‘There’s a lot of good talent,’ says CEO who moved shoe company from Oregon to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Rommel Vega still remembers the reaction when he announced he was moving the headquarters of his shoe company, HOLO, from Portland, Oregon to Grand Rapids. “It was like ‘why,’” he remembers friends and colleagues asking. Portland is the home to Nike, Adidas,...
You want Lake Macatawa ‘at its best?’ Holland beach home for sale at $1.35 million
HOLLAND, MI - A Lake Macatawa waterfront home, located just minutes away from Lake Michigan beaches recently hit the market. MLive’s House of the Week is at 341 Big Bay Drive in Park Township. The home, which seamlessly blends the best of indoor and outdoor spaces, was designed with entertaining in mind. Listed at $1,350,000, there is already a sale pending.
A Look At West Michigan’s Largest Self-Serve Wall & More At The ‘New’ BOB
The BOB has reopened in downtown Grand Rapids, and while there's definitely a familiar vibe to the 'Big Old Building', you'll notice some changes too. The most significant change that you'll notice upon entering the BOB is the new self-serve 'POUR' wall. The self-pouring drink stations can be accessed by...
multifamilybiz.com
Resthaven Breaks Ground on The Farmstead Independent and Assisted Living Campus for Seniors in West Michigan Market of Holland
HOLLAND, MI - The retirement community West Michigan seniors have been eagerly awaiting is finally underway. The first shovel hit the ground on August 22, 2022, marking the beginning of construction of The Farmstead by Resthaven, the visionary behind the project. The Farmstead by Resthaven, a new Independent Living and...
Organization aims to clean up Grand Rapids neighborhoods one project at a time
A project in Grand Rapids hopes to change the stigma when it comes to black and brown communities with one repair at a time.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Detroit Wing Company to open second Grand Rapids location
A chicken wing franchise is expanding in Grand Rapids. Detroit Wing Company will open its second location at 2500 E. Beltline Ave. SE, the former location of a Biggby Coffee. The carry-out-only restaurant is scheduled to open mid-September, “just in time for football and tailgate season,” according to the company.
Grand Haven restaurant to be featured on National TV show
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A popular local restaurant in Grand Haven will be featured on the national television show America's Best Restaurants that's known for highlighting independently-owned restaurants. Open since 1994, JW's Food & Spirits offers customers a casual menu, happy hour, pub, indoor and outdoor seating. They're named...
Remember “Hi, I’m Tom Fox” Commercials? Tom Fox Passes Away at 95
Most of us remember Fox Jewelers, a Grand Rapids jewelry institution for 100-years. Thousands and thousands of diamonds passed through those doors and couples got engaged and married with a Tom Fox diamond on a beautiful lady's finger. Don't we also remember all those radio and TV commercials. They always...
Chick-fil-A restaurant coming to Cascade Township
Nearly six years after Chick-fil-A first set up shop in West Michigan, the fast food chain is getting ready to open its 10th area restaurant.
MLive.com
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Rusty Spoke Bar & Grill’s offers fun vibe, ‘amazing food and drinks’
MUSKEGON, MI - From fresh tacos to signature burgers and wings, Rusty Spoke Bar & Grill has been a go-to spot in Muskegon County for the past seven years. Owner Josie Verby opened the local bar in 2015, naming it after bike spokes, the connecting rods between a bicycle hub and its rim.
Inaugural Falling Leaves Fest will combine cannabis with a farmer’s market in Muskegon
The event, sponsored by former Detroit Lions Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims’s cannabis brand Primitiv, is planned for late September
This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?
Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
mibiz.com
Meijer Gardens CEO to retire after selection of successor
GRAND RAPIDS TWP. — David Hooker is retiring from his role as CEO and president of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park after leading the organization for 16 years. But while Hooker plans to spend more time with his family, he says he will continue working closely with the Meijer Gardens family. The continued success of Meijer Gardens and similar attractions is important because it enriches the lives of people who visit them, he noted.
WOOD
Rain on the Way
In the last 12 days, we’ve had only 0.03″ of rain in Grand Rapids. Despite the dry spell, pretty much everything is green. We had a soaking 1-2.5″ of rain on August 28th/29th. Showers and embedded t-showers are likely this Sunday through Monday night. The top map...
grmag.com
Things to do in GR this weekend
Founders Taproom, 235 Cesar E. Chavez Ave., SW, will celebrate its quarter-century anniversary this Saturday, Sept. 10., 2-11 p.m. The free, all-ages event features an artist market until 6 p.m. and a live performance by FBC All Stars, 7-11 p.m. Beer on tap will include all the regular favorites, plus...
wmuk.org
Why's That: Why is there a caboose in this Kalamazoo backyard?
Monika Allen lives in Holland, but she grew up in Kalamazoo and still has family here. A few years ago, driving on South Street in the West Main Hill neighborhood, she saw something unexpected. “I was in the car and I said, why is there a train, caboose, just on...
Mastodon unearthed in Kent Co. a ‘pretty rare’ find
The Grand Rapids Public Museum and University of Michigan researchers have solved a little more of the mystery surrounding a set of mastodon bones unearthed near the Kent-Newaygo county line.
West Michigan Locations Begin Distributing ‘Omicron’ Covid Booster
Health departments in West Michigan, including the Kent & Ottawa County health departments, announced last week that the 'Omicron' Covid booster shot would be available soon, and now it's here. The new booster shots are available for anyone over the age of 12 who has already gotten their Covid-19 vaccinations.
WOOD
Celebrate National Grandparents Day at Craig’s Cruisers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — September 11th is National Grandparents Day and Craig’s Cruisers wants you to spend the day with them by offering Grandma and Grandpa free mini golf. The offer is available at Craig’s Cruiser locations in Holland, Muskegon, and Grand Rapids. Have some fun this Sunday with your grandparents for a free round of mini golf at Craig’s Cruisers!
WOOD
Founders Brewing is celebrating 25 years
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Grand Rapids is known as Beer City USA, but years before we received that accolade, Founders Brewing Company made its mark on the city. 25 years ago, two men decided to write up a business plan for a brewery that brings people together. Founders is not just iconic for their unique beers but also for their commitment to the community. This weekend, they hit a big milestone and you’re invited to the celebration!
