the shower, dated counters and a dated floating vanity, yellowing wallpaper with a pink rose border, and an awkward partition for the toilet.
Comments / 0