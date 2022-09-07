Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Extreme heat warning system, guidance for pregnant workers, and other heat bills Newsom signed
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom's office on Friday announced the governor signed several pieces of legislation aimed at protecting Californians from extreme heat. Among the bills signed includes a measure that will create the nation's first extreme heat advance warning and ranking system to improve local preparedness for heat waves. The bill, Assembly Bill 2238, requires the Department of Insurance to develop the system by Jan. 1, 2025.
lookout.co
Tidal marsh or ‘fake habitat’? California environmental project draws criticism
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Southwest of Sacramento, the branching arms of waterways reach into a patchwork of farm fields and pastures. Canals and wetlands fringed with reeds meet a sunbaked expanse of dry meadows. These lands on...
Outdoor worker heat protections removed from bill days before record heat wave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Provisions in a California bill that would have given extra protections to outdoor workers when temperatures exceed 105 degrees were removed in the final round of revisions before. Two weeks later, the state experienced record temperatures prompting Cal/OSHA to conduct targeted inspections of employers in construction, agriculture and other outdoor industries. […]
Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California
One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
Over 11,000 evacuated as Calif. Mosquito Fire activity expected to increase
California's Mosquito Fire in the Tahoe National Forest showed no signs of slowing down overnight.
KCRA.com
California's birthday is today! Happy California Admission Day
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Happy birthday, California!. It might actually be more appropriate, really, to say "Happy California Admission Day!" This is the day that California officially became a U.S. state. The 31st state, to be precise. That isn't to say the path to statehood wasn't messy. We start with...
californiaglobe.com
Anonymous Letter to Assembly Lawmakers Alleges Abuse, Harassment of Sergeants-at-Arms by Chief
The California Globe is in receipt of a letter stating it is from an Assembly Sergeant-at-Arms, recently sent to all members of the California State Assembly, as well as Assembly staffers, revealing alleged abuse and horrible work conditions in the legislature by the Assembly Chief Sergeant-at-Arms. The complaint alleges that...
Derogatory term officially scrubbed from federal use; 80 California sites get new names
A racial slur used to identify hundreds of landmarks and geographic sites across the country is getting replaced. In California, the term “squaw” will be scrubbed from 80 geographic features across the state, bringing an end to hundreds of years of the offensive term being used in an official capacity. The term has been used […]
westsideconnect.com
Coming up next: The Kalifornia Green Bureau (KGB) replacing gas tax revenue lost to EV use
Sacramento is going to get into your business in a way that would make what George Orwell described in his book “1984” seem like kid’s stuff. Sooner than later Sacramento is going to be keep tabs on how many miles you drive your car. And the technology...
Rent is rising in many California cities, except for this specific rental type
In news that surprises probably no one: rent is on the rise in California. Data from Rent.com, an “apartment search engine and online marketplace,” found that rent in a number of cities is increasing significantly year over year. In Los Angeles, studio and two-bedroom rentals are up 4% from last year; three-bedrooms are up 3%. […]
KCRA.com
Experts: Electric vehicles could help, not hurt, California's energy grid
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This week’s extreme heat and energy event has sparked some to suggest electric vehicles could further strain California’s energy grid as the state prepares to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars, claims energy experts across the state said are far from the truth.
argonautnews.com
Homelessness and Addiction: A California Crisis
Homelessness is nothing new to the Golden State. When people discuss major cities like San Francisco, Sacramento and Los Angeles, homelessness often arises as a topic of discussion. And with this topic comes a dilemma and debate over the best way to address what everyone agrees is a challenging issue. But what isn't emerging is a workable solution. And perhaps that's because the causes of homelessness are often misunderstood or ignored.
KCRA.com
Mosquito Fire burns more than 33K acres, forces more evacuations
The fast-moving wildfire in Northern California is forcing more people to evacuate their homes on Saturday after an active week of fire activity, posing a significant challenge for fire crews as it nears Foresthill. The Mosquito Fire was reported Tuesday evening near Mosquito Ridge Road on the north side of...
benitolink.com
Highly contagious avian flu strain found in neighboring counties
Information provided by California Department of Fish and Wildlife. California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced it has detected the Eurasian strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 in 34 wild birds from across 13 countries including Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Mendocino, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Santa Clara, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus and Yolo.
Rancho Seco, Sacramento’s attempt at nuclear power
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As California debates on the closure of its final operating nuclear power plant it brings back thoughts to Sacramento’s decommissioned nuclear power plant, Rancho Seco. A little under 40 miles from Downtown Sacramento stand two 425 feet tall cooling towers that display the region’s attempt at bringing the Central Valley into […]
AOL Corp
California city sets record for the most days over 100°F — and summer isn't over yet
One day after setting its all-time high temperature record with Tuesday’s blistering 116° Fahrenheit reading, Sacramento, Calif., bested another hot weather mark, recording its 42nd day in a single year of temperatures over 100°F. Set in 1998, the prior record for the most days in a calendar...
‘Operating under water’: Families trying to place loved ones in Medi-Cal assisted living program wait years
In the face of overwhelming demand, a Medi-Cal program providing assisted living for low-income patients is expanding, but slowly. In the meantime, family caretakers struggle with jobs, child care and other responsibilities as they wait.
kptv.com
California man convicted of trafficking meth to Oregon sentenced
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A California man convicted of trafficking methamphetamines into southern Oregon was sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. Court documents state that in 2019, police learned 39-year-old Martin Jesus Velasco of San Diego was using rental cars...
KCRA.com
On heels of California heat wave, UPS workers want better ways to deal with hot conditions
LODI, Calif. — California's heat wave that lasted over a week brought with it record-high temperatures. On some days, it was a struggle for many, including UPS drivers who still had to make deliveries in the heat. "I would say exhaustion is the number one word because it's just...
