Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Marion by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 04:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-10 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Marion; Western Alachua; Western Marion Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Alachua and Marion Counties through 245 PM EDT At 207 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Rainbow Lakes Estates to near Wildwood. Movement was north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Ocala, Rainbow Lakes Estates, Fort McCoy, Salt Springs, Citra, Lynne, Archer, Sparr, Moss Bluff and Lake Weir. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Baker, Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 21:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-11 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baker; Nassau The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Georgia Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Columbia and Alachua Counties. Satilla River At Atkinson affecting Brantley County. St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Baker, Nassau and Charlton Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Mary`s River At Macclenny. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas and timber lands including some properties along St. Mary`s River Bluff Road and the Cypress Landing Resort on the Georgia side. At 14.0 feet, Flooding of bottomlands along the river and some lower access roads including the lower half of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road which cuts off 15 to 20 homes on the Georgia side. At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to impact the lower end of Steel Bridge Road on the Florida side and cuts off access to the river gage as well as access to several homes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 12.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM EDT Saturday was 12.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 13.4 feet early Tuesday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau, Inland Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-11 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Nassau; Inland Nassau; South Central Duval; Trout River; Western Duval PATCHES OF LOCALLY DENSE FOG POSSIBLE EARLY THIS MORNING Locally dense fog has developed over portions of southeast Georgia and northeast Florida early this morning, especially for locations along the Interstate 95 corridor between Jacksonville and Brunswick. Fog may expand in coverage through around sunrise, with visibilities then expected to improve by the mid- morning hours. Motorists should remain alert for sudden changes in visibility, especially in low spots and near marshes, rivers, creeks or lakes.
