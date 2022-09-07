Read full article on original website
WITN
Jacksonville community joins together to honor and remember lost lives during 9/11 attacks
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many organizations across the east are holding memorial services for the anniversary of the attacks on 9-11. It’s been 21 years since the towers fell and members of the Jacksonville community honored the lives lost during Friday morning’s memorial of the attacks on 9-11.
WITN
Cyclists raise more than 1.1 million for MS research
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of cyclists braved the rain to participate in New Bern Bike MS Ride. Nearly 1.2 million dollars has been raised by the 13-hundred cyclists who signed up for the event. The proceeds from the race go towards research and helping those with multiple sclerosis (MS).
WITN
ENC drives to honor fallen Wayne County Sergeant
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County Sergeant Matthew Fishman,38, lost his life attempting to serve involuntary commitment papers. Kinston’s Jeep Club, Jeep Affair, met in Goldsboro to drive, celebrate, and appreciate the life he lived. He was a member of the jeep community. Driving was something he loved doing.
WITN
Tunnel to Towers Pays off the mortgage for fallen Jones County Sheriff in observance of the 21st Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks
STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK (WITN) -In honor of the anniversary of the September 11th attacks, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid, in full, the mortgages for 21 fallen first responder families, including on the home of Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation says, “On August...
WITN
New waterkeeper covering Onslow & Carteret counties
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new White Oak waterkeeper has been appointed by the Coastal Carolina Riverwatch Board. Riley Lewis was chosen as the new waterkeeper after she joined the Riverwatch earlier this summer. Before that, she worked with AmeriCorps in Willmington to research wetlands and oysters, engage in educational programming, and provided her experience to educators of the waterway.
WITN
Eastern NC organizations honoring Patriot Day Sunday
EASTERN N.C. (WITN) - Several organizations across the east will host memorials Sunday for the anniversary of the September 11 attacks. If you know of other events you can email them to desk@witn.com and we will include them below. Wayne County:. Wayne Community College will host its annual 9/11 tribute...
WITN
9/11 to be remembered in a big way in Morehead City
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge #1710 and P.A.W.S. (Pet Adoption & Welfare Society) is planning its annual 9/11 Memorial Ride & Event to honor first responders and wounded warriors and remind everyone not to forget 9/11. The parade/ride will start at the Elks Lodge on...
WITN
Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to open new public school on base
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new public school. The Wayne County school for Technical Arts is the only public school in North Carolina located on a military installation, according to the base. Members of the base and Wayne...
WITN
Chamber Connection: What’s new in Washington?
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - We all try our hardest to stay with every new update in the communities around us, but it’s a daunting task. That’s why ENC at Three is bringing the experts on your towns to your TVs with a segment called Chamber Connection. This week,...
WITN
Tar River Rescue Rescue cleanup event being held Saturday
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -An event Saturday will give people an opportunity to help clean up the Tar River. Saturday, September 10th from 8 am until 12 pm the Tar River Rescue event will be taking place at Sunset Park, 1550 River Drive in Rocky Mount. Sound Rivers is sponsoring...
WITN
Health officials confirm rabid raccoon found in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Health officials in Lenoir County are warning about a rabid raccoon that was discovered. The Lenoir County Health Department said it got state lab confirmation that a raccoon found between Vernon Avenue and the Neuse River west of Queen street was infected with rabies. Officials said...
WITN
New Bern 5K run to bring awareness to dangers of driving under the influence
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Bold like Britt 5K is to help bring awareness to the dangers of drinking and driving in Craven and Carteret counties following Brittany Cass’ car accident involving a drunk driver. Brittany Cass was traveling home from a church meeting on Hwy 70 and...
WITN
Ayden Collard Festival returns
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many gathered from across Pitt County to attend this year’s Collard Festival in downtown Ayden. This two-day event was established in 1975, and it has been taking place for the last 40 years. For Wayne Grimes, attending the Collard Festival is an event he looks...
WITN
ECU International students and staff vocalize thoughts on Queen Elizabeth’s death
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Monarch’s death is not only breaking hearts internationally but is also making an impact in Greenville. WITN spoke with international students and staff at ECU about how Queen Elizabeth’s death is affecting them. “It hasn’t really set in yet. It doesn’t feel real...
WITN
Trainwreck plays Eastern Carolina venues for 17 years
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We know you are looking ahead to the weekend and locking down your plans this Friday. To help you with that, ENC at Three is introducing a new segment called Sounds of the Shore, featuring the music of the East and the people that make it!
WITN
Environmental group says NC DEQ failed to inform public of contamination
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pamlico Tar Riverkeeper Jill Howell says Eastern North Carolina waterways are impacted as the Department of Environmental Quality failed to mention contamination to the public. “We didn’t find out about this spill until August, and it was by chance. There was no public announcement or...
WITN
Fur Baby Feature: Meet Jelly
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The only way we can think to make your Friday better is by welcoming a special, furry friend to your screens!. ENC at Three invites a new animal in need of a forever home to our patio each week. Meet Jelly!. Jelly can be energetic but...
WITN
Farmville Community Arts Council to open new gallery
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Farmville Community Arts Council will open a new gallery. The gallery will be attached to the Paramount Theater and will serve as a lobby during the intermission of its productions, according to a press release from the council. The renovated space will also include a caterer’s kitchen and new handicapped bathrooms.
WITN
Pollocksville man charged in New Bern shooting
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - There’s been an arrest in a shooting that happened earlier this week in New Bern. New Bern police arrested Tazvone Stewart and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday...
WITN
SHERIFF: Reward for Carteret County double homicide now $25,000
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has increased the reward to $25,000 for information on the double murder in Atlantic said Sheriff Asa Buck in this morning’s update. Back on August 3 the bodies of Phillip Fulcher and his youngest brother, William were found at...
