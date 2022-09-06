Read full article on original website
Jefferson County man convicted of trafficking meth
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jefferson County man was found guilty in U.S. District Court following a four-day jury trial of three counts of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Prosecutors said Boris Ward, 49, was also found guilty on one count charging 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of […]
vicksburgnews.com
Father and son face assault charges for Bovina Grocery shooting
Father and son will have criminal charges presented to the October term of the grand jury, says Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace. On Sep. 4, deputies were dispatched to Bovina Grocery at 10:20 p.m. in response to a call that shots were fired between two vehicles in the parking lot, a black Jeep and a white pickup truck.
Two men arrested on I-20 in Rankin County on drug charges
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies said two suspects were arrested during a traffic stop after drugs were found inside a vehicle. The arrests happened on Thursday on Interstate 20. Deputies pulled over a Mercedes Benz for a traffic violation. During an interview, a deputy became suspicious due to the discrepancies in the […]
fox40jackson.com
Sheriff identifies victim in deadly shooting at Rebelwood Drive apartment complex
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at a Jackson apartment complex Friday. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m., at the Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments in the 100 block of Rebelwood Drive, according to a Hinds County Sheriff’s Office press release. The victim, Michael James...
Vicksburg Post
Father and son arrested for shootout in Bovina convenience store parking lot
A father and son have been arrested after they allegedly exchanged gunfire in a convenience store parking lot in Bovina late Sunday night. Warren County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business located in the 400 block of Tiffentown Road in the Bovina community to investigate a report of shots fired at about 10:20 p.m. on Sunday.
Four plead guilty to 2021 drive-by shooting in Canton
CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Madison and Rankin Counties District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced four suspects pled guilty in connection to a 2021 drive-by shooting. Gaddis McCullough Jr., 15, Jamarion Mitchell, 17, Jurmarcus Taylor, 19, and Alphonso Ray, 21, all pled guilty to aggravated assault and were sentenced to 20 years in the custody […]
WAPT
Man in custody suspected in fatal shooting at Jackson apartment complex
JACKSON, Miss. — One man is dead and another is in custody in connection with a shooting at a Jackson apartment complex. Sheriff Tyree Jones said deputies were at the scene about 12:30 p.m. Friday at Pine Ridge Garden apartments on Rebel Woods Drive. Michael James-Stevens, who Jones said...
Man killed in shooting at Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating after a man died from a shooting at an apartment complex on Friday, September 9. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the victim, 42-year-old Michael James Stevens, was shot at Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments around 12:30 p.m. He was taken to Merit […]
WAPT
Man convicted of murder, sentenced to life in 2018 fatal shooting
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. — A man has been convicted of first-degree murder in a 2018 fatal shooting outside an Edwards convenience store. Clifton Nelson, 41, was shot March 24, 2018, at Champion Hill Grocery and later died of his injuries, authorities said. Nelson was the brother of Assistant Police Chief Terrance Crump, police officials said at the time.
WLBT
4 Yazoo County men convicted for drive-by shooting in Madison County
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced on Thursday that four people were convicted of a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Canton. On December 28, 2021, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was doing surveillance at the Cypress Meadows Apartments in...
vicksburgnews.com
Two Rankin County men indicted for discharging industrial waste into Jackson sewer system
Two Rankin County men appeared in federal court on Thursday on felony charges of illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System, conspiracy, and making false statements, announced U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Charles Carfagno with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Criminal Investigation Division’s Southeast Area Branch.
Man dies after chase involving Capitol police
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police said a man died after a chase in Jackson. According to investigators, officers observed a 2007 white Toyota Tundra driving recklessly at a high rate of speed on West Street around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday. They said the vehicle did not have a tag. Officers said they tried to […]
WYFF4.com
WATCH: Pawn shop burglary caught on camera
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police have released surveillance video of a burglary at a pawn shop. The video shows three people crawling through what appeared to be a broken window. The next video shows one of the suspects running off with what looks like a gun. Police said the...
Man dies in crash after leading Mississippi police on high-speed chase through city streets
A man died Thursday morning after he crashed his car in a high-speed chase with police through the streets of Mississippi’s capital city. Officials say Maurice Taylor, 37, died at a Jackson hospital Thursday morning from injuries he sustained in the wreck that occurred Wednesday evening. After the wreck,...
Suspect arrested after fleeing law enforcement with toddler in vehicle
Yazoo County law enforcement officers apprehended a suspect who fled officers in Warren County with a toddler in the backseat of his vehicle on Friday. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Martin Pace attempted to stop a 2000 Honda Accord sedan on Levee Street near Grove Street just after 10:30 a.m. Friday. The vehicle, which did not yield to lights and sirens, continued on to Washington Street, and then headed north on North Washington Street, where a Vicksburg Police Department officer also attempted to stop the vehicle.
WLBT
Man dies in crash after leading Capitol Police in pursuit through Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police pursued a Toyota Tundra on a high-speed chase Wednesday evening that resulted in a car crash on Flag Chapel Road. Maurice Taylor, 37, died Thursday morning from injuries he sustained in the wreck. According to authorities, it started around 6:00 p.m. when Capitol officers...
Police: Woman says she was using drugs for rituals
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was arrested after she allegedly told Yazoo City police that she was using drugs for ritual purposes. The Yazoo Herald reported an officer noticed Claudia Morris, 35, coming out of an abandoned building on Highway 3. When he approached her, the officer said she appeared to be intoxicated. […]
fox40jackson.com
Person in critical condition after shooting in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) – A person remains in critical condition after a shooting in Vicksburg on Tuesday morning. According to The Vicksburg Daily News, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Bay Street. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a shooting victim in...
vicksburgnews.com
Three shot at Circle K early Sunday morning
An altercation at a Circle K convenience store escalated into a shooting that injured three people, authorities say. Just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, a call came into Vicksburg Warren 911 of a person at Merit Health River Region who had been shot. Shortly thereafter, radio traffic indicated that three...
vicksburgnews.com
Brutal Rankin County robbery victim dies
Last night, Vicksburg police apprehended a suspect wanted in Rankin County for robbery and assault. We recently learned that the victim, 72-year-old Grady Allen, did not survive the attack. The robbery. Ricky Morris knew Allen and believed that he carried large amounts of money. According to a law enforcement source...
