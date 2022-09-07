The Las Vegas Aces headed into tonight's game against Seattle with a 2-1 series lead.

A'ja Wilson is coming off of back to back games that saw her score 30+ points.

Also, this is Becky Hammon's first season in the WNBA, and she's already making a quick impact by leading the Aces deep into the playoffs.

Las Vegas Aces head to WNBA finals after winning 97-92 against Seattle Las Vegas Aces won against Seattle Storm 97-92. The Aces will head into the WNBA finals.