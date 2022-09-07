ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KYTV

Volunteer Ozarks: Bike MS 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s time to ride!. Bike MS is hosting its annual Ozarks ride on Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11. Daniel Posey caught up with Bike MS Director, Bethany Spilhaus to give you a preview of what this two-day ride will look like this year. Plus, get an idea of the volunteer roles available and how much money this organized event has raised for multiple sclerosis research.
KOLR10 News

Firefighter taken to hospital after Branson condo fire

BRANSON, Mo. – A fire broke out at a condo on Green Mountain Drive in Branson early Friday morning. A Branson Police Officer was patrolling the area when he smelled smoke and discovered the fire. He alerted the condo’s sole occupant and was able to get them out safely. Firefighters arrived on the scene a […]
KYTV

Man dies from injuries suffered in Springfield motorcycle crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man has died from his injuries, after a motorcycle crash on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at Sunshine and Luster near the new HyVee grocery store. Springfield police say 29-year-old James Perry was speeding east on Sunshine. When he got to Luster Avenue, 85-year-old...
KYTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows traffic on I-44 near Lawrence-Jasper County lines

NEAR SARCOXIE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving semis on I-44 west of Springfield Saturday evening. The crash happened near mile-marker 34 near Sarcoxie around 5:30 p.m. The injury crash involved two tractor-trailers. One of the tractor-trailers caught fire. The semis blocked the eastbound...
933kwto.com

Motorcyclist Dies in Two-vehicle Crash

Springfield, Mo. – On Sept. 8, 2022, at 3:17 p.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at Sunshine and Luster. A white 2007 Suzuki GSX R750, driven by James Perry, 29, of Springfield, was seen speeding eastbound on Sunshine. A red 2019 Chrysler Pacifica,...
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri park ranger wins “Red, White and Blue Heart Award” after getting shot six times by burglar

A Missouri park ranger has received the state’s first-ever Red, White, and Blue Heart Award after getting shot six times by a burglar last year. The award is given to a first responder who is critically or seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. Robert Bridges, of the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, was helping Springfield police officers respond to a report of an armed person causing problems at a business. Missouri Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Kevin Bond says the suspect fired ten shots through the front windshield of Bridges’ vehicle.
KYTV

Southwest Missouri fire departments give out free smoke alarms and explain their importance

BATTLEFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a device that could save your life from a fire. Battlefield firefighters went door-to-door putting in new smoke alarms for Greene County residents. They installed nearly 30 smoke detectors. Captain Brian Rush of the Battlefield Fire Protection District says they teamed up with the American Red Cross and canvassed several homes for free smoke detectors installations.
KOLR10 News

New off-roading park coming to Branson area

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — TexPlex, an outdoor adventure park in Texas, is building an off-roading park six miles south of Hollister. “Hollister and Branson is a nice place,” Contractor Jason Shaw said. “It’s a good place to start a new business. There is already activity here.” TexPlex is building a 1500-acre park with around 15-20 […]
KOLR10 News

2-month-old kitten Shergar is looking for a forever home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is looking for people to adopt some cats this weekend. Shergar is a two-month-old domestic shorthair/mix. Katie Newcomb with the Humane Society said Shergar just purrs and loves to cuddle. She says cats are independent and are perfect to be left alone for a little while. […]
sgfcitizen.org

Yes, we do have international food in Springfield. 5 food trucks to check out

Springfield’s food truck scene has exploded over the years. You’ll find them planted in parking lots, neighborhoods, breweries, food truck parks, festivals and more. Springfield even has a food truck festival — MO Food Truck Fest — slated for Sept. 17. These meals on wheels dot the Queen City, serving everything from burgers and barbecue to international fare. It’s that last one we’re focusing on today, as diners are often on the hunt for ethnic cuisine in Springfield.
KYTV

Ozarks Life: Miller educator finalist for Missouri Teacher of the Year

MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - Up Highway 39, on Sixth Street, sits Miller High School. It has a well-documented history of success in sports. But recently, the school’s superintendent had some exciting academic news for Mr. Matheney’s math class. “Hey, congratulations,” Dr. Dustin Storm said. “On what,” Matthew...
Lawrence County Record

Concrete truck overturns on O highway, driver airlifted

The driver of a 2006 Mack concrete truck suffered serious injuries last Thursday morning when the rig he was driving northbound on O highway, three miles south of Halltown, left the road, struck an embankment and turned over, crushing the cab. Kerry Feagan, 62, of Arcola was extricated from the...
KYTV

Nixa, Mo. man warns others about dermatologist shortage in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There is a shortage of medical specialists in the Ozarks. And in some cases, the wait for an appointment could take months. Mercy recently told a Nixa man needing to see a dermatologist his wait would stretch well into 2023. Al Michels, 78, said he had a growth on his head. His doctor referred him to a dermatologist at Mercy without an open appointment until the spring of 2023. He agreed to see a physician’s assistant, but even that’s a three-month wait.
