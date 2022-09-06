Read full article on original website
Dare County Radio Control Flyers open house on September 24
Interested in radio control model aircraft? You too can learn to fly one!. On Saturday, September 24th, members of the Dare County Radio Control Flyers will be holding an open house at our flying field in Manns Harbor from 10AM to 4PM. We invite anyone with an interest in radio control flight to visit with us and learn more about the world of model aviation.
Outer Banks Forum Concert Series opens with Virginia Symphony Orchestra on Sept. 17
Saturday, September 17 at 7 p.m. David E. Oaksmith Auditorium at First Flight High School. Outer Banks Forum Concert Series | “Presented in Conjunction with The Bryan Cultural Series”. For tickets visit www.outerbanksforum.org. Recognized as one of the nation’s leading regional symphony orchestras, the Virginia Symphony has enriched the...
6th Annual Invitational Art Exhibition at Glen Eure’s Ghost Fleet Gallery
The Don and Catharine Bryan Cultural Series is hosting its 6th Annual Invitational Art Exhibition at Glen Eure’s Ghost Fleet Gallery in Nags Head. The exhibition is entitled Fiber, Clay and Paint and will run from September 13 through October 6. The Series will hold a public reception to open the exhibit on Thursday September 15 from 5 – 7 pm.
Celebration of life for Dr. Susan “Suzy” Edmondson Frucci
Dr. Susan “Suzy” Edmondson Frucci, 86, of Southern Shores, passed into the next life on June 19, 2022. Susan was born on Oct. 28, 1935 in Hassell, North Carolina (an eastern NC town with a population of less than 200). Daughter of Ernest Edmondson and Ella Moore Davenport, Susan was raised as an only child on her family’s farm. Growing up, she was fond of reading, tap dancing and playing piano. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1957 with a bachelor’s degree in education. Shortly after graduation, Susan fell in love with and married Lt. Col. Allen LeRoy Frucci, USMC. Together, they had three children, Greg, Maria and Steven, and spent their early adult lives moving around the United States (and briefly to Japan) for Al’s military service. Susan and her family spent many summers on Ocracoke Island, where she indulged in some of her favorite activities – socializing, reading, playing bridge and going to the beach.
Pickleball players ask Dare Board for more courts
Say current facilities don’t meet growing demand. The growing pickleball community in Dare County made its presence felt at the Sept. 6 meeting of the Dare County Board of Commissioners, where seven residents spoke during public comment asking for more courts as well as better access to county recreational facilities during evening and weekend hours.
Three N.C. Ferry Routes Switch to Off-Season Schedules Tuesday
The air is turning cooler and the kids are back in school, and that means it’s time for the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Southport-Fort Fisher, Swan Quarter-Ocracoke and Cedar Island-Ocracoke ferry routes to make their annual transition to off-season schedules. Starting Tuesday, the new schedules will be:. Cedar...
Ernest (Rick) F. Kerber, Jr. of Nags Head, September 9
On September 9, 2022, Ernest (Rick) F. Kerber, Jr., 76, of Nags Head, NC, passed away comfortably at his home with a full moon glowing over the Roanoke Sound. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Teresa; his loving, thoughtful, and compassionate daughter Jessica Kerber Morgan (Clay) of Kill Devil Hills, NC; the joys of his later life, Maddie and Kate Morgan (granddaughters); Shirley Ann Duboff (sister) and Pamela Ruth Palazzi (niece) of Southern Shores, NC; nephew Warren Sondervan (Marie) of Penhook, VA; beloved extended family and very dear friends. He was preceded in death by Ruth and Ernest Kerber (parents) and sisters Linda Ruth Palazzi and Barbara Lois Sondervan.
Swells from distant Hurricane Earl keep ocean unsafe for swimming
HIGH rip current risk at all area beaches today including Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco, Hatteras Village and Ocracoke. Swells from distant Hurricane Earl continue to bring powerful rip currents and dangerous shorebreak to the surf zone from Duck to Ocracoke. Ocean conditions remain unsafe for swimming. Obey RED Flags, stay out of the water!
Dare County Land Transfers
Clark Julie Ann from 41421 Ocean View Dr LLC/014822041—Lot 4 Kinnakeet Shrs Ph 4/$1,270,000/Improved Residential. Farrell & Family Construction LLC from Kinnakeet Shores 16 LLC/014822337—Bld Site 38 Kinnakeet Shores/$50,000/Vacant Residential. Barnes W Myers from Kinnakeet Shores 16 LLC/014822313—Bld Site 14 Kinnakeet Shores/$65,000/Vacant Residential. Buxton. Anglen Tahverlee D...
Facing murder charge, Shayne Michael Perry found guilty of earlier assault
Shayne Michael Perry, the man charged with the Aug. 14, 2022, murder of William Jeffrey Bowlin, was found guilty on Sept. 8 in Dare District Court of a January 2022 assault against Bowlin’s daughter Olivia. According to case documents, Perry, 30 struck Olivia Bowlin above her left eye, causing...
