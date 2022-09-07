DPW to distribute more clean water to residents impacted by contaminated water

While Baltimore's Department of Public Works continues to test contaminated water in West Baltimore, clean water will be distributed to those impacted.

DPW will distribute water at three locations on Wednesday beginning at 9 a.m.

There is a limit of three gallons per household.

The distributions will be at these locations:



1401 W. Lafayette Ave., Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School

3301 Waterview Ave., Middle Branch Park

500 3rd Ave., Landsdowne Library

4501 Washington Blvd., Fire Station 5

4416 Wilkens Ave., Baltimore

The Department of Public Works (DPW) has been trying to flush the system since E. Coli was discovered in the water over the weekend. Crews are also out conducting valve assessments and leak checks.

One thing DPW says they are confident about, is that test results were not related to the City's oft-troubled wastewater treatment plants.

Currently, the bacteria is believed to be contained to the Sandtown-Winchester and Harlem Park neighborhoods in West Baltimore, from Riggs Avenue to West Franklin Street between Carey and Pulaski Streets, impacting around 1,500 residential and commercial facilities. Thus far, there is no evidence that it has spread to the East or Southeast sections of the City.

Contamination was detected when DPW sampled drinking water at the Baltimore Police Department's Western District Station at 1034 N. Mount Street, and the Engine 8 Fire Station at 1503 W. Lafayette Avenue.

Until the situation is resolved, a boil water advisory will be in place to the areas affected which can be found on this map .

Schools in those areas of Baltimore City and Baltimore County are following the advisory as well.