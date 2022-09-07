Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Rings of Power: Who is Adar? New Mystery Character Explained
Spoilers follow for this week's episode of The Rings of Power! With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power taking place mostly within The Second Age of Middle-earth, most fans assumed that the series would focus on Sauron as its chief villain. Despite this assumption, and plenty of rumors after character photos appear on line, the series seemingly won't feature the Lord of the Rings himself at all in the show's first season (in any meaningful way that is, he already showed up in the first episode). This week's episode of The Rings of Power introduced a couple of new foils to the larger plot but also set the stage for the big bad of the show's first season, the mysterious Adar.
ComicBook
The Marvels Footage Revealed at D23 Expo
The Marvels revealed some epic footage at D23 Expo 2022 – and you can get our full description of it below! The Marvels brings together the Captain Marvel movie franchise with the recent Ms. Marvel TV series – with WandaVision's Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) completing the trifecta of cosmic-powered superheroines. The film is being directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman) with a script by Megan McDonnell (WandaVision).
ComicBook
National Treasure: Edge of History Trailer Released by Disney+
Straight from D23 Expo 2022 comes the first official trailer for National Treasure: Edge of History, the upcoming Disney+ series spinoff of the fan-favorite action franchise. Though set in the same continuity as the two feature films that starred Nicolas Cage, the actor will seemingly not be returning to reprise his role for the TV series. Disney+ also confirmed a release date for the new series, revealing that the show's first two episodes will premiere on the streaming service on December 14tth. Check out the first official footage from the upcoming series below!
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Cosplay Captures Annie's Humanity
Annie broke the Survey Corps' hearts in Attack on Titan's first season, revealing that she was not only the Female Titan, but had been working for Marley to kidnap Eren Jaeger. With Annie trapped within a crystalline prison that she made for herself, the final seasons saw the Female Titan awaken to a world far different from the one she once knew. Now, prior to the final episodes of the series arriving next year, one cosplayer has brought the human side of the Female Titan to life.
ComicBook
She Hulk Fans Are Shipping Wongers & Madisynn
She-Hulk fans are shipping Madisynn and Wong after Episode 4 of the Disney+ series. Patty Guggenheim plays the hard-partying lady who ended up making a deal she might regret in this week's outing. Her dynamic with Benedict Wong's Sorcerer Supreme is definitely something to behold. She's just a very normal person spending a ton of time with the Avengers hero in Kamar-Taj. It's a lot to process. But, the fans are completely down for her and Wong to be a "thing" going forward. (Pour one out for Sara in Multiverse of Madness, he would be moving on very quickly!) It seems like both Madisynn and Wongers will be back at some point later in the series. Maybe as soon as next week when Titania rumbles back into the frame. For now, enjoy these takes down below.
ComicBook
Ironheart Debuts First Footage and New Logo for Marvel's Disney+ Series
Ironheart confirmed a bunch of casting news today and showed off some footage at D23 Expo. Marvel Studios has been on a roll this weekend, confirming reports and giving fans new glimpses at their favorite heroes. Dominique Thorne actually appears as RiRi Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever first, but her big adventure on Disney+ has been building quite the buzz. In the clip released to the public, her studies at MIT come into focus. She's testing technology and confidently says "I'm an engineer." Anthony Ramos' The Hood also plays a big role and actually came out to say a few words to the crowd. He says that his character is "a bit good and a bit bad." He also joked that he kicks a lot of butt. (Feige should have busted out a "LANGUAGE!" but played along.
ComicBook
The Peripheral Starring Chloë Grace Moretz Gets Teaser From Prime Video
Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy's Westworld Season 4 might have just concluded, but the producers have another thrilling sci-fi series in store for audiences, with Prime Video unveiling the first teaser trailer for the upcoming series The Peripheral. Much like how Westworld brings to life a beloved story from author Michael Crichton, The Peripheral similarly teams the producers up with an iconic storyteller in the genre space, as it comes from author William Gibson, who many consider to be the founding father of the cyberpunk movement. Check out the first teaser trailer for The Peripheral below before the first episode of the series premieres on Prime Video on October 21st.
ComicBook
Maggie Cancelled by Hulu After One Season
The future looks bleak for Hulu's Maggie. On Friday, Variety confirmed that the streaming service has cancelled Maggie after only one season. This comes just over two months since the romantic comedy's debut on the platform on July 6th. The series starred The Mindy Project's Rebecca Rittenhouse as Maggie, a young woman tries to cope with life while coming to terms with her abilities as a psychic. She can see everyone's futures, but her present is a mess. The series, which was based on Tim Curcio's short film of the same name, was originally created for ABC in early 2021 before ultimately moving to Hulu in January of 2022.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Theory Suggests Why Shigaraki Is Actually Quirkless
My Hero Academia has bred a number of fan-theories in its day, and it seems more crop up by the day. Of course, the fandom can hardly be blamed given how many of those theories have come true. From Dabi to Aizawa, a number of heroes have seen theories about them come true, and the same goes for its baddies. And now, fans are keeping a close eye on one Shigaraki theory that suggests the villain is actually quirkless.
ComicBook
Rings of Power Has Revealed the Series Antagonist, And It's Not Sauron
Spoilers follow for this week's episode of The Rings of Power! Considering the title of the series, fans have been expecting Sauron to be the antagonist of Amazon Prime's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in a big way. So far that hasn't been the case. Though the presence of the character has been felt throughout the first three episodes, Sauron hasn't actually had much screen presence beyond a brief sequence in a montage. This week's episode of the series however introduced a major player to the series without even making a big deal out of it, and frankly it's a character that will be just as much of an antagonist for the entire series as Sauron.
