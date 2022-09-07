ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA
13News Now

VDH to open Community Vaccination Center at Military Circle Mall starting Monday

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health announced Saturday that the Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at the Military Circle Mall will open Monday. The CVC, located at 880 N. Military Highway in Norfolk, will offer monkeypox vaccines Mondays and Wednesdays from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., and COVID-19 vaccines will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, VDH said.
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Vector Force Development Leases Space In Hampton

HAMPTON—Vector Force Development, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOB) that provides dedicated services in 20 states across the U.S., recently leased 1,420 square feet of industrial space at 707 Howmet Dr. in Hampton. The company provides a variety of services, such as sewer camera inspections, traffic control, hydro excavation...
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Plum & Post Opening Soon In Williamsburg

YORK-A new home and garden popup outlet is opening in Greater Williamsburg this fall. The Plum & Post Home & Garden Outlet is set to hold its grand opening the weekend of September 23 in The Marquis shopping center off Route 199 in York County. Want to read the rest...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Three-Property Portfolio Sold In Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS-Three apartment complexes were collectively sold recently, including two in Newport News. On September 7, Berkadia announced the sale of the Ashton Portfolio, a three-property multifamily portfolio in the region. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

FRIDAY FLAVOR: Da Biscuit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Food trucks are notorious for being quick and easy. Da Biscuit in Virginia Beach is fast, easy, and delicious. This truck is the brainchild of Bobby Jones. "I really just wanted a fried chicken biscuit all the time, and there wasn't a place around here...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

