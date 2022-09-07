Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Related
Anniversary of 9/11 attacks commemorated at these Washtenaw County events
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Several Washtenaw County-area organizations are preparing commemorative events for the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The Travis Manion Foundation, a national non-profit focused on serving veterans, will be hosting a Heroes Run, starting at 11 a.m. on Sept. 11 at the Nichols Arboretum, 1610 Washington Heights, Ann Arbor. The run, which benefits the foundation, costs $35 for an individual or $31.50 for an active duty service member or first responder. Family pricing is also available.
5 great places to get soup in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- While the leaves may not be changing quite yet, there is a certain crispness in the air that can only mean one thing. So whether you like light, lemony broths or hearty, warming chowders, Ann Arbor’s restaurants have options to fill your bowl and your stomach.
Ann Arbor park basketball courts in rough shape, but city plans to change that
ANN ARBOR, MI — On a recent evening practicing his jump shot at Ann Arbor’s Olson Park, Jitao Wang was careful to avoid cracks in the basketball court, which he noted wasn’t level. The University of Michigan graduate student research assistant said he hits the city’s courts...
metroparent.com
Family Fun Things to Do This Weekend in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
August has come to an end and with that so has summer. Celebrate the autumn season with these festivals and fairs happening this September in southeast Michigan. Looking for some more fall fun? Pick apples and get cider and doughnuts at a local cider mill, enjoy some animal interaction and family farm fun at one of these spots or go fall foraging with your kids.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit News
Apple cider mills offer family fun for fall
Fall in Michigan means cider, doughnuts and lazy weekends hanging out at the cider mill. Though it’s still technically summer for a couple more weeks, many area mills are up and running and often with much more to offer than cider and doughnuts. Check out the list below for...
Construction will limit traffic on these 2 Ann Arbor roads
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor drivers will see traffic limitations on two local roads, one on the city’s southern boundary and the other at its western edge. The lane closures, which begin Monday, Sept. 12 for utility projects, will affect South Maple Road between Pauline Boulevard and Scio Church Road, as well as East Ellsworth Road between Shadowood Drive and Jonathan Court.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Sept. 11
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Miller Avenue and First Street: Starting at 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, the Miller Avenue and First Street intersection will see lane closures as part of the Miller/Catherine Street Improvement Project. Eastbound Miller Avenue and southbound First Street at the intersection of Miller and First will close to traffic.
Grab a brush: Public invited to help paint Friend in Deed’s new mural in Ypsilanti
YPSILANTI, MI -- An Ypsilanti nonprofit will be celebrating 40 years with a community mural-painting event. Friend In Deed, an Ypsilanti nonprofit providing emergency assistance to low and moderate income families in Washtenaw County, will be hosting a mural-painting event from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at its building, 1196 Ecorse Road in Ypsilanti. Community members are invited to participate in painting the mural through TreeTown Murals’ “paint by number” system.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hello, Ann Arbor: First homicide of the year; $3 movie night melee
It was a short holiday week -- but not short on news. School has barely started, but Skyline had to close due to a leak in the geothermal system (whatever that is) and faculty at Eastern Michigan went on strike, much to the consternation of students. Two of our other...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Lobster-tail pastries, bubble cakes are favorites at Luca Pastry
ANN ARBOR, MI --With lobster tail pastries and birthday cake macarons, Ann Arbor’s Luca Pastry is an Italian-inspired pastry paradise. Luca Pastry, which opened first in Canton and came to Ann Arbor in March, serves a variety of Italian pastries, such as cannoli, macarons and two types of lobster tail.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Michigan
Here's where you can find them.
Local Michigan Restaurant Owner Celebrates 90th Birthday With Staff
Gene Ryeson, owner of popular Oakland County restaurant Highland House, turned 90 years old yesterday. Highland House has been a family-owned restaurant since 1976 when Ryeson took over, and the restaurant is still in the family today. It underwent a massive renovation, being knocked down and rebuilt entirely in 2018.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘It’s like pulling teeth.’ Ann Arbor officials growing frustrated with developers
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor planning commissioners expressed a mix of appreciation and frustration as they voted on a major housing development Wednesday night, Sept. 7. They’re glad the developer of the Pontiac Trail site is at least agreeing to compromise and include some sustainability features and they welcome the hundreds of new homes and apartments proposed, but some are still frustrated the developer isn’t doing more — such as making apartments all-electric and solar-powered, in keeping with city carbon-neutrality goals.
Woman killed in Ann Arbor remembered as artist, devoted mother
ANN ARBOR, MI -- To friends and family, Patricia “Patty” Falkenstern was best known for her art, love of animals and penchant for coming away from every shift at the local ice cream shop with an unusual story. Patricia, 65, was found dead in her apartment, the victim...
25 proposals headed to Washtenaw County voters in November
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Voters in jurisdictions across Washtenaw County will decide 25 local tax proposals and ballot measures when they head to the polls in November. They include a 20-year tax to fight climate change and boost environmental sustainability efforts in Ann Arbor, a long-discussed $8.4-million bond proposal for a new or updated Dexter fire station and a bond proposal for improvements to Saline Area Schools facilities.
WNEM
Two Bomb Threats in Two Days
Last Hurrah for downtown Flint's Bikes on the Bricks. Volunteers of America is New Thrift Store Opening in Saginaw. "The police will start on the course about 9 am. We have the Ed Henderson police escorted ride. It starts at 11 o'clock in the morning for Vehicle City Harley Davidson. It's about a 40 minute ride through the county, comes back in. All that money raised is for local charities," said Chris Everson, Bikes on the Bricks President.
$22M Ann Arbor proposal calls for more protected bike lanes, traffic calming
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is seeking federal funds to implement a roughly $22 million project to make city streets safer for all users, including pedestrians and cyclists. In hopes of taking big steps forward on implementing the city’s Vision Zero transportation plan, City Council this week OK’d submitting a sizable grant application to the U.S. Department of Transportation, seeking money under the Safe Streets for All program for a suite of safety improvements.
10-year-old entrepreneur opens roadside egg and jam stand near Saline
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- When 10-year-old Caleb Schmidt isn’t attending school or playing sports, he’s at home taking care of his chickens for his new business called Red Hen. Caleb, with help from his mother Diane Wheeler-Schmidt, recently created the roadside stand near Saline where he sells chicken...
candgnews.com
Taco Fest and Fine Art Fair is a hit in Novi
NOVI — The city of Novi celebrated the end of summer with the first Novi Taco Fest and Fine Art Fair, which was held at Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk, 44425 W. 12 Mile Road, Aug. 26-28. “It went really well and it was a really fun event,” said event organizer Karyn Stetz, of the Art As Healing Foundation. “We lucked out and had really great weather. We had a lot of cultural entertainment and a lot of taco trucks.”
The Whitehouse Inn to be featured on foodie roadshow
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding the Whitehouse Inn that aired on March 1, 2021. America's Best Restaurants will make a stop in northwest Ohio on Sept. 23 to feature a local eatery on their famous roadshow vlog. The national media and...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
20K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0