Pennsylvania State

Pa. Capitol rioter turned in by his ex-girlfriend after he called her a ‘moron’ gets 9 months in prison

By The Philadelphia Inquirer
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago
Janet Hawkins Hoffman
4d ago

He should have recieved 9 years instead of nine months. That's life in AMERIKKKA.🤮

Reply
7
John
4d ago

An EX? A woman’s WRATH, when he called her a MORON! Republicans please note! 😲

Reply(2)
6
KDoc
4d ago

Actually, the tRUMP insurrectionists are the MORONS

Reply
9
