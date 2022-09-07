Bicyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run crash; Denver PD searching for driver

The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Friday.

The crash happened between midnight and 12:30 a.m. in the area of East 56th Avenue and North Buckley Road.

Investigators say the driver was traveling eastbound when they hit a bicycle rider who was riding eastbound. The driver did not stop, and the bicyclist was seriously injured, according to Denver police.

The involved vehicle is possibly a Chevrolet Silverado. It may have minor to moderate damage to the passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.