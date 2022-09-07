Braxton Winston unanimously named mayor pro-tem by Charlotte City Council

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After weeks of back and forth, the Charlotte City Council decided on a mayor pro-tem, and they picked Democratic At-Large Council Member Braxton Winston.

This came by surprise to many because the mayor pro-tem is usually whoever gets the most votes in the election, which was Council Member Dimple Ajmera.

When Mayor Vi Lyles opened up the floor for a motion, newly sworn-in Councilman James “Smuggie” Mitchell instantly nominated Winston.

Council Member Lawana Slack-Mayfield seconded his nomination, and right before it came to a vote, first-time Council Member Marjorie Molina nominated Ajmera.

Before anyone seconded that motion, Ajmera took the floor and said she would support Winston because she didn’t want to divide the Council.

“The support for me was there. But we were able to have a, you know, a group-think around this and one-on-one conversations two on, two conversations, whatever it was needed for us to figure out how to work together,” Winston said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Dimple decided Winston would best serve the role as Mayor Pro Tem.

“I did not want to put my personal ambition over the work of the people,” Ajmera said.

But there was another elephant in the Council Chamber on Tuesday night, Councilman James “Smuggie” Mitchell’s ownership in RJ Leeper, which according to state law, made it illegal for him to get sworn in on the Council, yet he still did.

For those who aren’t aware of the backstory on Mitchell: he previously served on the Charlotte City Council, resigned to become the CEO of RJ Leeper, a large construction company in Charlotte, and now has his old At-Large seat back.

Due to his 25% ownership of RJ Leeper, a company that does millions of dollars in business with the City, he’s not legally allowed to sit on the Council, which is why he resigned in the first place.

The state law says a city council member can’t own more than 10% of a company that does business with the City; Mitchell has told QCN numerous times he owns 25% of RJ Leeper. So how did Mitchell get sworn in with no consequences, or at least sell his ownership?

That’s a question many council members have asked the City Attorney, Patrick Baker, but in an internal memo to the Council, he said it’s not up to him to take action.

Mitchell spoke with QCN before the election and said, “So my legal team told me I should not talk about that at this current time, but rest assured I will do the right thing.”

Emma Withrow, QCN Chief Political Correspondent: “What is the right thing?”

Mitchell: “I think the right thing, in my eyes, is you get below the 10% threshold. And so you won’t violate the state guidelines.”

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

But after Tuesday night’s meeting, Mitchell had a different answer.

“This is still a business matter. I will only entertain public service questions,” Mitchell said.

One council member told QCN it would be up to agencies like the district attorney’s office or the state bureau of investigations to press charges or take action against Mitchell.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.