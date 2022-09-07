Read full article on original website
Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022Joel EisenbergCampbell, CA
Denny's Is Closing These Locations Because Of Breach Of ContractBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Yelp reviewers just ranked this Charleston, South Carolina restaurant number 6 in the countryEllen EastwoodCharleston, SC
Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s Back to School content campaignNewsBreak ContributorsCharleston, SC
Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem CreekRene CizioCharleston, SC
holycitysinner.com
SC Works Trident to Host Series of Hiring Events This Month
SC Works Trident today announced a series of four hiring events taking place throughout September in honor of Workforce Development Month. Disability Expo & Job Fair, Tuesday, September 13th. Back 2 Work Career Expo, Wednesday, September 14th. SC Military Community Hiring Event, Wednesday, September 21st. SC Works Trident Workforce Development...
The Post and Courier
Charleston rents soar nearly 18% in 12 months as renters pay $400 above national average
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Charleston rents keep getting higher. The median rental rate for an apartment in Charleston continues to rise. Online...
multihousingnews.com
Think Multifamily Buys South Carolina Asset
The asset previously traded five years ago for $12.1 million. Think Multifamily has paid $28.1 million for Alston Arms Apartments, a 160-unit community in North Charleston, S.C. The seller was Eskay Management, according to Yardi Matrix data, which had purchased the asset for $12.1 million in 2017. Aline Capital represented the buyer in the current deal.
abcnews4.com
Charleston's First Truck Expo
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The stage is set for Charleston's first ever trucking expo. Hosted by Corisa Carter, owner and operator of CM Transportation, LLC, the event will take place on Saturday, September 17th at the Ladson Exchange Park.
The Post and Courier
Charleston apartment building sells for $88M in one of peninsula's priciest property deals
A newly built apartment building in downtown Charleston has changed ownership in an $88.25 million sale, making it one of the priciest property deals on the peninsula. Massachusetts-based private equity firm Northland recently paid just under $400,000 per key for the 221-unit Five Eleven Meeting Apartments at 511 Meeting St. near the Interstate 26 off-ramp, according to Charleston County land records.
Orangeburg County Disabilities & Special Needs Board hiring support staff
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — In Orangeburg County, there's a need for support staff to assist people living with disabilities. The Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board is hiring people in Holly Hill, Santee, and Elloree to fill about 10 to 12 vacancies for people living in group homes.
counton2.com
SC leaders working to boost state’s cyber industry
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Officials in South Carolina said they will soon be developing a ‘road map’ to improve the state’s cyber industry. Governor Henry McMaster, the South Carolina Department of Commerce and others announced a new initiative at the State House Friday morning. The goal...
live5news.com
Glenn McConnell extension project proposed to reach Summerville
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County residents will be voting in November on whether to continue paying a “transportation penny,” a one-cent tax that funds road improvement projects. There are dozens of projects waiting for funding including one, in particular, looking to help alleviate traffic congestion from...
abcnews4.com
Military appreciation day for Charleston's troops
Charleston's Military Appreciation Day (MAD) will host a one-day event for our nation's heroes. The event will occur on Saturday, October 8th, at Riverside Marina. Activities for active duty, National Guard, and Reservists are free. Volunteers will take the troops out for a day of fishing, followed by a huge...
live5news.com
Heavy rain leads to sewer overflows in West Ashley, Charleston Water System says
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - With the amount of rain that has fallen in the Lowcountry in the past several weeks, some of that water has gotten into sewer systems, pushing that infrastructure to its capacity. Whenever there is a sewer overflow, Charleston Water System said they put out signs...
The Post and Courier
A Charleston community hit hardest by flooding rallies, effects linger
The sun shone brightly on Gadsden Creek and the surrounding area the morning of Sept. 10 as residents went about their weekend after some were forced to stay at home due to significant flooding and rainfall. Residual effects of the flooding lingered, however. High tide paired with heavy rainfall had...
The Post and Courier
Letters: Burke High students deserve more options
As our best-performing high schools thrive, downtown residents are left with an option that is separate and unequal. High schools are a numbers game, relying on population mass to provide the variety and depth of courses and experiences that high school students need. Opportunities that are mainstream at schools across...
The Post and Courier
'Rent is too high,' residents tell Charleston County at affordable housing meetings
Charleston County's ambitious plans to spend tens of millions of dollars to tackle housing affordability are coming into focus, although many details are yet to be decided. Some money has already been put to work buying vacant homes from the county's housing authority to renovate for new homeowners, and creating a home-repair program for elderly people with modest incomes.
WMBF
U.S. Postal Service hiring across S.C. to help increased shipping demands
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Postal Service is said to be an essential federal service for the American people. Over the last few years, COVID-19′s impact on shipping demands set the company back and they need help now more than ever. In March of 2021, USPS launched...
SC Rep. Krystle Matthews says leaked audio was edited to make her look racist
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina Representative Krystle Matthews (D-Ladson) says that the audio released by Project Veritas Action of her having a conversation with an undercover member of the group was edited to make her sound racist. “The statement that is being shared is a blatant mischaracterization of what I said in context,” said […]
Thousands attend South Carolina’s largest garage sale
MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people attended South Carolina’s largest garage sale Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Bargain-hunters from across the United States filled the convention center between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., officials said. “People are very nice and generous, and it’s like a lot of stuff,” said Andrew Perez, […]
The Post and Courier
2 Charleston cafés abruptly close with little explanation
While most of the Holy City was celebrating the long Labor Day weekend, two Charleston area cafés were packing up their shops. Gnome Café closed its doors Sept. 3, just one day after informing fans of the all-vegan destination that it would end a seven-year run at the corner of President and Cannon streets.
Why are flags at half-staff in South Carolina?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Governor Henry McMaster has ordered the United States and South Carolina flag to be lowered at half-staff in remembrance of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The order came on Thursday evening after the President of the United States proclaimed the flag of the United States be lowered immediately on Sept. 8 and […]
The Post and Courier
Charles S. Way, civic leader, businessman and former SC Commerce secretary dies at 84
Charles S. Way Jr., a visionary business leader known for his civic, philanthropic and professional imprint on Charleston and South Carolina, died Sept. 6. He was 84. The former president of real estate development firm The Beach Co. of Charleston was known for his business acumen, which included bold initiatives such as the multimillion-dollar purchase of Kiawah Island in 1988.
The Post and Courier
Charleston region's only Denny's shuts down as franchisee sues SC-based chain
A North Charleston restaurant that served up the Grand Slam breakfast and other dishes for nearly 25 years is going, going, gone. The only Denny’s left in the region abruptly closed amid a legal dispute between the Upstate-based dining chain and the franchisee that operated the 2280 Ashley Phosphate Road location.
