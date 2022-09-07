Carlos Baia named new Temple Terrace City Manager

Carlos Baia has been appointed as the new City Manager after Temple Terrace City Council unanimously voted to approve his employment agreement.

Baia will fill the vacancy left by Charles Stephenson. Stephenson was fired from his position in February following allegations surrounding former Temple Terrace Community Development Director Amir Anisi's arrest.

RELATED:



"I am honored to be the City's next manager and I look forward to working with the Mayor and City Council, City staff, residents and business owners to make Temple Terrace an even more amazing city," Baia said.

Baia was previously a Deputy City Manager for Concord, New Hampshire. His 36-month contract could be renewed with mutual agreement from both parties.