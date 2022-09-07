Read full article on original website
Related
wcyb.com
Kingsport principal, Johnson City Schools supervisor among finalists for awards
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Kingsport principal and a Johnson City Schools supervisor are among the finalists for prestigious Tennessee Department of Education awards. Kyle Loudermilk is the principal of Andrew Jackson Elementary School in Kingsport. He was named a finalist for the 2021-22 Tennessee Principal of the Year award.
wcyb.com
Food City announces more than $388K donated for Kentucky flood relief
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WCYB) — Flood relief money is now in Southeast Kentucky. The money collected in News 5's partnership with Food City was presented Thursday morning in Whitesburg. Food City CEO Steve Smith announced donations added up to more than $388,000. The grocery chain kicked off the drive with...
wcyb.com
1 killed in Wise County crash, investigation underway
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — One man is dead in a fatal two-vehicle crash in Wise County. It happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday on Route 63 in St. Paul. According to police, two others were taken to the hospital, but have since been released. The name of the...
Comments / 0