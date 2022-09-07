CLEVELAND (WJW) – Clouds continue to build into the area this evening but most of us still staying quiet and dry. The few showers we see early tomorrow will move out by the afternoon with a few breaks of sunshine. Mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid 70s but humidity will be on the higher end. Showers and a few thunderstorms will move in after sunset Sunday into early Monday morning.