ComicBook
Mufasa: The Lion King Announced as Disney's Live-Action Sequel
We now know the first details surrounding Disney's computer-generated "live-action" sequel to The Lion King. During Walt Disney Studios' panel at D23 Expo on Friday, director Barry Jenkins revealed that the film will be titled Mufasa: the Lion King, and is expected to debut in theaters in 2024. The film will reportedly be told in two different time frames, as Timon, Pumbaa, Rafiki, and tell the origin story of Mufasa to a new cub, whilst we see Mufasa rise to royalty. Those attending the panel were also treated to a brief teaser trailer of footage, and while it doesn't look like it will be released online anytime soon, ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak provided an exclusive description of what it entails.
ComicBook
Netflix Reportedly Abandoning Binge Model for Weekly Releases
Netflix is reportedly beginning to buckle on the one element that first distinguished its business: the binge-watching model. A new industry analyst report claims that Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is finally starting to pivot from his longstanding refusal to abandon binge-watch release models for Netflix Original content. While nothing concrete is suggested in the way of a new release model, Puck News notes that Hastings "has seemed unwilling to pivot off the binge model because he hasn't needed or wanted to. Now, it appears, he does."
ComicBook
Disenchanted Trailer Released by Disney+
Fans of Disney's Enchanted have been asking for a sequel to the film ever since its release back in 2007. For much of that time, the cast and crew have been trying to get another one made as well. 2022 is the year that all those dreams finally come true, as Disney+ is set to debut the long-awaited sequel. Disenchanted will continue the story of Giselle and Robert, and Friday saw the debut of the film's first trailer.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Releases First Season 2 Clip on Star Trek Day
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has revealed the first look at Season 2, in celebration of Star Trek Day. Strange New Worlds debuted a first clip from Season 2, which you can watch above! As you can see in the clip, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 hasn't lost a beat. In just two minutes we get fan-favorites from the cast like La'an (Christina Chong), Ortegas (Melissa Navia), Spock (Ethan Peck), and Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) once again whipping lines of Star Trek jargon and witty jokes back and forth; a nice bit of cosplay dress-up; a mission with some stakes, and a clear character focus (Ortegas) for the b-story. Classic Stark Trek: Strange New Worlds.
ComicBook
Secret Invasion: Is Don Cheadle's War Machine a Secret Skrull?
Central to the upcoming Secret Invasion TV series, and the comic book storyline that inspired it, is that Skrulls have infiltrated key positions around the world and are impersonating powerful people. A major part of the original comic story was also that countless superheroes had also been replaced by Skrulls, something that the MCU probably can't replicate to a major degree considering the cast for the series and their larger continuity. There's at least one Avenger present that could very well not be who they think they are, Don Cheadle's James Rhodes aka War Machine. Let's dig into it below.
ComicBook
The Disney+ D23 Expo 2022 Subscription Deal Is Available Now
The second annual Disney+ Day event took place on September 8th, and the D23 Expo 2022 event has kicked off with a ton of new reveals for fans of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more. Indeed, the next few days are going to be exciting for Disney fans, and that includes a Disney+ subscription deal. Until September 19th, "new and eligible returning subscribers" will be able to get one month of Disney+ right here for only $1.99.
ComicBook
Two Disney Movies Top the Second Weakest Box Office Weekend of the Year
Two Disney movies sit atop the box office charts during the second worst weekend of the year to date. 20th Century Studios' Barbarian will take the top spot. The horror movie earned $3.8 million on Friday. It's projected to take in $9 million by the end of the weekend. Critics are loving the movie, which has a 92% certified fresh score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, "Smart, darkly humorous, and above all scary, Barbarian offers a chilling and consistently unpredictable thrill ride for horror fans." ComicBook.com's Kofi Outlaw gave Barbarian a positive if not glowing 3.5-out-of-5 review. He writes:
ComicBook
Captain America: New World Order Reveals Updated Logo
Captain America: New World Order has a brand new logo after a reveal at D23 Expo. During a sizzle reel for the Marvel Studios properties, Sam Wilson's next adventure got some fancy new graphics (via @MsMarvelNews). All of this comes on the heels of New World Order's big announcement at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year. Captain America 4 had been reportedly in the works since The Falcon and The Winter Soldier wrapped up. But, Marvel fans had been waiting for an update since then. Now, there's a brand new logo and a May 2024 release date. Marvel also recently confirmed that Julius Onah would be the man behind the camera for the big Phase 5 movie. Not a ton is known about what the movie will entail. In fact, fans haven't seen Wilson's Captain America on-screen since the conclusion of the Disney+ series. As the months go on, it seems like a safe bet that he'll be a bigger presence in Phase 5 and the road to Secret Wars. Check out the new logo down below:
ComicBook
Why Marvel's New Fantastic Four Cast Wasn't Announced At D23
Following the massive San Diego Comic-Con panel that Marvel had, many were hoping the beloved company would reveal the cast for Fantastic Four at D23 Expo. D23 is, in some ways, Comic-Con 2.0. It's a Disney-centric event that allows the entertainment giant to dump news, trailers, and other goodies about its upcoming projects on to the public and basically dominate the internet for an entire day. Many had high hopes for this event as Marvel dropped nonstop bombshells at San Diego Comic-Con and it was heavily rumored that D23 would sustain that momentum, but it wasn't quite as big. That's not to say D23 wasn't filled with great announcements and trailers, but it wasn't mindblowing.
