KKTV
Car fire near Highway 24 closes off neighborhood
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a car fire in Southern Colorado near Highway 24 this morning. Firefighters are putting out the car fire near Landmark Lane and Chelton Road. The fire has officially been put out but Landmark Lane continues to be blocked off until further notice.
Driver crashes into car, then apartment building off I-25 and Fillmore early Saturday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A driver crashed their car into another car and then smashed into an apartment building, west of I-25 and Fillmore, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Straus Lane. Police said two beams that supported the balcony to The post Driver crashes into car, then apartment building off I-25 and Fillmore early Saturday morning appeared first on KRDO.
20+ shots fired in neighborhood near Olympic Training Center
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they found evidence of more than 20 shots being fired in a neighborhood early Saturday morning. According to CSPD, officers responded just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning to the area of Yampa Street and Swope Avenue after receiving multiple calls from residents reporting hearing a […]
One dead, three seriously injured in Pueblo crash
UPDATE: SATURDAY 9/10/2022 2:07 p.m. PUEBLO, Colo. — One person is dead and three are seriously injured following the crash Saturday morning that involved four cars at the intersection of Lehigh Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard. The intersection was closed for close to three hours but has since reopened. PPD said speed, alcohol, and drugs are […]
KKTV
Family’s home riddled with bullets
They have lived in their new apartment on University Drive for the past month and a half. Over the Labor Day Weekend, things took a turn for the worse.
Westbound Hwy 24 reopened after crash
UPDATE: SATURDAY 9/10/2022 4:57 p.m. MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The roadway has reopened to westbound traffic, per CDOT. ORIGINAL STORY: Westbound Hwy 24 closed just past Manitou due to crash SATURDAY 9/10/2022 4:37 p.m. MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — All westbound lanes of US Highway 24 are closed just past Manitou Springs due to a crash. […]
KKTV
Crews battle house fire in northeast Colorado Springs on Wednesday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a house fire in northeast Colorado Springs on Wednesday. Just before 6 p.m. CSFD reported there was a working fire in the 4000 block of Cherry Plum Drive. The neighborhood is near Briargate Parkway and Union Boulevard. The fire was fully...
Proposal to limit public access on Old Stage Road in SW Colorado Springs raises concern
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Illegal and undesirable activity along historic Old Stage Road in the mountains above the city has led officials to propose what some residents believe is a drastic and unnecessary step. The city is determining whether public access on the popular road should be restricted after hours. KRDO Old Stage Road The post Proposal to limit public access on Old Stage Road in SW Colorado Springs raises concern appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo Showers of Hope provides hygiene care to the unsheltered
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Cooperative Care Center Mobile Shower Program was in Pueblo on Saturday to provide a warm shower and hygiene care to unhoused people living in Pueblo. The Shower Program was joined by Praise Assembly and My Brother’s Keeper to host the 2nd Annual event at Plaza Verde Park. The event ran from […]
KKTV
Neighbors help get homeowner, dog out of burning home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcycle rider didn’t hesitate when he saw flames overtaking a home Wednesday night. “We pulled over and I ran through the garage,” Peter Hanenberg told 11 News reporter Natalie Devereaux. “The guy was standing inside, so I pulled him -- well, he came out with me, and then I got a hose from the neighbor. Was on the inside spraying until I couldn’t see or breathe, and then I came out and fought the fire from the front.”
KKTV
Stolen vehicle suspect rams police cruiser into Auto Zone
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News a stolen vehicle suspect rammed one of their police cruisers into an Auto Zone this morning. Police tell 11 News they received a call of a person sleeping in a stolen vehicle outside of an Auto Zone on East Platte Avenue and East Boulder Street. Police say when they came across the suspect, they rammed into the Auto Zone with a police cruiser. Police did not provide details on how the suspect got into the police cruiser.
KRDO
Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to a structure fire
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on the scene of a structure fire at 3845 Lakehurst at the Aero Place Apartments. The crews on the scene were reporting smoke is visible. CSFD says that the fire is out at this time. One person was...
“I get heart palpitations just walking into the house”: family’s home riddled with bullets
COLORADO SPRINGS — Rachelle Davis recently moved into a new apartment with her three children Lily, Vincent, and Mila. “We came here, you know, there were a lot of kids, a lot of liveliness,” said Davis. “I was like, this is going to be much better for us, and we loved it here.” They have […]
Speed & alcohol considered factors in fatal crash
COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office says speed and alcohol are being considered factors in a fatal crash that killed a man on Wednesday, Aug. 31. On Sept. 1, the Coroner identified the driver, as 55-year-old Santiago Kelly of Colorado Springs. At 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of South […]
KKTV
Man shot in eastern Colorado Springs; suspect fled but identified
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting is under investigation in eastern Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 3000 block of Mallard Drive, near Fountain Blvd. and Chelton, around 1:30 a.m. Friday to a shooting. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was...
CSFD performs high-angle rescue for an injured hiker
Colorado Springs Fire Department rescue team helped an injured hiker injured on the Mount Cutler trail Friday morning.
