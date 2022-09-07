As expected, Ubisoft has today revealed our first proper look at Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is the next entry in the publisher's long-running stealth-action franchise. The game is poised to center around the character Basim, who was previously introduced in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and will take players to Baghdad. And while these details related to the game have been known about for quite some time, the first trailer for Mirage has now given us a better idea of how it will play.

