Liz Truss will accompany King Charles III on his tour of the UK next week as he leads the nation in the “significant moment” of mourning for the late Queen.The Conservative prime minister and the King will head to Scotland on Monday morning, followed by visits to Northern Ireland on Tuesday and Wales on Friday.Ms Truss will support Charles by joining him at “services of reflection” around the country during the 10-day mourning period, Downing Street has said.The prime minister’s official spokesman said it was not a formal or constitutional role, but was agreed by No 10 and Buckingham Palace.“It’s not a...

U.K. ・ 36 MINUTES AGO