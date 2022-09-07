ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KCRA.com

Extreme heat warning system, guidance for pregnant workers, and other heat bills Newsom signed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom's office on Friday announced the governor signed several pieces of legislation aimed at protecting Californians from extreme heat. Among the bills signed includes a measure that will create the nation's first extreme heat advance warning and ranking system to improve local preparedness for heat waves. The bill, Assembly Bill 2238, requires the Department of Insurance to develop the system by Jan. 1, 2025.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Outdoor worker heat protections removed from bill days before record heat wave

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Provisions in a California bill that would have given extra protections to outdoor workers when temperatures exceed 105 degrees were removed in the final round of revisions before. Two weeks later, the state experienced record temperatures prompting Cal/OSHA to conduct targeted inspections of employers in construction, agriculture and other outdoor industries. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Witness LA

Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California

One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

California's birthday is today! Happy California Admission Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Happy birthday, California!. It might actually be more appropriate, really, to say "Happy California Admission Day!" This is the day that California officially became a U.S. state. The 31st state, to be precise. That isn't to say the path to statehood wasn't messy. We start with...
argonautnews.com

Homelessness and Addiction: A California Crisis

Homelessness is nothing new to the Golden State. When people discuss major cities like San Francisco, Sacramento and Los Angeles, homelessness often arises as a topic of discussion. And with this topic comes a dilemma and debate over the best way to address what everyone agrees is a challenging issue. But what isn't emerging is a workable solution. And perhaps that's because the causes of homelessness are often misunderstood or ignored.
KCRA.com

Mosquito Fire burns more than 33K acres, forces more evacuations

The fast-moving wildfire in Northern California is forcing more people to evacuate their homes on Saturday after an active week of fire activity, posing a significant challenge for fire crews as it nears Foresthill. The Mosquito Fire was reported Tuesday evening near Mosquito Ridge Road on the north side of...
benitolink.com

Highly contagious avian flu strain found in neighboring counties

Information provided by California Department of Fish and Wildlife. California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced it has detected the Eurasian strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 in 34 wild birds from across 13 countries including Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Mendocino, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Santa Clara, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus and Yolo.
FOX40

Rancho Seco, Sacramento’s attempt at nuclear power

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As California debates on the closure of its final operating nuclear power plant it brings back thoughts to Sacramento’s decommissioned nuclear power plant, Rancho Seco. A little under 40 miles from Downtown Sacramento stand two 425 feet tall cooling towers that display the region’s attempt at bringing the Central Valley into […]
kptv.com

California man convicted of trafficking meth to Oregon sentenced

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A California man convicted of trafficking methamphetamines into southern Oregon was sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. Court documents state that in 2019, police learned 39-year-old Martin Jesus Velasco of San Diego was using rental cars...
