Albany, GA

thecomeback.com

Deion Sanders gets brutally honest about Jackson State’s schedule

Ever since he took over as head coach of the Jackson State football team, Deion Sanders has been making waves. Never one to mince words, the Hall-of-Famer is now taking shots at some of the games that his team is required to play each season. During Monday’s Southwestern Athletic Conference...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Three Jackson water supersites to close

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will transition three water distribution sites as water pressure improves at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. The three school locations will close Monday, September 5, at 6:30 p.m., in anticipation of students returning to the classroom on Tuesday. “As water pressure drastically improves at […]
JACKSON, MS
WALB 10

Albany man indicted in July murder

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man was indicted this week for a murder that happened in July, according to Doughtery District Attorney Greg Edwards. Rolando Frazier, 43, was indicted by the Grand Jury for the death of 32-year-old Ethan Barlow. Fraizer is charged with murder and aggravated assault. On...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Suspicious person call leads to arrest of Albany woman

ALBANY — Officers with the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit, responding to a suspicious person call, arrested an Albany woman in the 509 North Westover Road Apartments on drug and gun charges while conducting a welfare check. ADDU officers arrested Corena Austin, 26, at the 509 North Westover Road Apartments...
ALBANY, GA
WJTV 12

How Jackson neighbors can get help paying water bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The local organization, MS Strong, is working to help Jackson neighbors who have been affected by the water crisis pay their water bills. Those who are having financial difficulty paying their water bill may now visit www.SippStrong.com to sign-up to get their water bill paid. The only requirement is that you […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Three shot at Circle K early Sunday morning

An altercation at a Circle K convenience store escalated into a shooting that injured three people, authorities say. Just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, a call came into Vicksburg Warren 911 of a person at Merit Health River Region who had been shot. Shortly thereafter, radio traffic indicated that three...
VICKSBURG, MS
wfxl.com

Police: 2 wanted for alleged shoplifting at Albany Walmart

Albany police need help from the community to identify two people they say are wanted for shoplifting. Police say the two were caught on surveillance video at the Walmart in Albany, located at 262 Cordele Road. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the two suspects, contact the...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

3 enter guilty pleas in Southwest Ga. cases involving firearms, heroin, meth

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three Southwest Georgia people entered guilty pleas in Albany federal court this week in cases that involved the illegal possession or sale of firearms. Alexander Brown, Sr., 48, of Albany, pleaded guilty to the distribution of heroin. Brown faces a maximum of 30 years in prison to be followed by at least six years of supervised release and a $2,000,000 fine.
ALBANY, GA
wtva.com

1 dead, 1 in critical condition after Madison County wreck

One person has died and another is in critical condition after a wreck Tuesday in Gurley. Don Webster, spokesperson for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., confirmed the death. Webster said a female patient was taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition. The wreck was reported about 11:57 a.m. Tuesday in...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Community invited to faith-based appreciation dinner

The Honorable Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. & the City of Vicksburg’s CHAMPIONS FOR HEALTH cordially invite you to…. Keynote Speaker: Honorable Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. Where: Vicksburg Convention Center, 1600 Briggs Hopson Blvd., Vicksburg, MS 39180. |. When: Thursday, September 8, 2022, 6:00. –8:00 pm. As we extend our...
VICKSBURG, MS
WALB 10

Dougherty DA’s Office needs help finding this man

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty District Attorney’s office is asking the community to help find a man their office wants to talk to. 60-year-old Ricky Hall is listed as a person of interest that the district attorney’s office wants to locate. He is possibly homeless. The district...
ALBANY, GA

