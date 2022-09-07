ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas woman arrested after rolling car over with expired license

By Bronson Christian
 4 days ago
One woman was arrested for DUI after rolling her car over on Monday near Rome and Losee.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, officers found a woman trapped inside a turned-over car after being dispatched to the area of Rome and Losee.

During the encounter, NLVPD officers recognized signs of impairment before the driver was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver didn’t maintain her lane while conducting a U-turn and that speed was a factor.

A dog was also in the car and was later located and taken into animal control without any injuries.

The driver was arrested for DUI, driving on a revoked driver’s license, and failing to maintain a lane.

Edward Wenner
4d ago

Put this woman in jail. She doesn't deserve to be among law abiding citizens. how many times do we need to see this behavior?

4d ago

She swears the dog was driving and smoking and drinking, Dog seen another dog and rolled car, lol

