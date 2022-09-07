Read full article on original website
Related
wfxrtv.com
Tackling gun violence: One-on-One with Roanoke Police Department Chief Sam Roman
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– With crime in Roanoke rapidly rising, new data shows that the number of shootings so far this year has already surpassed the total number from last year. Roanoke Police Department Chief Sam Roman says a lot needs to be done to stop these shootings because enough...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Fire-EMS appoints first female fire marshal in the departments’ history
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City’s Fire department is making history. From selling computers to making history. Rebecca Smith decided to change careers after finding out Roanoke Fire-EMS was hiring. “I think it was about being part of the bigger picture,” said Smith. “Being part of something where we...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia historical marker commemorates Martinsville Seven
Henry CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Francis Grayson, Frank Hairston Jr., Howard Hairston, James Hairston, Joe Hampton, Booker T. Millner, and John Taylor are collectively known as the Martinsville Seven. “They were seven African-American males that were arrested allegedly accused, tried and executed for the rape of a white woman,” said...
WDBJ7.com
Rabid fox reported in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts say a fox that was caught in Roanoke on September 3rd has tested positive for rabies. The fox was found in the area of Crescent Boulevard and Starkey Rd in the Cave Spring area. The health district is reminding...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cardinalnews.org
New Danville Police Department has tech that is rare in the region
The new Danville Police Department building is a major upgrade. Not only is it over four times bigger than the previous space, it also has technology that only exists in two other police departments in the western half of the state. The Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives simulator, or MILO, is...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke man launches foundation to help find missing people
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Kenny Jarels’ flyers are constantly posted online and spread throughout the community. “There’s a lot of work. We don’t just stop with a flyer. That’s the easy part,” Jarels said. His work and the work of volunteers with the Aware...
WDBJ7.com
21 years later, Roanoke emergency organizations remember 9/11
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ”We pulled out a TV at the church and turned it on and started watching in horror just like everybody else.”. Most of us remember where we were on September 11, 2001. That’s no different for Roanoke Fire-EMS Chief David Hoback and Roanoke County Fire and Rescue’s community outreach coordinator Brian Clingenpeel.
WDBJ7.com
Campbell Co. death found to not be a homicide
CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that it has been determined that the man found dead Thursday night in the 4800 block of Colonial Highway did not die by homicide. “We ask the community to keep the family of this male in your thoughts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSET
Fallen officer's family donates animal care kits to the Danville Police Dept.
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is thanking the family of a fallen officer for a generous donation given to officers for their patrol cars. Friday is the anniversary of fallen Officer Bonnie Jones. To honor her, her family prepared kits to be placed in each of the patrol cars for whenever they encounter a "four-legged friend."
WDBJ7.com
Alleged Blacksburg hookah lounge shooter appears in court
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The alleged shooter in the February murder of Isaiah Robinson appeared in court Sept. 8, for a preliminary hearing. Defendant Jamel Flint is accused of six felonies including first degree murder. During the hearing, the commonwealth’s attorneys called six witnesses to the stand to share...
WDBJ7.com
Rocky Mount Fire Department walks more than 2 miles to honor the fallen heroes of 9/11
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rocky Mount Fire Department hosted its 9/11 Memorial Walk for the second time on Saturday, September 10. Multiple first responders from different agencies walked more than two miles to remember those who lost their lives. Community members thanked them for their service as they...
WDBJ7.com
Newman files bill to repeal electric vehicle mandate
BEDFORD CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that was passed to encourage Virginia’s transition to electric vehicles has drawn criticism from Republicans including Gov. Glenn Youngkin. And now Bedford County Sen. Steve Newman has filed a bill to repeal the mandate. House Bill 1965 cleared the General Assembly in 2021,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxrtv.com
Has the Roanoke City bag tax made a change?
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Roanoke City implemented a plastic bag tax early this year, with the intent to encourage the community to minimize the use of plastic bags in order to decrease litter and keep plastic out of waterways. According to the Sustainability and Outreach Coordinator for the City...
wvtf.org
Coalition to mark locations of lynchings in Roanoke
For about three years, a coalition of civic leaders, churches and community activists has been working with the Equal Justice Initiative, the national memorial in Montgomery, Alabama established to remember the 4400 lynchings of black men women and children during the Jim Crow era. Two of those murders were in...
Franklin News Post
6 candidates seeking 2seats on Rocky Mount Town Council
Six candidates are competing for two seats on the Rocky Mount Town Council. The two council seats up for election are currently held by Bobby Moyer and A. Ralph Casey, both of whom are running in the election. “Bobby Moyer joined Town Council in July 2010. Moyer is a former...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Lynchburg VA
Lynchburg was originally settled in 1757 by John Lynch, the brother of politician and American revolutionary Charles Lynch, and is the third-oldest city in the state of Virginia. The city is named in honour of John, while the act of lynching is believed to be named for his brother. It...
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested after threatening to kill deputies with a machete
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in jail after barricading himself and threatening Henry County deputies with a machete. Deputies were called for a domestic assault situation in Martinsville at 3:30 this afternoon. When they arrived at the address on Lake Tree Drive and approached the home, Richard Perry Swisher slammed the door shut on them.
caswellmessenger.com
The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region Announces Seven New Board Members
The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region is pleased to welcome seven new members to its Board of Directors. The members are Howard Graves, Tiffany Hairston, Jennifer Hiltwine, Lisa Johnson-Knight, Kunal Patel, and Sandy Saunders. Angeles Atkinson, who served on the board for many years, rejoins as president. “I am honored to have the opportunity to help The Foundation build on the tremendous momentum of the past twenty-six years, making a positive difference in the lives of so many in our community,” said Angeles Atkinson.
WDBJ7.com
Crash cleared along Rt. 750N in Floyd Co.
FLOYD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash in Floyd County along Route 750N has lead to at least one lane being closed Friday. The crash was near Posey Rd; Posey Rd NW; Rt. 740N/S. Delays should be expected, according to VDOT.
chathamstartribune.com
Arrest made in Gretna murder
An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of Charles Van Hooker of Gretna. Daniel Wayne Neal, 28, of the 1600 block of Gallows Road in Gretna was charged with murder as well as entering a dwelling with the intent to commit murder, rape, robbery or arson and the use or display of a firearm in committing a felony, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.
Comments / 4