Read full article on original website
Related
Norfolk City Council looks to make changes in how businesses operate
NORFOLK, Va. — Next week, Norfolk City Council will try to make the area safer by possibly making changes for businesses. This comes after shootings and other problems downtown. So far this year, at least 15 people have been shot in the downtown area alone. "Safety is the primary...
princessanneindy.com
Virginia Beach Planning Commission recommends permit approval for proposed wedding venue in Pungo
COURTHOUSE — The Planning Commission in August voted to recommend approval of a conditional use permit that would allow a wedding and event venue on a portion of a horse farm at the main intersection in rural Pungo. A permit to allow assembly uses on a three-acre portion of...
Norfolk restaurant accused of leaking sewage into Knitting Mill Creek
Norfolk's Department of Public Works- Storm Water Environmental Division notified the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) about the spill on September 1
Virginia Beach nonprofit to build more affordable housing near the Oceanfront
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More affordable housing is coming to Virginia Beach. Executives at the Judeo-Christian Outreach Center are behind a new plan that will bring dozens of single bedroom units to its campus near the Oceanfront. A lack of affordable housing in Virginia Beach is something JCOC executive...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk woman almost out hundreds of dollars after selling furniture online
While more people are turning to online marketplaces to buy and sell items, they're also at risk of being taken advantage of.
Mid-Atlantic Shrine Association Parade to impact Oceanfront traffic
Drivers in the Virginia Beach Oceanfront area this weekend should plan on traffic pattern changes due to the Mid-Atlantic Shrine Association Parade.
VDH to open Community Vaccination Center at Military Circle Mall starting Monday
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health announced Saturday that the Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at the Military Circle Mall will open Monday. The CVC, located at 880 N. Military Highway in Norfolk, will offer monkeypox vaccines Mondays and Wednesdays from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., and COVID-19 vaccines will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, VDH said.
No ocean swimming: Red flag warnings go up for Virginia Beach Oceanfront, Outer Banks beaches
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The weather may look pleasant to start the weekend, but lifeguards are warning that looks can be deceptive in the water. Red flags are being posted along the Virginia Beach Oceanfront as well as on Outer Banks, North Carolina beaches. The flags mean beachgoers should not go swimming in the water, due to an increase in rip currents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
peninsulachronicle.com
Vector Force Development Leases Space In Hampton
HAMPTON—Vector Force Development, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOB) that provides dedicated services in 20 states across the U.S., recently leased 1,420 square feet of industrial space at 707 Howmet Dr. in Hampton. The company provides a variety of services, such as sewer camera inspections, traffic control, hydro excavation...
Rabid raccoon found in Virginia Beach neighborhood
The animal was discovered in the 3700 block of Pine Grove Lane on Sept. 9.
peninsulachronicle.com
Plum & Post Opening Soon In Williamsburg
YORK-A new home and garden popup outlet is opening in Greater Williamsburg this fall. The Plum & Post Home & Garden Outlet is set to hold its grand opening the weekend of September 23 in The Marquis shopping center off Route 199 in York County. Want to read the rest...
How this 'quaint' Eastern Shore town keeps people coming back
Most who visit fall in love within a few minutes. This picturesque town is filled with Americana from billowing flags to colorful bunting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Squirrel causes power outage for over 10,000 Virginia Beach customers, Dominion Energy says
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The power went nuts in Virginia Beach Wednesday morning after a squirrel caused an outage for over 10,000 customers across the city, including two schools. Bonita Billingsley Harris, a spokesperson for Dominion Energy, tweeted about the outage around 10:15 a.m. She said it started when...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Oceanfront Hotels in Virginia Beach You Must Visit
Are you on the hunt for the best oceanfront hotels in Virginia Beach? You have come to the right place because here you will be able to pick from the best 15 that VB has to offer. If you are still thinking about where to stay in Virginia Beach the...
WAVY News 10
Squirrel caused 10K-plus to lose power in Virginia Beach Wednesday, Dominion says
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — More than 10,000 people lost power Wednesday morning in Virginia Beach after a squirrel got into a substation, Dominion Energy says. The outage stretched from the Kempsville area northeast across I-264 to the King’s Grant neighborhood, including Town Center. Dominion expected power to...
Landmark Recovery opening treatment facility in Norfolk
Praxis of Norfolk by Landmark Recovery will be the largest single addition treatment center accepting Medicaid in the Norfolk area.
York County School District implements new clear bag policy
Beginning September 1, 2022, all spectators attending events at division stadiums located at York High (Bailey Field) and Bruton High (The Pit), must bring any personal items in a clear bag.
34 Fun Fall 2022 Activities in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach is full of autumn activities, fall festivals, and seasonal things to do today, this weekend, or throughout this fall. Autumn is a great time to visit Virginia Beach because there are so many phenomenal events to attend along with the beautiful weather!
peninsulachronicle.com
Three-Property Portfolio Sold In Hampton Roads
NEWPORT NEWS-Three apartment complexes were collectively sold recently, including two in Newport News. On September 7, Berkadia announced the sale of the Ashton Portfolio, a three-property multifamily portfolio in the region. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create...
FRIDAY FLAVOR: Da Biscuit
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Food trucks are notorious for being quick and easy. Da Biscuit in Virginia Beach is fast, easy, and delicious. This truck is the brainchild of Bobby Jones. "I really just wanted a fried chicken biscuit all the time, and there wasn't a place around here...
Comments / 1