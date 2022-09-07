ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localocnews.com

PHOTOS: El Modena celebrates homecoming with non-league win over Segerstrom

El Modena’s Troy Parker heads into the end zone for a touchdown. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). El Modena High School’s football team celebrated homecoming Friday night in the rain with a 36-0 non-league victory over Segerstrom. “Great team win,” said El Modena Coach Matt...
ORANGE, CA
localocnews.com

Crean Lutheran water polo team continues fast start with tourney championship

Crean Lutheran celebrated a tournament title last weekend. (Photo courtesy Crean Lutheran water polo). Crean Lutheran’s boys water polo team, the defending CIF Division 6 champion, is off to a fast start this season. Coach Ed Carrera’s team won the platinum division at the Corona Invite. “The boys...
IRVINE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corona, CA
City
Newport Beach, CA
City
San Juan Capistrano, CA
City
West Hills, CA
Local
California Education
Newport Beach, CA
Education
Local
California Football
Newport Beach, CA
Football
San Juan Capistrano, CA
Sports
Newport Beach, CA
Sports
City
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Local
California Sports
San Juan Capistrano, CA
Education
localocnews.com

2022 San Juan Capistrano Fall Sports Preview

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Orange County high school football scores for Friday night, Sept. 9

It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week three wraps up with Friday night games. OC Sports Zone will once again provide updates throughout the night here. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team on our scorelist. Then check back afterwards for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free sports website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Lightning ends University vs. Century football game in Santa Ana early

It was a challenging night for many Orange County football teams and their fans Friday night as a rainstorm hit much of the county. There were no reports of cancellations. But the game between University and Century at Century in Santa Ana was called at halftime with University leading 34-0 after lightning was spotted, according to University Athletic Director Tom Shrake, who was not at the game but checked Friday night on what had happened.
SANTA ANA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Webb
Person
George Perez
localocnews.com

Miss Bosscat: An Interview with Restauranteur Leslie Nguyen

Cofounder and creative director of Bosscat Kitchen & Libations and Ten Sushi + Cocktail Bar, Leslie Nguyen oversees design and marketing efforts for six restaurants in O.C. and in Houston; both concepts are new at Lakeshore in Irvine. Her Miss Mini Donuts caters special events and private parties. Born in Louisiana and raised in Laguna Niguel, Nguyen began her hospitality career as a hostess, then server, then bartender, mostly at dives and biker bars; she briefly studied graphic design. In 2009, she opened the Daily Dose Sports Lounge in Irvine. The date tattooed on Nguyen’s shoulder—May 19, 2014—is when she got sober; the same month, she and business partner John Reed opened Bosscat in Newport Beach. If Nguyen’s restaurant-design ideas seem inspired, it’s because they are. They’re deeply personal, she tells Orange Coast. Consider the birdcages.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Lions#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Capistrano Dispatch
localocnews.com

Cypress Soroptimist’s Wine and Jazz Social to take place Thursday, October 6, 2022

Join us after work on Thursday October 6th for a Wine and Jazz Social. It’s at the Cypress College Veterans Resource Center 5-8pm. Music will feature Gary Gopar and students in the music program. $25 includes 4 tastes, appetizers and desserts. Learn more and buy tickets https://www.cypresssoroptimist.org/wine-jazz-social/. This year...
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, September 10, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, September 10, 2022:. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A chance of showers...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Newport Chefs Cooking for Charity at Tastemakers of Orange County Sept. 14

Chefs are passionate about their cuisine, but they are also passionate about helping others by coming together for special events to raise funds for important causes. One of those events is Tastemakers of Orange County benefitting the Orange County Asian and Pacific Islander Community Alliance (OCAPICA), which is celebrating its 25th anniversary.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Tropical Storm Kay Expected to Bring Inclement Weather to Southern California

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
localocnews.com

Aquarium of the Pacific hosting 21st annual Baja Splash Cultural Festival

In celebration of the beauty and diversity of cultures found from México to Central and South America to Cuba, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and beyond, the Aquarium of the Pacific will host its twenty-first annual Baja Splash Cultural Festival on Saturday and Sunday, September 24 and 25, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The event takes places during “National Hispanic Heritage Month” and features cultural dance and music, environmental education programs in English and Spanish, and booths from participating organizations.
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Sixteen students from Los Angeles area named Top STEM Students

Broadcom Foundation and Society for Science are thrilled to announce that 16 students from the Los Angeles, California area are among the top 300 middle school scientists in the country. They have been named to a list of the Top 300 Broadcom MASTERS® — the nation’s premier Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) competition for middle school students.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localocnews.com

City of Seal Beach monitoring conditions as Hurricane Kay approaches off coast of Mexico

In anticipation of Hurricane Kay off the coast of Mexico this weekend, the City of Seal Beach wants to remind the community how to best prepare for significant weather events. The City of Seal Beach Marine Safety Department, Public Works Department and Police Department will be monitoring conditions throughout the weekend and will respond appropriately as issues arise. Residents are encouraged to monitor the surf.
SEAL BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

City to Enter Wastewater Agreement with Santa Margarita Water District

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy