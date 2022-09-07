COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcycle rider didn’t hesitate when he saw flames overtaking a home Wednesday night. “We pulled over and I ran through the garage,” Peter Hanenberg told 11 News reporter Natalie Devereaux. “The guy was standing inside, so I pulled him -- well, he came out with me, and then I got a hose from the neighbor. Was on the inside spraying until I couldn’t see or breathe, and then I came out and fought the fire from the front.”

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO