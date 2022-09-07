Pa. Capitol rioter turned in by his ex-girlfriend after he called her a ‘moron’ gets 9 months in prison

Read full article on original website
Janet Hawkins Hoffman
4d ago
He should have recieved 9 years instead of nine months. That's life in AMERIKKKA.🤮
7
John
4d ago
An EX? A woman’s WRATH, when he called her a MORON! Republicans please note! 😲
6
KDoc
4d ago
Actually, the tRUMP insurrectionists are the MORONS
9
billypenn.com
Krasner says Harrisburg impeachment could violate Philadelphians’ constitutional rights
Two months after the Pa. House voted to begin an impeachment investigation into Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, the prosecutor’s office has responded in court, arguing that move would “violate the constitutional rights” of the voters who elected him. Krasner also refused to comply with a House...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: John Kasich would make a great Pa. senator
If anyone should have “moved back” to Pennsylvania to seek the Republican senatorial nomination, it was former Ohio Gov. John Kasich. Granted, he hasn’t lived in the commonwealth since he went to that college in Columbus that thinks “The” is the first word in its name, but being the son of a two postal workers from McKees Rocks has to be more relatable in Bloomsburg and Altoona than being a guy who probably refers to Squirrel Hill and East Liberty not as neighborhoods, but by their Parisian equivalents, arrondissements.
Dem Senate candidate Fetterman pushed to free man convicted of fatally shooting, stabbing victim
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman successfully pushed for the early release of a man convicted of murdering a Pittsburgh man. Fetterman, who oversees the state’s Board of Pardons, voted in August 2019 to grant a public hearing for Raymond Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of first-degree and second-degree murder in a 1973 York County slaying.
Maryland man charged with threatening to kill member of Congress
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged with making an online threat to kill a member of Congress from Texas, according to a court filing unsealed Wednesday.Justin Kuchta, 39, of Annapolis, is charged with one count of interstate communication containing a threat to injure, a felony punishable by a maximum of five years in prison.Kuchta was expected to make his initial court appearance in Baltimore on Wednesday after surrendering to authorities earlier in the day."You have the right to your own opinions, but not the right to threaten a federal official's life," U.S. Attorney Erek Barron said in...
Advocates optimistic gift ban will advance farther ‘than ever before’ as Pa. House returns
And as MarchOnHarrisburg begins a 33-mile, 3-day march from York to Harrisburg on Friday, their first since May 2019, Pollack is optimistic that a proposed gift ban will go farther in the Legislature than ever before when the House of Representatives returns to session on Monday, he told the Capital-Star. The post Advocates optimistic gift ban will advance farther ‘than ever before’ as Pa. House returns appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
abc27.com
Woman assaulted while thwarting thieves in Hershey; cops and store ‘didn’t even call to see if I was okay’
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have identified at least one suspect in a Hershey retail theft that turned violent as a shopper photographed the thieves’ license plate while they tried to get away. It happened Aug. 20 at the Old Navy Outlet store in the Tanger Outlets...
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Friday morning, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered the United States and Commonwealth flags to be flown at half-staff on the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities. The order is in remembrance of the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and in honor of Patriots Day. Flags should be at half-staff […]
New Jersey Globe
Fulop holding fundraiser for Shapiro in Pennsylvania governor’s race
Pennsylvania Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro will be in New Jersey next Friday for a high dollar fundraiser hosted by Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop. Tickets for the afternoon event in Jersey City are $5,000-per-person. The event gives Fulop an opportunity to forge an alliance with a Democrat who might...
Philadelphia man faces prison after admitting he attacked police during Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia man faces prison after admitting he attacked police during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors accuse Michael Dickinson of throwing a coffee cup at an officer and hitting him in the face.Dickinson is also accused of dumping a bucket with an unidentified liquid on some officers. His sentencing is in February.
New Pennsylvania Project ramps up to make fall voting accessible to all
The midterms are less than two months away and get out the vote efforts are gearing up fast. New Pennsylvania Project is a year-old voting rights organization modeled after the successful New Georgia Project founded by Stacey Abrams in 2014. The group’s mission is to ensure that the diverse demographics of Pennsylvania are aligned with the Commonwealth’s electorate.
Bucks Man Causes $1.5M In Damage Stealing Copper Wire From Old Power Plants To Resell: Feds
A 43-year-old Bucks County man has been charged with causing at least $1.5 million in damage to old power plants while stealing copper wire, authorities said. The crimes were allegedly committed at four coal-fired power plants in Pennsylvania and Maryland, according to US Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero. Michael Garrison, of...
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plate law
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A court ruling on Pennsylvania’s License Plate law has a Midstate lawmaker drafting changes. Last month, State Superior Court upheld the law that the frame around license plates cannot obscure any part of the plate. Not even the tourism website that may appear at the bottom. This was after a Philadelphia […]
How Much is John Fetterman Worth?
John Fetterman, 53, is an American politician currently serving as the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He is the Democratic candidate for the upcoming U.S. Senate race in the same state, going up...
Former Pa. sewer treatment plant supervisor sentenced to probation
A former supervisor with the Pittsburgh Sewer and Water Authority has been sentenced to a year of probation, according to a story from KDKA. James Paprocki was convicted of conspiring to violate the Federal Clean Water Act while he was a supervisor at a treatment plant near Aspinwall, Allegheny County, the news station reported.
WFMZ-TV Online
New law that cracks down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes in Pa. takes effect
HARRISBURG, Pa. - People who ride ATVs and dirt bikes illegally in Pennsylvania will now have to pay a bigger price when they're stopped by police. A new law on the issue that was signed by Gov. Tom Wolf this summer went into effect Friday. Under the legislation, police can...
Thieves target Pennsylvania mail dropbox looking for money, checks
Authorities in one Pennsylvania county are advising people not to put mail with cash or checks inside a dropbox outside a particular post office. The Cheltenham Township Police Department says the box, outside the Elkins Park post office on Ashbourne Road, has been a target for money-hungry thieves, according to FOX 29 Philadelphia.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announces $355 million in funding for anti-gun violence efforts
PHILADELPHIA — Gov. Tom Wolf has announced millions of dollars in funding to fight gun violence in Pennsylvania. Wolf made the announcement at a Wednesday news conference in Philadelphia. "I've committed $355 million and taken as much executive action as I can throughout the course of my administration to...
Pennsylvania Ends Unfair Medical Malpractice Venue Restrictions
Medical Malpractice by Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Pix4free.org. Last month was an important one for medical malpractice law in Pennsylvania. In an era where regional medical oligopolies dominate the landscape, where you would potentially be able to sue in a medical malpractice claim is a central question as to whether justice might be served in your case.
York County Chemical Engineer Hurls Death Threats, Attacks Air Marshall During Racist Meltdown
A York County man used the N-word and threatened to slit someone's throat during a racist tirade on a flight from Philadelphia on August 30, according to court documents and a viral video obtained by TMZ. Zachary W. Easterly, 37, of Etters, was forcible removed from a flight from Philadelphia...
Biden’s Philly speech was a challenge to all of us. We have to step up
Returning to the state where he launched his candidacy — and the one that handed him the White House in 2020 — President Joe Biden last Thursday called on Americans to join him in a fight to preserve democracy and to beat back the forces of extremism. The 30-minute address was equal parts tribute to […] The post Biden’s Philly speech was a challenge to all of us. We have to step up appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
