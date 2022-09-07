Read full article on original website
International Business Times
Modernizing The IDB To Compete With China's Debt Diplomacy
Latin America and the Caribbean entered the COVID-19 pandemic with stagnant growth, and the region is now emerging in financial crisis with poor prospects. In 2020 alone, regional GDP fell 7.4% and public debt soared to 72% of GDP. Recovery is beset by high inflation, rising global interest rates, and high energy costs. To attract long-term resources from outside the region, governments have only two real solutions – a revitalized Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) that leverages private investment or accepting China's debt trap diplomacy.
International Business Times
Russian Soldier Reveals 'Filth, Hunger' At The Frontline; 90% Want To Escape Ukraine War
A Russian paratrooper in the Ukraine war has detailed the "filth, hunger and sweat" he and his comrades suffered in the first two months on the frontlines, adding that the unhealthy conditions are pushing most soldiers to find ways to end their contracts. In a memoir, "Zov" (Call), that was...
International Business Times
Australia Says Navy Not Deterred By Chinese Intimidation In South China Sea
The Australian navy is not deterred by the Chinese navy's "unusual behavior" of shadowing the country's warships in the contested waters of the South China Sea, Australia's navy chief Vice Admiral Mark Hammond has said. "That's unusual behavior. I don't know another navy that does that. It's a departure from...
Queen’s coffin travelling from Balmoral to Edinburgh as King Charles III proclaimed throughout UK – live
Thousands line route of royal cortege as it passes through Scotland while ceremonies in Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff announce new monarch
Xi leaves China for first time since COVID pandemic began to meet Putin
LONDON/BEIJING, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Xi Jinping will leave China this week for the first time in more than two years for a trip to Central Asia where he will meet Vladimir Putin just a month before Xi is poised to cement his place as the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong.
International Business Times
King Charles III To Address UK As Mourning Begins For Late Queen
King Charles III was on Friday due to address his new subjects, as Britain was plunged into mourning by the death of queen Elizabeth II, ending a history making 70-year reign. Charles, 73, became monarch immediately after the death of his mother at her Scottish Highland retreat on Thursday, sparking tributes at home and abroad.
International Business Times
How Queen Elizabeth's Final Days Indicated Her Death Was Imminent
The Thursday night skies turned starless and somber for the people of Britain when Buckingham Palace announced the death of the longest-reigning monarch in British history, Queen Elizabeth II. As former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson puts it, she was a bright and shining light, and with her death, that light was gone.
Liz Truss to join King Charles on UK tour during national mourning
Liz Truss will accompany King Charles III on his tour of the UK next week as he leads the nation in the “significant moment” of mourning for the late Queen.The Conservative prime minister and the King will head to Scotland on Monday morning, followed by visits to Northern Ireland on Tuesday and Wales on Friday.Ms Truss will support Charles by joining him at “services of reflection” around the country during the 10-day mourning period, Downing Street has said.The prime minister’s official spokesman said it was not a formal or constitutional role, but was agreed by No 10 and Buckingham Palace.“It’s not a...
Inflation Surge May Come From Railway Strike
There has been the most modest of hopes recently that inflation’s march upward might slow. Most of this is due to the drop in oil and gas, which may be temporary, based on, among other things, a Russian driven shortage across Europe. Broader supply chain disruptions have eased, but ever so slightly in most cases. […]
A bridge to nowhere: Natural gas will not lead Canada to a sustainable energy future
The Canadian government has used Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the removal of Russian natural gas exports to justify increasing natural gas production in Canada. Much of the necessary infrastructure for producing and transporting this liquefied natural gas (LNG) would, however, take years to develop, locking Canada into an emissions pathway that is incompatible with the 1.5 C climate target. How policy-makers talk about energy production hints at governments’ plans for our transition from carbon-based energy sources like oil, coal and natural gas to renewables like wind, solar and geothermal. Stakeholders on both sides of the energy transition — fossil...
International Business Times
EU Ministers Seek Ways To Face Energy Shock
EU energy ministers on Friday will attempt to forge a united response to the energy shock from Russia's war on Ukraine that has sent prices for electricity and heating skyrocketing. Moscow's invasion has seen the price of natural gas hit record levels, throwing the EU economy into deep uncertainty with...
International Business Times
Commonwealth Marks Loss Of Figurehead, Link To The Past
As Britain mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Friday, a string of dominions, realms and former colonies marked the loss of a shared figurehead and an irreplacable link to a quickly fading era. Although she was 96 years old, the queen's death came as an emotional jolt felt...
International Business Times
Ukraine President Zelensky Sends 'Prayers' To Royal Family After Queen Elizabeth II's Death
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday sent his "prayers" to the British royal family after Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned for seven decades, died at the age of 96. In his daily address, Zelensky extended his condolences to the British royal family and called Queen Elizabeth II's death a "great...
