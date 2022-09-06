ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Register Citizen

Dozens still without power in CT after storms

Dozens of power outages remain Wednesday night after a slow-moving storm system dumped close to 7 inches of rain on parts of Connecticut this week. Eversource, the state’s largest electrical utility, reported about 70 outages scattered throughout the state as of around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. The number was down...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

CT drought persists despite heavy rainfall. Here’s why

The burst of wet weather that dropped upwards of 5 inches of rain in parts of Connecticut this week is unlikely to spell the end of the severe drought impacting the region, experts say, due to both the suddenness of the storm and the months-long stretch of parched weather. The...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

CT’s first pour-it-yourself taproom now open in Avon

Michelle Norris loves to see guests' reactions as they enter the Tri-It Taproom for the first time. She says first-time visitors to the new Avon self-service tap room are always wowed as they first lay eyes on the wall of taps: 44 in all, offering craft beer, hard seltzer, cider and wine.
AVON, CT
Register Citizen

Newtown residents sound off on bear shooting

NEWTOWN — Most residents who stood up to speak at the town’s police commission meeting on Tuesday night cited their concern for the shooting of a black bear in the backyard of an off-duty Ridgefield police officer on May 12. While he is “not a lawyer,” David Ackert...
NEWTOWN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Driver in 2011 Ansonia homicide extradited from Hawaii

ANSONIA — More than a decade after the killing of 25-year-old Isaia “Ike” Hernandez at a Wakelee Avenue convenience store, the man police said drove two other suspects to the scene has been charged in connection with the homicide. Andrew Spino, 34, was extradited to Connecticut from...
ANSONIA, CT

