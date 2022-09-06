Padres notes: Three-catcher look; Tatis has shoulder surgery

With Jorge Alfaro off the injured list and Brandon Drury on the concussion list, the Padres are carrying three catchers for the second time this season (Luis Campusano was up briefly in late April). While Padres manager Bob Melvin is not entirely sure what that will look like going forward — or how long this configuration of the 28-man roster lasts — an extra body to use behind the plate figures to alter at least how starts break down, while also providing a measure of flexibility that’s been absent for much of the season.

For instance, Alfaro caught Joe Musgrove on Wednesday for the first time this season. Before Campusano catching Musgrove last week in San Francisco, Austin Nola had caught each of Musgrove’s first 23 starts.

Campusano has not appeared in a game since catching Sean Manaea on Saturday, but he could be in line for a start at DH on Wednesday. Nola is the only catcher who has worked with Yu Darvish, who will start Wednesday.

The Padres have used both active catchers on their roster in a starting lineup — meaning one behind the plate and the other at DH — 12 times this season.

“All of them should get some time,” Melvin said. “ … It certainly is beneficial to have (a third catcher) if you make a move during the course of the game. So like anything we’re doing right now, we’re just trying to run our best lineup out on a particular day and that could change from day-to-day.”

Notable

SS Fernando Tatis Jr. on Tuesday underwent surgery to repair the labrum in his left shoulder. The procedure was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles. The procedure had been scheduled for last week but was delayed because Tatis was under the weather (non-COVID). Tatis, who is serving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance, is expected to recover in time for spring training.

on Tuesday underwent surgery to repair the labrum in his left shoulder. The procedure was performed by Dr. in Los Angeles. The procedure had been scheduled for last week but was delayed because Tatis was under the weather (non-COVID). Tatis, who is serving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance, is expected to recover in time for spring training. LHP Drew Pomeranz (flexor tendon) was scheduled for a CT scan on Tuesday. He allowed four runs in 4 2/3 innings in the minors before his rehab was halted due to concern over discomfort. “I don’t think they think it’s serious,” Melvin said, “but it’s always nice to be able to get a picture and get some resolve in your mind going forward if it’s not a big deal.”

(flexor tendon) was scheduled for a CT scan on Tuesday. He allowed four runs in 4 2/3 innings in the minors before his rehab was halted due to concern over discomfort. “I don’t think they think it’s serious,” Melvin said, “but it’s always nice to be able to get a picture and get some resolve in your mind going forward if it’s not a big deal.” RHP Robert Suarez has not pitched since Aug. 29 in San Francisco because he was contending with soreness in his upper back/side. He threw a light bullpen Monday and was likely to be available Wednesday.

has not pitched since Aug. 29 in San Francisco because he was contending with soreness in his upper back/side. He threw a light bullpen Monday and was likely to be available Wednesday. Wil Myers returned to the starting lineup, at first base, Tuesday after sitting Monday with the tight neck that forced him from Sunday’s game in L.A. after one at-bat.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .