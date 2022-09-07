ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Operation Football Band of the Week: Hamilton Southeastern High School

FISHERS, Ind. — It's already Week 4 of Operation Football, and we always kick things off with a Band of the Week!. Hamilton Southeastern High School performed for us this week. The Royals host Fishers Friday night on Operation Football. Check out their band's performance in the video player...
HAMILTON, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears' game-day roster for Week 1 vs. 49ers

The Chicago Bears will battle the San Francisco 49ers to open the 2022 season, where they’ll be looking to start the Matt Eberflus era with a victory. The Bears are 6.5-point home underdogs heading into Sunday’s matchup against the 49ers, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Practice squad players defensive...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
AllSyracue

Five Takeaways: Syracuse 48 UConn 14

Syracuse blew out UConn 48-14 in its first road test of the season Saturday night. Here are five takeaways from the victory.  1. Garrett Shrader Garrett Shrader was simply outstanding against the Huskies. He was the best player on the field all night long. UConn had no answers for his legs or ...
SYRACUSE, NY
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy