Restaurant inspection: Fleming Island frozen yogurt shop receives fine for 'vermin activity'
Fantasy Football: Week 1 Sleepers Worth Adding/Starting
4 Florida Cities Mentioned in Southern Living's 2022 Prettiest Towns in the South
Art Guild of Orange Park to host inaugural art event, Bella Notte
Grumpy's restaurant in Middleburg announces plans to reopen
News4Jax.com
1 dead after shooting in Arlington, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead after a shooting in the Alderman Park area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to a man shot on Alderman Road, just north of Arlington Expressway. JSO said they found a man with at least...
News4Jax.com
Man describes traumatic scene of deadly pedestrian crash on Blanding Boulevard
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A 39-year-old pedestrian is dead after a crash on State Road 21, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Around 10:05 p.m. Friday, a 27-year-old woman driving an SUV was headed south on Blanding Boulevard when a man attempted to cross the street, north of Hicks Road.
News4Jax.com
Palatka Police Department investigation uncovers new details in deadly shooting
PALATKA, Fla. – The Palatka Police Department on Friday night said detectives continue their investigation into a shooting outside Vick’s Supper Club, renewing its push for anyone with information to come forward. Previously, News4JAX reported that a family identified one person killed as Dontae Diaz Sr., a father...
News4Jax.com
Pedestrian dead after being hit by van in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man died after being struck by a van Friday morning in Columbia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The van was traveling north on U.S. 41 around 6:50 a.m. approaching Southeast County Road 349, FHP said. The pedestrian was walking north ahead of the van along U.S. 41 when the van fatally struck him, troopers said.
News4Jax.com
Republican Daniel Davis kicks off run for Jacksonville mayor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Republican Daniel Davis filed his paperwork last week to run for Jacksonville mayor, but on Thursday he officially kicks off his long-anticipated campaign. Davis is president of the JAX Chamber. He has been a Florida state representative and Jacksonville city councilman in the past. His campaign...
News4Jax.com
Affordable housing: Candidates for Jacksonville mayor say how they would address key issue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Affordable housing is expected to be one of the key issues on the minds of voters when they head to the polls to cast their ballots for Jacksonville’s next mayor in 2023. In a News4JAX survey published on Thursday, more than 19% percent of the...
News4Jax.com
20,000 supporters put heart and soul into First Coast Heart Walk
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thousands of people joined in for the First Coast Heart Walk on Saturday to raise awareness of heart disease -- the No. 1 killer of men and women in the U.S. This is more than a walk -- it’s a movement that is saving lives.
News4Jax.com
Naval Station Mayport holds 9/11 ceremony in honor of the 3,000 killed during terrorist attacks
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Friday, Naval Station Mayport sailors, firefighters, and other first responders held a 9/11 ceremony in honor of the 3,000 killed during the terrorist attacks on Sept.11, 2001. The base staged fire trucks and police vehicles in front of base headquarters and raised the American flag...
News4Jax.com
Youth academy in Starke makes changes to protect cadets following allegations of inappropriate behavior
STARKE, Fla. – Despite recent allegations involving employees having inappropriate relationships with cadets, the Florida Youth Challenge Academy (FLYCA) at Camp Blanding in Starke is speaking out about its programming, success rates and the changes management made to better protect teen cadets. The investigation into inappropriate behavior involving an...
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Week 3 scoreboard, notables and looking ahead
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Week 3 of the high school football season is mostly in the books, with just four Saturday games remaining. Three of those come in the Baker’s Sports Border Classic in Brunswick, including St. Augustine and Coffee, and Baker County against Richmond Hill. There’s also a champ against champ showdown between Madison County and Fitzgerald. All three of those games will be televised live on WJXT Channel 4, and streamed on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+.
News4Jax.com
Border Classic on Thursday: McIntosh County vs. West Nassau
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Border Classic presented by Baker’s Sports puts high school football in the spotlight this week, with seven games over three days. All games will be streamed on News4JAX+ and select games will be broadcast live on WJXT Channel 4. We look at the matchups.
