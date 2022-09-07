Las Vegas woman arrested after rolling car over with expired license
One woman was arrested for DUI after rolling her car over on Monday near Rome and Losee.
According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, officers found a woman trapped inside a turned-over car after being dispatched to the area of Rome and Losee.
During the encounter, NLVPD officers recognized signs of impairment before the driver was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the driver didn’t maintain her lane while conducting a U-turn and that speed was a factor.
A dog was also in the car and was later located and taken into animal control without any injuries.
The driver was arrested for DUI, driving on a revoked driver’s license, and failing to maintain a lane.
