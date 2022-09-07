Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: El Modena celebrates homecoming with non-league win over Segerstrom
El Modena’s Troy Parker heads into the end zone for a touchdown. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). El Modena High School’s football team celebrated homecoming Friday night in the rain with a 36-0 non-league victory over Segerstrom. “Great team win,” said El Modena Coach Matt...
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Effective ground game lifts Santa Ana Valley past Godinez in tough conditions
Santa Ana Valley’s Mario Trujillo carries the ball as Godinez High’s José Matías pursues in the middle of heavy rain during the second quarter of the game. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Santa Ana Valley running backs Mario Trujillo and Junior Martinez combined...
localocnews.com
Crean Lutheran water polo team continues fast start with tourney championship
Crean Lutheran celebrated a tournament title last weekend. (Photo courtesy Crean Lutheran water polo). Crean Lutheran’s boys water polo team, the defending CIF Division 6 champion, is off to a fast start this season. Coach Ed Carrera’s team won the platinum division at the Corona Invite. “The boys...
localocnews.com
QUICK-OUT: Sunny Hills captures first win for new coach, defeating Brea Olinda
Quarterback Larry Alvarez (left) and Connor Irons led the Lancers to a victory. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Sunny Hills High School’s football team notched its first victory of the season, defeating Brea Olinda 16-0 in a non-league game at Buena Park Friday night. It marked...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localocnews.com
2022 San Juan Capistrano Fall Sports Preview
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Orange County high school football scores for Friday night, Sept. 9
It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week three wraps up with Friday night games. OC Sports Zone will once again provide updates throughout the night here. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team on our scorelist. Then check back afterwards for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free sports website for Orange County.
localocnews.com
Lightning ends University vs. Century football game in Santa Ana early
It was a challenging night for many Orange County football teams and their fans Friday night as a rainstorm hit much of the county. There were no reports of cancellations. But the game between University and Century at Century in Santa Ana was called at halftime with University leading 34-0 after lightning was spotted, according to University Athletic Director Tom Shrake, who was not at the game but checked Friday night on what had happened.
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Friday night storm can’t dampen spirit of fans and cheerleaders at football games
Students packed El Modena High School for Friday night’s homecoming game. (Photo courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). It doesn’t usually rain in Southern California on a Friday night in September. Friday night was the exception. All the games were played in Orange County. One game between...
RELATED PEOPLE
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Santa Ana gets into win column with strong effort against Buena Park
Santa Ana’s Jayderick García (No. 3) breaks a long run midway through the second quarter as teammate Peleitala Fa’Aloua blocks against Buena Park’s Guillermo Guzman. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). After dropping its first three games, Santa Ana got a career game from...
localocnews.com
Rain finally falls but all the OC high school football games are on so far
Godinez players prepare for Friday night’s game with Santa Ana Ana Valley. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). If you’re going to a high school football game Friday night, might be a good idea to pack an umbrella. Yes, an umbrella. After more...
localocnews.com
PRE-GAME FOOTBALL PHOTOS: Buena Park faces Santa Ana in non-league game
Santa Ana players warm up before Thursday’s game at Santa Ana Stadium. (Photos: OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado). Buena Park and Santa Ana meet in a non-league game Thursday night at Santa Ana Stadium. Check back for updates and game coverage with more photos later.
localocnews.com
Miss Bosscat: An Interview with Restauranteur Leslie Nguyen
Cofounder and creative director of Bosscat Kitchen & Libations and Ten Sushi + Cocktail Bar, Leslie Nguyen oversees design and marketing efforts for six restaurants in O.C. and in Houston; both concepts are new at Lakeshore in Irvine. Her Miss Mini Donuts caters special events and private parties. Born in Louisiana and raised in Laguna Niguel, Nguyen began her hospitality career as a hostess, then server, then bartender, mostly at dives and biker bars; she briefly studied graphic design. In 2009, she opened the Daily Dose Sports Lounge in Irvine. The date tattooed on Nguyen’s shoulder—May 19, 2014—is when she got sober; the same month, she and business partner John Reed opened Bosscat in Newport Beach. If Nguyen’s restaurant-design ideas seem inspired, it’s because they are. They’re deeply personal, she tells Orange Coast. Consider the birdcages.
IN THIS ARTICLE
localocnews.com
Cypress Soroptimist’s Wine and Jazz Social to take place Thursday, October 6, 2022
Join us after work on Thursday October 6th for a Wine and Jazz Social. It’s at the Cypress College Veterans Resource Center 5-8pm. Music will feature Gary Gopar and students in the music program. $25 includes 4 tastes, appetizers and desserts. Learn more and buy tickets https://www.cypresssoroptimist.org/wine-jazz-social/. This year...
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, September 10, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, September 10, 2022:. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A chance of showers...
localocnews.com
Newport Chefs Cooking for Charity at Tastemakers of Orange County Sept. 14
Chefs are passionate about their cuisine, but they are also passionate about helping others by coming together for special events to raise funds for important causes. One of those events is Tastemakers of Orange County benefitting the Orange County Asian and Pacific Islander Community Alliance (OCAPICA), which is celebrating its 25th anniversary.
localocnews.com
Tropical Storm Kay Expected to Bring Inclement Weather to Southern California
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localocnews.com
Aquarium of the Pacific hosting 21st annual Baja Splash Cultural Festival
In celebration of the beauty and diversity of cultures found from México to Central and South America to Cuba, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and beyond, the Aquarium of the Pacific will host its twenty-first annual Baja Splash Cultural Festival on Saturday and Sunday, September 24 and 25, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The event takes places during “National Hispanic Heritage Month” and features cultural dance and music, environmental education programs in English and Spanish, and booths from participating organizations.
localocnews.com
Sixteen students from Los Angeles area named Top STEM Students
Broadcom Foundation and Society for Science are thrilled to announce that 16 students from the Los Angeles, California area are among the top 300 middle school scientists in the country. They have been named to a list of the Top 300 Broadcom MASTERS® — the nation’s premier Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) competition for middle school students.
localocnews.com
City of Seal Beach monitoring conditions as Hurricane Kay approaches off coast of Mexico
In anticipation of Hurricane Kay off the coast of Mexico this weekend, the City of Seal Beach wants to remind the community how to best prepare for significant weather events. The City of Seal Beach Marine Safety Department, Public Works Department and Police Department will be monitoring conditions throughout the weekend and will respond appropriately as issues arise. Residents are encouraged to monitor the surf.
localocnews.com
City to Enter Wastewater Agreement with Santa Margarita Water District
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Comments / 0