News4Jax.com
Restaurant Report: Donut, smoothie and sub restaurants make closure list this week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Temperature violations and live roaches are the reasons several restaurants closed this week. An inspector found more than 100 dead and live roaches in one restaurant — causing them to shut down for multiple days. Holey Moley Bagel Shop on Baymeadows Road. Roaches were not...
News4Jax.com
Positively JAX: More than just a cup of coffee at Noah’s Agape Café
FRUIT COVE, Fla. – A new coffee shop that highlights those with special needs just opened in the Fruit Cove and St. Johns areas. Noah’s Agape Café at 102 State Road 13 is hiring people with special needs. Positions include cashiers, dining room assistants, stockers, dishwashers and working behind the coffee bar.
News4Jax.com
Jaguars inspired cocktails with Citrus Distillers
Citrus Distillery joins River City Live to highlight their 2022 special edition Jaguars Whiskey made from 100% corn, gluten free and produced right here in Jacksonville, Florida. The whisky is making its second round this year and fans are roaring with excitement! The team at Citrus Distillery describes the taste as smooth and easy going, with notes of Caramel, spiced oak, creamed corn and toasted vanilla- all great flavors sure to have this flying off local shelves! The Skartved family moved their operations from Delray Beach Florida to Jacksonville and have been proud to call it home ever since, check out their website for recipes and free distillery tours.
News4Jax.com
Zumbathon for a good cause
The Bryant Strong Foundation launched in 2015 after founder, Karla Betancourt, lost her son to cancer. As a way to honor him and live strong, she launched the organization with a Bowl-a-thon and toy drives. After her Zumba community showed her so much support during the time she needed to spend with Bryant in his final days, she wanted to give love to them AND her son by pivoting to a Zumbathon. Over the 7 years since its inception, the Bryant Strong Foundation has raised over $10,000, donated toys and helped 20+ families in need. Saturday, Karla and her group gather at James Weldon Johnson Park for the 5th Annual Bstrong Zumbathon. Rance met her at the park to learn some moves and find out more. www.bryantstrong.org.
News4Jax.com
IKEA adds new breakfast menu to restaurant in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re in need of a new breakfast spot in Jacksonville, IKEA could be the place for you. The home furnishing store is expanding its menu options to a “tasty slate of tradition and American breakfast dishes” at the Swedish Restaurant. The low-price...
News4Jax.com
Vote in our poll: What is the most important issue for Jacksonville residents?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JAX Chamber CEO and Republican Daniel Davis is officially kicking off his campaign Thursday to become the next mayor of Jacksonville. He enters a crowded field that currently includes eight other candidates: Omega Allen (NPA), LeAnna Cumber (Republican), Donna Deegan (Democrat), Al Ferraro (Republican), Audrey Gibson (Democrat), Frank Keasler (Republican), Darcy Richardson (Independent) and Theresa Ann Richardson (Democrat).
News4Jax.com
Taste of fall: Autumn Spice Milkshake coming to Chick-fil-A locations in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You don’t have to go to Starbucks for a pumpkin spice latte to get a taste of fall. Chick-fil-A is adding its own fall treat. The Autumn Spice Milkshake will be available for a limited time in Jacksonville starting Monday, Sept. 12. It’s the chain’s...
News4Jax.com
NWS expires severe weather warnings for Bradford, Clay and Duval counties
The National Weather Service has expired the tornado warning for Bradford, Clay and Duval counties. A severe thunderstorm warning has also been expired. The National Weather Service on Friday issued a tornado warning for Bradford, Clay and Duval counties until 9:45 p.m. * At 916 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm...
News4Jax.com
Local man helps community with bleacher project, sports equipment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former coach is leading an effort to better a park in Duval County. Omar Perez created an NFT project in the cryptocurrency world and started using the funds to help pay for children’s sports gear, and now, new bleachers at Argyle Athletic Association. Perez...
