ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
holycitysinner.com

SC Works Trident to Host Series of Hiring Events This Month

SC Works Trident today announced a series of four hiring events taking place throughout September in honor of Workforce Development Month. Disability Expo & Job Fair, Tuesday, September 13th. Back 2 Work Career Expo, Wednesday, September 14th. SC Military Community Hiring Event, Wednesday, September 21st. SC Works Trident Workforce Development...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
multihousingnews.com

Think Multifamily Buys South Carolina Asset

The asset previously traded five years ago for $12.1 million. Think Multifamily has paid $28.1 million for Alston Arms Apartments, a 160-unit community in North Charleston, S.C. The seller was Eskay Management, according to Yardi Matrix data, which had purchased the asset for $12.1 million in 2017. Aline Capital represented the buyer in the current deal.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston's First Truck Expo

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The stage is set for Charleston's first ever trucking expo. Hosted by Corisa Carter, owner and operator of CM Transportation, LLC, the event will take place on Saturday, September 17th at the Ladson Exchange Park.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Business
Charleston, SC
Real Estate
North Charleston, SC
Real Estate
City
North Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Government
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Business
State
South Carolina State
The Post and Courier

Charleston apartment building sells for $88M in one of peninsula's priciest property deals

A newly built apartment building in downtown Charleston has changed ownership in an $88.25 million sale, making it one of the priciest property deals on the peninsula. Massachusetts-based private equity firm Northland recently paid just under $400,000 per key for the 221-unit Five Eleven Meeting Apartments at 511 Meeting St. near the Interstate 26 off-ramp, according to Charleston County land records.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

SC leaders working to boost state’s cyber industry

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Officials in South Carolina said they will soon be developing a ‘road map’ to improve the state’s cyber industry. Governor Henry McMaster, the South Carolina Department of Commerce and others announced a new initiative at the State House Friday morning. The goal...
POLITICS
live5news.com

Glenn McConnell extension project proposed to reach Summerville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County residents will be voting in November on whether to continue paying a “transportation penny,” a one-cent tax that funds road improvement projects. There are dozens of projects waiting for funding including one, in particular, looking to help alleviate traffic congestion from...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lowcountry#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing#The Boeing Corporation
abcnews4.com

Military appreciation day for Charleston's troops

Charleston's Military Appreciation Day (MAD) will host a one-day event for our nation's heroes. The event will occur on Saturday, October 8th, at Riverside Marina. Activities for active duty, National Guard, and Reservists are free. Volunteers will take the troops out for a day of fishing, followed by a huge...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

A Charleston community hit hardest by flooding rallies, effects linger

The sun shone brightly on Gadsden Creek and the surrounding area the morning of Sept. 10 as residents went about their weekend after some were forced to stay at home due to significant flooding and rainfall. Residual effects of the flooding lingered, however. High tide paired with heavy rainfall had...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Letters: Burke High students deserve more options

As our best-performing high schools thrive, downtown residents are left with an option that is separate and unequal. High schools are a numbers game, relying on population mass to provide the variety and depth of courses and experiences that high school students need. Opportunities that are mainstream at schools across...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Housing
The Post and Courier

'Rent is too high,' residents tell Charleston County at affordable housing meetings

Charleston County's ambitious plans to spend tens of millions of dollars to tackle housing affordability are coming into focus, although many details are yet to be decided. Some money has already been put to work buying vacant homes from the county's housing authority to renovate for new homeowners, and creating a home-repair program for elderly people with modest incomes.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Thousands attend South Carolina’s largest garage sale

MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people attended South Carolina’s largest garage sale Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Bargain-hunters from across the United States filled the convention center between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., officials said. “People are very nice and generous, and it’s like a lot of stuff,” said Andrew Perez, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

2 Charleston cafés abruptly close with little explanation

While most of the Holy City was celebrating the long Labor Day weekend, two Charleston area cafés were packing up their shops. Gnome Café closed its doors Sept. 3, just one day after informing fans of the all-vegan destination that it would end a seven-year run at the corner of President and Cannon streets.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Why are flags at half-staff in South Carolina?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Governor Henry McMaster has ordered the United States and South Carolina flag to be lowered at half-staff in remembrance of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The order came on Thursday evening after the President of the United States proclaimed the flag of the United States be lowered immediately on Sept. 8 and […]
POLITICS
The Post and Courier

Charles S. Way, civic leader, businessman and former SC Commerce secretary dies at 84

Charles S. Way Jr., a visionary business leader known for his civic, philanthropic and professional imprint on Charleston and South Carolina, died Sept. 6. He was 84. The former president of real estate development firm The Beach Co. of Charleston was known for his business acumen, which included bold initiatives such as the multimillion-dollar purchase of Kiawah Island in 1988.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy