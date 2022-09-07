ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, CA

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Arsonist lights fire to business in San Marcos

By De'Anthony Taylor
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bNCBg_0hkk2GFF00

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on video setting fire to a business in San Marcos back in early August.

The arson happened on Wednesday, August 10 just before midnight in the 100 block of South Rancho Santa Fe Road.

Video footage from the San Marcos View Estates' surveillance system shows the man dressed in a black and white flannel, blue jeans, and white shoes approaching the building before starting the fire.

Detectives say no injuries have been reported, but the fire did cause $3,000 in damage to the front office.

02 - San Marcos Arson v2 - Hightail.mp4

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.  Visit www.sdcrimestoppers.org for information on how to send web or mobile app tips.

Comments / 2

Daniel Wasem
4d ago

if it was caught on camera or video footage you'd think they'd provide such footage in this article so the public could assist.

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Marcos, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
San Marcos, CA
Times of San Diego

Burglary Suspect, 32, Arrested After Pursuit in Vista

A suspected burglar was arrested after he tried to escape from sheriff’s deputies in Vista and was eventually captured in nearby San Marcos, authorities said Thursday. The suspect, Jose Rivera, 32, was arrested after leading deputies on a chase from the scene of a commercial burglary, said Sgt. Alfred Gathings of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
VISTA, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Man arrested on suspicion of killing missing Escondido man

Escondido, CA–An Escondido man was arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 71-year-old man reported missing from his North Broadway home in Escondido on August 13, authorities said. Escondido police detectives took 32-year-old Eduardo Zamora into custody on Tuesday. Stanley Stephens was an avid walker who was known...
ESCONDIDO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Caught On Camera#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido Police Department Updates

On September 3, the police and fire departments hosted their Guns and Hoses event. Participants started their day at the Escondido Police Range, where they received a gun safety course and were able to use handguns and rifles. The Police Department treated them to lunch back at Police and Fire Headquarters, and afterwards the participants continued to battle the heat and had some fun with the fire department.
ESCONDIDO, CA
KTLA

Menifee police crack jokes after pickup ends up in backyard pool

After more than a week of high temperatures in Southern California, many have tried anything and everything to stay cool while not overloading the power grid. There is no one right answer to the problem of staying cool, but there sure is a wrong one, as the Menifee Police Department pointed out on Facebook Thursday […]
MENIFEE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L.A. Weekly

4 Hospitalized after Rollover Crash on Highway 14 [Escondido, CA]

Four Injured in RV Accident near Escondido Canyon Road. The collision occurred around 3:02 p.m., on the southbound lanes of the freeway near Escondido Canyon Road. For reasons under investigation, a black Dodge truck was found rolled on its side with a camper trailer attached. However, further circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.
ESCONDIDO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Fairview Fire Now Burning Towards Temecula At 27,319 Acres

Firefighters are still struggling against the enormous Fairview Fire in Riverside County, which continues to scorch thousands of acres near Hemet and is now moving rapidly toward Temecula. As of Friday morning, the wildfire sits at 27,319 acres in total, and is still only 5% contained. A flood watch and...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy