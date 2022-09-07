The Bryant Strong Foundation launched in 2015 after founder, Karla Betancourt, lost her son to cancer. As a way to honor him and live strong, she launched the organization with a Bowl-a-thon and toy drives. After her Zumba community showed her so much support during the time she needed to spend with Bryant in his final days, she wanted to give love to them AND her son by pivoting to a Zumbathon. Over the 7 years since its inception, the Bryant Strong Foundation has raised over $10,000, donated toys and helped 20+ families in need. Saturday, Karla and her group gather at James Weldon Johnson Park for the 5th Annual Bstrong Zumbathon. Rance met her at the park to learn some moves and find out more. www.bryantstrong.org.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO