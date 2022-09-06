Read full article on original website
Related
vicksburgnews.com
St. Aloysius Junior High football team defeated Park Place 42-28 on Thursday
St. Aloysius Junior High football team defeated Park Place 42-28 on Thursday, improving their record to 1-1 on the year. The Flashes came out running the football hard which ultimately resulted in a 13-yard touchdown run by Pierson Smith. St. Al’s defense would force a three and out on the next drive.
footballscoop.com
Deion Sanders's son, Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders, gifts team Beats by Dre headphones
Life right now at Jackson State, well, for the Tigers’ football program … it’s never been better. As second-year head coach Deion Sanders continues to help the Tigers soar to new heights, one of his two sons on the team – starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders – also has further stamped his impact on the program.
thecomeback.com
Deion Sanders gets brutally honest about Jackson State’s schedule
Ever since he took over as head coach of the Jackson State football team, Deion Sanders has been making waves. Never one to mince words, the Hall-of-Famer is now taking shots at some of the games that his team is required to play each season. During Monday’s Southwestern Athletic Conference...
Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week Winner: Jayden Alston's touchdown run
Thomasville High's Jayden Alston is this week's Play of the Week winner.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vicksburgnews.com
Warren Central’s volleyball team pulled off a five set victory over Pearl
In the opening of district play, Warren Central High School Volleyball team pulled off a five set victory over Pearl High School (21-25, 25-10, 27-29, 25-20, 15-11). Skylar Beard had six kills on the night. Kat Wong had 4 aces and Ellie Henderson had three solo blocks and four kills.
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi’s only burn center to close Oct. 14. Patients to be redirected out of state
Mississippi’s sole burn center at Merit Health Central in Jackson will close on Oct. 14. According to a report by the Clarion Ledger, the hospital stated the closure was due to staffing and recruitment difficulties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The COVID-19 pandemic and the challenging staffing and recruitment...
Three Jackson water supersites to close
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will transition three water distribution sites as water pressure improves at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. The three school locations will close Monday, September 5, at 6:30 p.m., in anticipation of students returning to the classroom on Tuesday. “As water pressure drastically improves at […]
WALB 10
Albany man indicted in July murder
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man was indicted this week for a murder that happened in July, according to Doughtery District Attorney Greg Edwards. Rolando Frazier, 43, was indicted by the Grand Jury for the death of 32-year-old Ethan Barlow. Fraizer is charged with murder and aggravated assault. On...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLBT
Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A graduate of Tougaloo College was killed Tuesday in a “belt loader entanglement” at the New Orleans Airport. According to the Director of Communications for Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport, Jermani Thompson, 26, was injured on the apron, an area where aircraft are parked, loaded, unloaded, refueled, boarded, and maintained.
Suspicious person call leads to arrest of Albany woman
ALBANY — Officers with the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit, responding to a suspicious person call, arrested an Albany woman in the 509 North Westover Road Apartments on drug and gun charges while conducting a welfare check. ADDU officers arrested Corena Austin, 26, at the 509 North Westover Road Apartments...
How Jackson neighbors can get help paying water bills
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The local organization, MS Strong, is working to help Jackson neighbors who have been affected by the water crisis pay their water bills. Those who are having financial difficulty paying their water bill may now visit www.SippStrong.com to sign-up to get their water bill paid. The only requirement is that you […]
Mississippi man arrested on fraud charges involving purchase of side-by-side
A Mississippi man was arrested in fraud charges Friday involving the purchase of a side-by-side. Makenzie Black, 22 of Jackson, was arrested Friday by Vicksburg Police Department investigators in connection with the fraudulent purchase of a 2021 Kawasaki side-by-side in May 2022. Black appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALB 10
Female business owners thriving in downtown Cairo
The Lee County 911 center typically takes around 70,000 calls in just one year. For dispatchers to do their work, it’s important their equipment is in its best shape.
vicksburgnews.com
Three shot at Circle K early Sunday morning
An altercation at a Circle K convenience store escalated into a shooting that injured three people, authorities say. Just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, a call came into Vicksburg Warren 911 of a person at Merit Health River Region who had been shot. Shortly thereafter, radio traffic indicated that three...
Mom and son share videos of daily life with no clean water in Jackson, Mississippi
The city of Jackson, Mississippi, has been without clean water for days. Rozetta Womack has resorted to storing water in tubs so it can be boiled and safely used by her and her son.
wfxl.com
Police: 2 wanted for alleged shoplifting at Albany Walmart
Albany police need help from the community to identify two people they say are wanted for shoplifting. Police say the two were caught on surveillance video at the Walmart in Albany, located at 262 Cordele Road. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the two suspects, contact the...
WALB 10
3 enter guilty pleas in Southwest Ga. cases involving firearms, heroin, meth
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three Southwest Georgia people entered guilty pleas in Albany federal court this week in cases that involved the illegal possession or sale of firearms. Alexander Brown, Sr., 48, of Albany, pleaded guilty to the distribution of heroin. Brown faces a maximum of 30 years in prison to be followed by at least six years of supervised release and a $2,000,000 fine.
wtva.com
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after Madison County wreck
One person has died and another is in critical condition after a wreck Tuesday in Gurley. Don Webster, spokesperson for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., confirmed the death. Webster said a female patient was taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition. The wreck was reported about 11:57 a.m. Tuesday in...
vicksburgnews.com
Community invited to faith-based appreciation dinner
The Honorable Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. & the City of Vicksburg’s CHAMPIONS FOR HEALTH cordially invite you to…. Keynote Speaker: Honorable Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. Where: Vicksburg Convention Center, 1600 Briggs Hopson Blvd., Vicksburg, MS 39180. |. When: Thursday, September 8, 2022, 6:00. –8:00 pm. As we extend our...
WALB 10
Dougherty DA’s Office needs help finding this man
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty District Attorney’s office is asking the community to help find a man their office wants to talk to. 60-year-old Ricky Hall is listed as a person of interest that the district attorney’s office wants to locate. He is possibly homeless. The district...
Comments / 0