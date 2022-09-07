ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food City announces more than $388K donated for Kentucky flood relief

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WCYB) — Flood relief money is now in Southeast Kentucky. The money collected in News 5's partnership with Food City was presented Thursday morning in Whitesburg. Food City CEO Steve Smith announced donations added up to more than $388,000. The grocery chain kicked off the drive with...
WHITESBURG, KY
1 killed in Wise County crash, investigation underway

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — One man is dead in a fatal two-vehicle crash in Wise County. It happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday on Route 63 in St. Paul. According to police, two others were taken to the hospital, but have since been released. The name of the...
WISE COUNTY, VA

