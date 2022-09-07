ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

DPW to distribute more clean water to residents impacted by contaminated water

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10sUU6_0hkk2f7I00

While Baltimore's Department of Public Works continues to test contaminated water in West Baltimore, clean water will be distributed to those impacted.

DPW will distribute water at three locations on Wednesday beginning at 9 a.m.

MORE: 'First concern is the public': DPW retests contaminated water while clean water provided to residents affected

There is a limit of three gallons per household.

The distributions will be at these locations:

  • 1401 W. Lafayette Ave., Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School
  • 3301 Waterview Ave., Middle Branch Park
  • 500 3rd Ave., Landsdowne Library
  • 4501 Washington Blvd., Fire Station 5
  • 4416 Wilkens Ave., Baltimore

The Department of Public Works (DPW) has been trying to flush the system since E. Coli was discovered in the water over the weekend. Crews are also out conducting valve assessments and leak checks.

One thing DPW says they are confident about, is that test results were not related to the City's oft-troubled wastewater treatment plants.

Currently, the bacteria is believed to be contained to the Sandtown-Winchester and Harlem Park neighborhoods in West Baltimore, from Riggs Avenue to West Franklin Street between Carey and Pulaski Streets, impacting around 1,500 residential and commercial facilities. Thus far, there is no evidence that it has spread to the East or Southeast sections of the City.

Contamination was detected when DPW sampled drinking water at the Baltimore Police Department's Western District Station at 1034 N. Mount Street, and the Engine 8 Fire Station at 1503 W. Lafayette Avenue.

Until the situation is resolved, a boil water advisory will be in place to the areas affected which can be found on this map .

Schools in those areas of Baltimore City and Baltimore County are following the advisory as well.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#Water Contamination#Water Treatment#Dpw#West Baltimore#Diseases#General Health#Landsdowne Library
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Magic 95.9

Boil Water Advisory Issued For Parts Of Baltimore City & County After E. Coli Contaminants Were Found

  A boil water advisory was issued for parts of Baltimore City and County after E. Coli contaminants and total coliform were found in drinking water samples. The boil water advisory is in effect for residents, businesses and other facilities in the Sandtown-Winchester and Harlem Park neighborhoods in west Baltimore, portions of North and South […] The post Boil Water Advisory Issued For Parts Of Baltimore City & County After E. Coli Contaminants Were Found appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Updated DPW boil water map excludes Anne Arundel County

Anne Arundel should not have been included because it hasn’t used city water for years. Howard County turned off a key city water source as soon as the issue arose, officials said. [INTERACTIVE MAP link below]. After releasing a “precautionary” boil water map yesterday that included a portion of...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy