El Paso, TX

El Paso News

A Cold Front Brings Overnight T-Showers; Potentially Strong Storms Tuesday — Your 9-Day Forecast

What a busy Saturday, and the weather is about to “get busy” as well tonight with a cold front and isolated t-showers. First, it’s the Battle of I-10 at UTEP! The weather should start out quite sunny and nice, but watch the skies late in the evening for possible developing storms. A cold front overnight could bring in storms late tonight/early Sunday.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s TGIF Forecast: Beautiful weekend for some football fans🏈🏟

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Friday! TGIF!! Expect a beautiful weekend for some football fans.🏈🏟. Expect a high of 94 degrees, another nice warm day.⛅️ Still a little hazy outside but we are going to see some moisture move in that is going to push some of that smoke and haze away.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Hazy and comfortable

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday! Expect a hazy, cloudy day in the Borderland.☁️☁️☁️. Expect a high of 92 degrees, another nice warm day, however expect to be rather hazy and see high cloud cover today.☁️. The reason we...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Pleasant football weather this weekend

El Paso is expecting slightly above average temperatures Friday and Saturday as a high pressure system takes over. This high pressure system is what will give us pleasant football weather these next two days. A cold front is expected to push into our region, dropping afternoon highs to the upper...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Get free flu vaccines at El Paso Zoo & Botanical Gardens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Department of Public Health and the EPFD will be offering free flu vaccines to individuals of 6 months of age and older. The event will be held at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens on Sep. 13, at 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The drive-thru vaccine event will be free of charge for El Paso residents. No appointment or insurance is needed. Individuals who receive the flu-shot will be eligible to win a free prize.
EL PASO, TX

