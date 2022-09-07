ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

1 dead after shooting in Arlington, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead after a shooting in the Alderman Park area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to a man shot on Alderman Road, just north of Arlington Expressway. JSO said they found a man with at least...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Pedestrian dead after being hit by van in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man died after being struck by a van Friday morning in Columbia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The van was traveling north on U.S. 41 around 6:50 a.m. approaching Southeast County Road 349, FHP said. The pedestrian was walking north ahead of the van along U.S. 41 when the van fatally struck him, troopers said.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
News4Jax.com

Republican Daniel Davis kicks off run for Jacksonville mayor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Republican Daniel Davis filed his paperwork last week to run for Jacksonville mayor, but on Thursday he officially kicks off his long-anticipated campaign. Davis is president of the JAX Chamber. He has been a Florida state representative and Jacksonville city councilman in the past. His campaign...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Youth academy in Starke makes changes to protect cadets following allegations of inappropriate behavior

STARKE, Fla. – Despite recent allegations involving employees having inappropriate relationships with cadets, the Florida Youth Challenge Academy (FLYCA) at Camp Blanding in Starke is speaking out about its programming, success rates and the changes management made to better protect teen cadets. The investigation into inappropriate behavior involving an...
STARKE, FL
News4Jax.com

High school football ‘22: Week 3 scoreboard, notables and looking ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Week 3 of the high school football season is mostly in the books, with just four Saturday games remaining. Three of those come in the Baker’s Sports Border Classic in Brunswick, including St. Augustine and Coffee, and Baker County against Richmond Hill. There’s also a champ against champ showdown between Madison County and Fitzgerald. All three of those games will be televised live on WJXT Channel 4, and streamed on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Border Classic on Thursday: McIntosh County vs. West Nassau

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Border Classic presented by Baker’s Sports puts high school football in the spotlight this week, with seven games over three days. All games will be streamed on News4JAX+ and select games will be broadcast live on WJXT Channel 4. We look at the matchups.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
News4Jax.com

Positively JAX: More than just a cup of coffee at Noah’s Agape Café

FRUIT COVE, Fla. – A new coffee shop that highlights those with special needs just opened in the Fruit Cove and St. Johns areas. Noah’s Agape Café at 102 State Road 13 is hiring people with special needs. Positions include cashiers, dining room assistants, stockers, dishwashers and working behind the coffee bar.
FRUIT COVE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jaguars inspired cocktails with Citrus Distillers

Citrus Distillery joins River City Live to highlight their 2022 special edition Jaguars Whiskey made from 100% corn, gluten free and produced right here in Jacksonville, Florida. The whisky is making its second round this year and fans are roaring with excitement! The team at Citrus Distillery describes the taste as smooth and easy going, with notes of Caramel, spiced oak, creamed corn and toasted vanilla- all great flavors sure to have this flying off local shelves! The Skartved family moved their operations from Delray Beach Florida to Jacksonville and have been proud to call it home ever since, check out their website for recipes and free distillery tours.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Zumbathon for a good cause

The Bryant Strong Foundation launched in 2015 after founder, Karla Betancourt, lost her son to cancer. As a way to honor him and live strong, she launched the organization with a Bowl-a-thon and toy drives. After her Zumba community showed her so much support during the time she needed to spend with Bryant in his final days, she wanted to give love to them AND her son by pivoting to a Zumbathon. Over the 7 years since its inception, the Bryant Strong Foundation has raised over $10,000, donated toys and helped 20+ families in need. Saturday, Karla and her group gather at James Weldon Johnson Park for the 5th Annual Bstrong Zumbathon. Rance met her at the park to learn some moves and find out more. www.bryantstrong.org.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

IKEA adds new breakfast menu to restaurant in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re in need of a new breakfast spot in Jacksonville, IKEA could be the place for you. The home furnishing store is expanding its menu options to a “tasty slate of tradition and American breakfast dishes” at the Swedish Restaurant. The low-price...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Vote in our poll: What is the most important issue for Jacksonville residents?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JAX Chamber CEO and Republican Daniel Davis is officially kicking off his campaign Thursday to become the next mayor of Jacksonville. He enters a crowded field that currently includes eight other candidates: Omega Allen (NPA), LeAnna Cumber (Republican), Donna Deegan (Democrat), Al Ferraro (Republican), Audrey Gibson (Democrat), Frank Keasler (Republican), Darcy Richardson (Independent) and Theresa Ann Richardson (Democrat).
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Local man helps community with bleacher project, sports equipment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former coach is leading an effort to better a park in Duval County. Omar Perez created an NFT project in the cryptocurrency world and started using the funds to help pay for children’s sports gear, and now, new bleachers at Argyle Athletic Association. Perez...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

