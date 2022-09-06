ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

multifamilybiz.com

Resthaven Breaks Ground on The Farmstead Independent and Assisted Living Campus for Seniors in West Michigan Market of Holland

HOLLAND, MI - The retirement community West Michigan seniors have been eagerly awaiting is finally underway. The first shovel hit the ground on August 22, 2022, marking the beginning of construction of The Farmstead by Resthaven, the visionary behind the project. The Farmstead by Resthaven, a new Independent Living and...
HOLLAND, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Detroit Wing Company to open second Grand Rapids location

A chicken wing franchise is expanding in Grand Rapids. Detroit Wing Company will open its second location at 2500 E. Beltline Ave. SE, the former location of a Biggby Coffee. The carry-out-only restaurant is scheduled to open mid-September, “just in time for football and tailgate season,” according to the company.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Haven restaurant to be featured on National TV show

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A popular local restaurant in Grand Haven will be featured on the national television show America's Best Restaurants that's known for highlighting independently-owned restaurants. Open since 1994, JW's Food & Spirits offers customers a casual menu, happy hour, pub, indoor and outdoor seating. They're named...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
US 103.1

This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?

Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
ELM HALL, MI
mibiz.com

Meijer Gardens CEO to retire after selection of successor

GRAND RAPIDS TWP. — David Hooker is retiring from his role as CEO and president of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park after leading the organization for 16 years. But while Hooker plans to spend more time with his family, he says he will continue working closely with the Meijer Gardens family. The continued success of Meijer Gardens and similar attractions is important because it enriches the lives of people who visit them, he noted.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Rain on the Way

In the last 12 days, we’ve had only 0.03″ of rain in Grand Rapids. Despite the dry spell, pretty much everything is green. We had a soaking 1-2.5″ of rain on August 28th/29th. Showers and embedded t-showers are likely this Sunday through Monday night. The top map...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

Things to do in GR this weekend

Founders Taproom, 235 Cesar E. Chavez Ave., SW, will celebrate its quarter-century anniversary this Saturday, Sept. 10., 2-11 p.m. The free, all-ages event features an artist market until 6 p.m. and a live performance by FBC All Stars, 7-11 p.m. Beer on tap will include all the regular favorites, plus...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Celebrate National Grandparents Day at Craig’s Cruisers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — September 11th is National Grandparents Day and Craig’s Cruisers wants you to spend the day with them by offering Grandma and Grandpa free mini golf. The offer is available at Craig’s Cruiser locations in Holland, Muskegon, and Grand Rapids. Have some fun this Sunday with your grandparents for a free round of mini golf at Craig’s Cruisers!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Founders Brewing is celebrating 25 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Grand Rapids is known as Beer City USA, but years before we received that accolade, Founders Brewing Company made its mark on the city. 25 years ago, two men decided to write up a business plan for a brewery that brings people together. Founders is not just iconic for their unique beers but also for their commitment to the community. This weekend, they hit a big milestone and you’re invited to the celebration!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

