Jacksonville, NC

WITN

Cyclists raise more than 1.1 million for MS research

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of cyclists braved the rain to participate in New Bern Bike MS Ride. Nearly 1.2 million dollars has been raised by the 13-hundred cyclists who signed up for the event. The proceeds from the race go towards research and helping those with multiple sclerosis (MS).
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

ENC drives to honor fallen Wayne County Sergeant

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County Sergeant Matthew Fishman,38, lost his life attempting to serve involuntary commitment papers. Kinston’s Jeep Club, Jeep Affair, met in Goldsboro to drive, celebrate, and appreciate the life he lived. He was a member of the jeep community. Driving was something he loved doing.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

New waterkeeper covering Onslow & Carteret counties

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new White Oak waterkeeper has been appointed by the Coastal Carolina Riverwatch Board. Riley Lewis was chosen as the new waterkeeper after she joined the Riverwatch earlier this summer. Before that, she worked with AmeriCorps in Willmington to research wetlands and oysters, engage in educational programming, and provided her experience to educators of the waterway.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

Eastern NC organizations honoring Patriot Day Sunday

EASTERN N.C. (WITN) - Several organizations across the east will host memorials Sunday for the anniversary of the September 11 attacks. If you know of other events you can email them to desk@witn.com and we will include them below. Wayne County:. Wayne Community College will host its annual 9/11 tribute...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

9/11 to be remembered in a big way in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge #1710 and P.A.W.S. (Pet Adoption & Welfare Society) is planning its annual 9/11 Memorial Ride & Event to honor first responders and wounded warriors and remind everyone not to forget 9/11. The parade/ride will start at the Elks Lodge on...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to open new public school on base

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new public school. The Wayne County school for Technical Arts is the only public school in North Carolina located on a military installation, according to the base. Members of the base and Wayne...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Poison Heart#Lawsuits#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Vfw Post 9133#Witn
WITN

Chamber Connection: What’s new in Washington?

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - We all try our hardest to stay with every new update in the communities around us, but it’s a daunting task. That’s why ENC at Three is bringing the experts on your towns to your TVs with a segment called Chamber Connection. This week,...
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Tar River Rescue Rescue cleanup event being held Saturday

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -An event Saturday will give people an opportunity to help clean up the Tar River. Saturday, September 10th from 8 am until 12 pm the Tar River Rescue event will be taking place at Sunset Park, 1550 River Drive in Rocky Mount. Sound Rivers is sponsoring...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Health officials confirm rabid raccoon found in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Health officials in Lenoir County are warning about a rabid raccoon that was discovered. The Lenoir County Health Department said it got state lab confirmation that a raccoon found between Vernon Avenue and the Neuse River west of Queen street was infected with rabies. Officials said...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Ayden Collard Festival returns

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many gathered from across Pitt County to attend this year’s Collard Festival in downtown Ayden. This two-day event was established in 1975, and it has been taking place for the last 40 years. For Wayne Grimes, attending the Collard Festival is an event he looks...
AYDEN, NC
WITN

Trainwreck plays Eastern Carolina venues for 17 years

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We know you are looking ahead to the weekend and locking down your plans this Friday. To help you with that, ENC at Three is introducing a new segment called Sounds of the Shore, featuring the music of the East and the people that make it!
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Fur Baby Feature: Meet Jelly

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The only way we can think to make your Friday better is by welcoming a special, furry friend to your screens!. ENC at Three invites a new animal in need of a forever home to our patio each week. Meet Jelly!. Jelly can be energetic but...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Farmville Community Arts Council to open new gallery

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Farmville Community Arts Council will open a new gallery. The gallery will be attached to the Paramount Theater and will serve as a lobby during the intermission of its productions, according to a press release from the council. The renovated space will also include a caterer’s kitchen and new handicapped bathrooms.
FARMVILLE, NC
WITN

Pollocksville man charged in New Bern shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - There’s been an arrest in a shooting that happened earlier this week in New Bern. New Bern police arrested Tazvone Stewart and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

SHERIFF: Reward for Carteret County double homicide now $25,000

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has increased the reward to $25,000 for information on the double murder in Atlantic said Sheriff Asa Buck in this morning’s update. Back on August 3 the bodies of Phillip Fulcher and his youngest brother, William were found at...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC

