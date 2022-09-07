ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Blasts ‘The Rings Of Power’ & ‘House Of The Dragon’ Trolls Over Racist Backlash

By Armando Tinoco
 4 days ago
Whoopi Goldberg is slamming trolls criticizing The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon over their casting choices. Some fans on social media have called out the series on Prime Video and HBO for becoming “woke” and showing people of color in the fantasy worlds originally created by J. R. R. Tolkien and George R. R. Martin.

On the premiere episode of The View Season 26, Goldberg put the racist trolls on blast at the “Hot Topics” table.

“I want to start by saying these are not real. OK?” Goldberg started. “The new Lord of the Rings series, The Rings of Power and Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon are both massive hits, but they don’t exist in the real world. OK? There are no dragons, there are no hobbits you know, you know that.”

Goldberg added, “Are you telling me Black people can’t be fake people too? I don’t know if there’s a hobbit club, I don’t know if they’re going to protest. But people, what is wrong with y’all?”

‘The Lord Of The Rings’ Star Sir Lenny Henry Applauds Amazon’s Move Away From Tolkien’s Fair-Skinned Characters To Diverse Cast

Sunny Hostin chimed in saying that the trolls’ “argument is that it betrays the source material.” She also added that she has been loving seeing Steve Toussaint on House of the Dragon .

“What I think is fascinating is, dragons are OK, fire-breathing dragons and people with white hair that are born like that when they’re little and violet eyes but the Black people in it, is just a bridge too far,” Hostin added.

Goldberg reminded the trolls that they were going to “lose their minds” when they see the new The Little Mermaid which will be portrayed by Halle Bailey.

“There are mermaids of every ilk. And you know why there can be? Because it’s the world that we would like to see better,” Goldberg said. “We would like to see as many people represented in fantasy. So all of y’all who have problems because there are Black hobbits, get a job! Go find yourself because you are focused on the wrong stuff.”

Watch Whoopi Goldberg’s take on the racist backlash below.

K Knight
3d ago

Did you hear about the latest movie about the life of Martin Luther King? It stars Kevin Costner in the leading role. And Steve Buscemi as Malcolm X. 🤣

Rupert Cheapdoc
4d ago

Many black people used to never like Lord Of the Rings and Game Of Thrones when they first came out. Weren't into that sword and sandals adventure fantasy type stuff. All of these movies and TV shows become so popular, now they want in. So when many of these original characters that were written as white/causasian/European people get raceswapped and they get black actors to portray them. Then diehard fans who read the books openly voice their displeasure, get called racist. Meanwhile, if a movie or TV show based on African folklore, novels, or stories had some characters raceswapped to white people. There would be wailing and knashing of teeth.BTW, I'm black. We don't need Lord Of the Rings and Game of Thrones. There are so many black authors waiting to get their books made into movies and TV shows.

Todd Gout
3d ago

This isn't about race you freeking morons. It's about a story being told wrong. This is just a ploy by the media to incite more fighting between well everyone and it's sad that pretty much everyone is falling for it. Grow up!!!

