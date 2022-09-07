ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

New dog? Angelina Jolie and Pax go shopping for pet supplies

By Jovita Trujillo
 4 days ago

Angelina Jolie may have been inspired by National Dog Day, because she was spotted shopping for pet supplies on Monday. The Oscar award-winning actress visited the pet shop on Labor Day with her 18-year-old son Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt.

The mother-son outing was secure with a bodyguard who helped them get the stuff into the car and drove them home. They left with a large dog bed and a training crate.

Angelina and the fam are known for being pet lovers. According to Hollywood Life, she is a regular at pet stores because she often gets new pets for her kids. Along with dogs, they are bunny, snake, and lizard owners.

As of 2020, according to the DailyMail, the family already had an English bulldog, two pugs, and a Rottweiler. It could be a new dog to join the pack, or another sad possibility is one of the dogs has since passed away, and they are getting somewhat of a replacement.

In July 2020, Angelia told Harpers Bazaar UK her daughter Vivienne had a bunny who recently passed away during surgery. She helped the then 11-year-old cope by adopting two disabled rabbits. “They need to be in pairs, they are so gentle, and it has helped to focus on their care with her at this time,” she told the outlet, adding, “And on the dogs, and snake and lizard.”

Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt welcomed Vivienne, her twin brother Knox Léon 14 , and Shiloh Nouvel ,16, into the world and adopted Zahara Marley, 17, Pax, 18, and Maddox Chivan, 21.

Zahara has since moved away to attend college, which was a tough emotional experience for the 47-year-old actress. Thankfully, she had the rest of her children to help ease into the change.

A source told Hollywood Life, “They’ve been cooking dinner for her and staying home at night to watch movies, they’re all very attentive. Angelina says she feels like the luckiest mom to have such great kids.”


