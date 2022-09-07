Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
The Matthew McConaughey-narrated hype video for Texas-Alabama will be the Longhorns’ only W of the weekend
On Saturday, Texas and Alabama are set to pre-heat their SEC rivalry as the Crimson Tide head to Austin for a showdown with the Longhorns. With the Big Noon Kickoff crew in town and temperatures expected to rise into the triple-digits, it’s poised to be a hot one, literally and figuratively. But don’t take our word for it. Just ask Matthew “Alright, Alright, Alright” McConaughey, who narrated the first great CFB hype video of 2022 on Friday …
Look: Steve Sarkisian Comment Going Viral After Loss To Alabama
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was so close to earning an upset win over Alabama this Saturday. When it was all said and done though, Bryce Young led the Crimson Tide on a game-winning drive with just over a minute remaining. Following the Longhorns' heartbreaking loss, Sarkisian revealed his message...
saturdaytradition.com
Quinn Ewers injury: Social media reacts to big hit on Texas QB
Quinn Ewers took a big hit in the first quarter of the game in Week 2, and he looked to be potentially out for the remainder of the contest against Alabama. Ewers was trying to escape Alabama’s pass rush by throwing the ball away to the back of the end zone. Alabama’s Dallas Turner crowded Ewers, who went down his left shoulder with Turner on top of him. Ewers had a strong game leading up to the injury, going 9-for-12 for 134 yards.
Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Going Viral Today
In just a few hours the Texas Longhorns will take the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Unsurprisingly, Nick Saban's team is the heavy favorite in the contest. Alabama is favored to win the game by more that 20 points against one of his former assistant coaches, Steve Sarkisian.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lee Corso stats: How Alabama, Texas fare as College GameDay headgear picks
Lee Corso and the ESPN College GameDay crew broadcast from Austin this Saturday morning ahead of No. 1 Alabama at Texas (11 a.m. CT/noon ET, FOX). Saturday’s show will originate from the LBJ Lawn before wrapping up inside DKR Texas Memorial Stadium. When it comes time to pick the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Meteorologist and A&M alum trolls Texas fans ahead of Alabama showdown
When top-ranked Alabama and Texas face off in Austin on Saturday, not everyone in the Lone Star State will be pulling for the Longhorns. Avery Tomasco, an Austin-based meteorologist, offered a comical warning via tweet Thursday morning to Texas fans about what to expect from the visiting Crimson Tide. “A...
Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas
Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Texas City’s Kenyon Parker
KATY – This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is a standout wide receiver for the Texas City High School football team. Senior Kenyon Parker is the team’s leading receiver, but he also is setting an example by being a leader in the classroom and sporting a 3.8 GPA.
Want to be on College GameDay on Saturday? Prepare for an early wake-up call
With College GameDay coming to Austin for the most-anticipated matchup this week in college football between the Longhorns and Crimson Tide, the show is famous for getting fans to roll out of bed before the sun comes up so they can be on TV.
Click2Houston.com
VYPE Campus Corner: St. Pius X Volleyball Player Zoe Humphrey
VYPE recently traveled out to St. Pius X in Houston for their Fall 2022 Media Day. Check out the video below as VYPE’s Josh Koch caught up with St. Pius Volleyball Player Zoe Humphrey about the season and more!!
Texas football in contact with new outside receiver target Trealyn Porchia
Wide receiver recruiting has come back to the forefront for Texas football on the trail in the midst of the 2022 season. New wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion is putting in a lot of work on the recruiting trail right now, trying to put together the right combination of talent and personnel in the 2023 and 2024 classes.
I Don’t Care If Texas Tech Ever Plays the Longhorns in Football Again
In a few weeks, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will play the Texas Longhorns for the 72nd time. It's one of the most storied and long-running series that Texas Tech plays. The next installment in the Longhorns-Red Raiders saga will be played in Lubbock and could be the final time the pair of teams ever plays in the Hub City.
Texas Disses Alabama Just Like They Did to LSU
The University of Texas did this to LSU a few years ago and now Alabama is getting the same treatment. But Alabama is handling the disrespect a little differently. Back in 2019, when the Tigers traveled to Austin to play the Longhorns, all of the visiting tickets were in the upper deck sections. This even included seating for the Golden Band from Tigerland. Nosebleed seats for the visiting band.
College Football World Reacts To Texas Weatherman Video
A Texas weatherman trolled Longhorns fans with a brutal satirical forecast ahead of this weekend's matchup against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. "BREAKING: I know it's early, but I'm expecting a flash flood warning to go into effect at 11 AM on Saturday in Austin. A mix of longhorn sweat and tears will lead to rapidly rising water levels in DKR. Please plan accordingly! Turn Around, Don't Play Bama," Avery Tomasco of CBS Austin wrote on Twitter.
fox7austin.com
Loreal Sarkisian, 'First Lady of Texas Football', shares game day fashion tips
AUSTIN, Texas - She's known as the "First Lady of Texas Football" and she knows a thing or two about fashion. Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns head football coach Steve Sarkisian, is a wardrobe stylist who is not only devoted to fashion but philanthropy, as well. Her outfits on...
fox7austin.com
Texas Longhorns-Alabama football ticket prices skyrocket
AUSTIN, Texas - About 20,000 Alabama fans are expected to come to Austin this weekend as the Crimson Tide prepares to take on the Texas Longhorns. But, it's not just Alabama fans, it seems like everyone is coming out for the big game. There is even going to be a Flo Rida concert after.
Eat of the Week: Smoked oxtails served only on Thursdays
Ray's BBQ Shack on Old Spanish Trail serves this barbecue special once a week.
Texans For Life! 7 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Born In Texas
There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
KWTX
Texas high school students make racists chants to Black players at game
KATY, Texas (KWTX) - Accusations of racist taunting at a Texas high school volleyball game Sept. 2 in the Houston area. A parent pulled out her phone during the rivalry game and recorded students in the stands making money noises toward Black players. She is not satisfied with the response...
The Soon-To-Be Tallest Building In Texas Now Has A Name, Opening Date
Construction has begun on the soon-to-be tallest building in Texas.
