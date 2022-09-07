ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears' game-day roster for Week 1 vs. 49ers

The Chicago Bears will battle the San Francisco 49ers to open the 2022 season, where they’ll be looking to start the Matt Eberflus era with a victory. The Bears are 6.5-point home underdogs heading into Sunday’s matchup against the 49ers, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Practice squad players defensive...
CHICAGO, IL
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
23K+
Followers
28K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy