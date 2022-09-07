ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple Terrace, FL

Carlos Baia named new Temple Terrace City Manager

By Rebekah Nelson
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10jeCR_0hkk0qVd00

Carlos Baia has been appointed as the new City Manager after Temple Terrace City Council unanimously voted to approve his employment agreement.

Baia will fill the vacancy left by Charles Stephenson. Stephenson was fired from his position in February following allegations surrounding former Temple Terrace Community Development Director Amir Anisi's arrest.

RELATED:

"I am honored to be the City's next manager and I look forward to working with the Mayor and City Council, City staff, residents and business owners to make Temple Terrace an even more amazing city," Baia said.

Baia was previously a Deputy City Manager for Concord, New Hampshire. His 36-month contract could be renewed with mutual agreement from both parties.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Temple Terrace, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Government
State
New Hampshire State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy