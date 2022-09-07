ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Aerospace unveils $100 Million space warfighting center

By Austin Sack
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21VrGO_0hkjuNFY00

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Aerospace Corporation (Aerospace) unveiled its new Space Warfighting Center at a ribbon-cutting celebration. The non-profit corporation operating a Federally Funded Research and Development Center, provides technical guidance and advice on aspects of space missions to the military.

“Whether we like it or not, space is now a warfighting domain,” Jean Michael, Aerospace’s Warfighting Division Leader said.

That’s why some of the nation’s top leading scientists and military officials will soon be working side by side in Colorado Springs to solve complex problems in space.

“It would be lovely if space could have remained this ultimate high ground and pristine place for exploration, but that’s not the world we live in,” Michael explained.

The opening of this facility comes at a crucial time when the U.S. national security space infrastructure is at risk from adversarial threats like jamming or destruction of satellites.

“We’ve seen things recently that when the Russians demonstrated they can fire a missile against their own satellite,” Steve Isakowitz, Aerospace’s President and CEO explained. “They created a wide field of debris in space and some of that debris did cross the orbit of NASA’s International Space Station.”

Research and development done at the Space Warfighting Center will provide technical expertise to U.S. Space Command, U.S. Space Force, and other military commands on threats to U.S. space assets, regardless of a possible headquarter relocation.

Large defense contract to assist Space Command missions

“I hope that Space Command will stay here but whether it does or not, the work of this facility and the work of the Aerospace corporation will remain the same,” Michael said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34nT3X_0hkjuNFY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28vSen_0hkjuNFY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ENWqx_0hkjuNFY00
Space Warfighting Center in Colorado Springs.

Inside the building is a lab designed to allow opposing teams of up to 30 people to simulate war games in space.

“This is the ability to electronically model the designs in your spacecraft and your constellations,” Isakowitz explained.

The complex is outfitted with $1 Million in software designed to simulate the physics of space and show how satellites and other spacecraft would perform.

“You don’t want to wait until the day you find yourself in a conflict situation to find out what you’re going to do,” Isakowitz said.

The Space Warfighting Center is a $100 Milion state-of-the-art, 90,000-square-foot building. The facility will support virtual design activities across company locations nationwide.

Currently, the Aerospace location already in Colorado Springs employs 250 scientists and engineers. The new building will accommodate an additional 250 employees, boosting the local economic impact to a total of $100 Million by the end of 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecatalystnews.com

CC Shifts to “Strongly Recommending Wearing Masks Indoors”

September 9, 2022 | NEWS | By Leigh Walden | Illustration by Jubilee Rivera-Hernandez. In a lot of ways, campus feels like it’s returned to a pre-pandemic normal. Without mandatory testing, mask mandates, and Zoom classes, one could be convinced that the pandemic is no longer a concern of the Colorado College community. However, with 28 active cases as of last Friday, it’s clear COVID-19 is still very much a reality on campus, and this year there are less comprehensive strategies to mitigate it.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

8,000-seat amphitheater proposed in Colorado Springs brings out supporters and critics

Colorado Springs businessman J.W. Roth has had a lifelong love affair with music. In his north-side office, the founder, chairman and CEO of the Notes Live entertainment company proudly displays his collection of autographed guitars, vintage vinyl album covers and even the grand piano that songwriter and friend Ryan Tedder used when he composed the hit "Apologize" that was covered by his OneRepublic pop rock band. Above all, Roth is...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Industry
Local
Colorado Industry
Colorado Springs, CO
Business
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
KXRM

Evergreen Cemetery receives gift from Union Printers Home

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Union Printers Home Foundation is transferring 429 cemetery spaces to Evergreen Cemetery, which will provide families the opportunity to purchase spaces in the oldest section of the cemetery, which until now, was nearly sold out. The Union Printers Home opened in 1892 as the world’s largest tuberculosis care facility, treating over […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

New retailers moving to Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS — Travelers who visit the Colorado Springs Airport can expect an entirely new shopping experience with three new retailers planning to move in. Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist destinations across North America, announced on August 30 that it […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Why mass COVID-19 vaccination sites have returned to Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mass, state-run vaccination sites have returned to Colorado, that includes in El Paso and Pueblo County. This time, the sites will distribute COVID-19 vaccines specific to the omicron sub-variant. On opening day for two vaccine sites in Southern Colorado, 13 Investigates asked the state why these sites are necessary after The post Why mass COVID-19 vaccination sites have returned to Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Discovery Center to host first Family Star Party of the year

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Space Foundation Discovery Center will kick off the first Family Star Party of the school year on Saturday. Star Parties provide a fun, safe outdoor environment for families to explore stars, nebulae, and galaxies through a variety of telescopes. Activities: Look through multiple telescopes and learn about the objects in our […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Debris#Space Exploration#Space Warfighting Center#Aerospace#Russians#U S Space Force
KXRM

Mayor John Suthers’s last State of the City Address

Colorado Springs — Mayor John Suthers delivered his last State of the City address on Thursday at the Broadmoor Hotel. He opened his address by speaking about the growth of the city. “We’re in literally dozens of other top 10 rankings for places to live,” said Mayor Suthers. “Polls indicate a majority of our local […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Proposal to limit public access on Old Stage Road in SW Colorado Springs raises concern

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Illegal and undesirable activity along historic Old Stage Road in the mountains above the city has led officials to propose what some residents believe is a drastic and unnecessary step. The city is determining whether public access on the popular road should be restricted after hours. KRDO Old Stage Road The post Proposal to limit public access on Old Stage Road in SW Colorado Springs raises concern appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Showers of Hope provides hygiene care to the unsheltered

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Cooperative Care Center Mobile Shower Program was in Pueblo on Saturday to provide a warm shower and hygiene care to unhoused people living in Pueblo. The Shower Program was joined by Praise Assembly and My Brother’s Keeper to host the 2nd Annual event at Plaza Verde Park. The event ran from […]
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
U.S. Space Command
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
KXRM

Mineral Palace exhibit opens at El Pueblo History Museum

PUEBLO, Colo. — Mineral Palace Park has been enjoyed by locals in Pueblo for decades, but many may not know its significance as part of the State’s history. The Mineral Palace exhibit is set to open on Friday, Sept. 9 at History Colorado’s El Pueblo History Museum. It will be featured in the museum’s International […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo fire tech students to participate in 9/11 memorial stair climb

PUEBLO, Colo. — Students of Pueblo Community College’s (PCC) fire science technology program will participate in a memorial stair climb on Friday to honor the first responders lost on Sept. 11, 2001. Starting at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, PCC fire science technology students will attempt to climb the same number of steps equivalent […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Local philanthropist awarded Lifetime Achievement Award

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mayor John Suthers will present Lyda Hill with the Spirit of the Springs Lifetime Achievement Award after his State of the City address on Thursday, Sept. 8. According to the City of Colorado Springs, Lyda Hill (79) is an entrepreneur and philanthropist who funds initiatives that impact issues like water conservation, green […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs turtle in the running for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs turtle is in the running for “America’s Favorite Pet.”. The owner of “Snow White” reached out to 11 News on Wednesday as voting in the latest round of competition ends Thursday evening. Maurice says he’s had Snow White, a leucistic snapping turtle, since she was a hatchling. Maurice is a disabled combat veteran who was deployed twice, once to Iraq for 15 months and a second time to Afghanistan for 13 months. Maurice explained Snow White serves not only as a pet but as a support animal.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Celebrate Hollywood history in Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Fremont Adventure Recreation’s annual fundraising gala happening Saturday, Sept. 10 will honor Canon City’s 150-year anniversary and its historical ties with Hollywood. The sesquicentennial gala will be held at the Plaza Theater at the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park. The gala begins at 6:30 p.m. with an arrival at the Royal […]
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

Innovation festival and 9/11 events impact downtown, Incline

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Multiple upcoming special events in the Pikes Peak region will impact access to downtown Colorado Springs and the Manitou Incline. Saturday, Sept. 10 – What If…Festival of Innovation and ImaginationThe 11th annual What If… Festival of Innovation and Imagination returns to Colorado Springs on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy