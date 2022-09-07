Pa. Capitol rioter turned in by his ex-girlfriend after he called her a ‘moron’ gets 9 months in prison

If anyone should have “moved back” to Pennsylvania to seek the Republican senatorial nomination, it was former Ohio Gov. John Kasich. Granted, he hasn’t lived in the commonwealth since he went to that college in Columbus that thinks “The” is the first word in its name, but being the son of a two postal workers from McKees Rocks has to be more relatable in Bloomsburg and Altoona than being a guy who probably refers to Squirrel Hill and East Liberty not as neighborhoods, but by their Parisian equivalents, arrondissements.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO