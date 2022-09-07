Read full article on original website
Trey Holly committed to LSU in May, and the Union Parish (La.) running back from the class of 2023 continues to give Tigers fans a taste of what he can do on the field. Union Parish was in action on Friday to take on Bossier City (La.) Airline, and Holly showed off, totaling 4 touchdowns and 260 yards in a win. As On3’s Shea Dixon notes, Holly has broken the 100-touchdown plateau for his career.
LSU football takes priority over everything on Saturdays. Those who live in Baton Rouge understand that better than most. One of the local university grocery stores on campus made sure to be well-equipped for the Tigers’ home opener against Southern, turning its salad bar into a massive beer cooler. Just across the street from Tigers Stadium, the store tossed the salad to the side to make room for brews galore.
