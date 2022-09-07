EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Department of Public Health and the EPFD will be offering free flu vaccines to individuals of 6 months of age and older. The event will be held at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens on Sep. 13, at 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The drive-thru vaccine event will be free of charge for El Paso residents. No appointment or insurance is needed. Individuals who receive the flu-shot will be eligible to win a free prize.

EL PASO, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO