Mother And Son Hand Feed Shark Until… They Both Fall Directly On Top Of It

Yikes…

It doesn’t get any scarier than that.

But, it’s also preventable.

Let’s try not to put any kids in harms way due to our own stupidity. I get that this is probably a pretty common occurrence in the area and that its generally fairly safe, but damn, that’s just stupid.

This particular animal is a nurse shark. Not particularly dangerous especially towards humans, but that doesn’t mean there’s not a risk. They are slow moving sharks that like living on the bottom. They just aren’t great whites, but they have been known to occasionally bite in defense with their thousands of teeth.

Ya know? Like when a couple humans fall on them…

A woman is seen holding a young boy close to the water with a fish in hand as a shark approaches. They wave the fish around and the shark almost innocently comes up and grabs it.

As the shark snatches the fish and begins to turn you can see the woman start to stumble as she is bent down. She wipes out and takes the kid in with her directly on top of the shark. Everyone lets out big screams.

But, they are all alright…

Poor kid will probably never go in the water again, but hey, what a memory, right?