Aerospace unveils $100 Million space warfighting center

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Aerospace Corporation (Aerospace) unveiled its new Space Warfighting Center at a ribbon-cutting celebration. The non-profit corporation operating a Federally Funded Research and Development Center, provides technical guidance and advice on aspects of space missions to the military.

“Whether we like it or not, space is now a warfighting domain,” Jean Michael, Aerospace’s Warfighting Division Leader said.

That’s why some of the nation’s top leading scientists and military officials will soon be working side by side in Colorado Springs to solve complex problems in space.

“It would be lovely if space could have remained this ultimate high ground and pristine place for exploration, but that’s not the world we live in,” Michael explained.

The opening of this facility comes at a crucial time when the U.S. national security space infrastructure is at risk from adversarial threats like jamming or destruction of satellites.

“We’ve seen things recently that when the Russians demonstrated they can fire a missile against their own satellite,” Steve Isakowitz, Aerospace’s President and CEO explained. “They created a wide field of debris in space and some of that debris did cross the orbit of NASA’s International Space Station.”

Research and development done at the Space Warfighting Center will provide technical expertise to U.S. Space Command, U.S. Space Force, and other military commands on threats to U.S. space assets, regardless of a possible headquarter relocation.

“I hope that Space Command will stay here but whether it does or not, the work of this facility and the work of the Aerospace corporation will remain the same,” Michael said.





Space Warfighting Center in Colorado Springs.

Inside the building is a lab designed to allow opposing teams of up to 30 people to simulate war games in space.

“This is the ability to electronically model the designs in your spacecraft and your constellations,” Isakowitz explained.

The complex is outfitted with $1 Million in software designed to simulate the physics of space and show how satellites and other spacecraft would perform.

“You don’t want to wait until the day you find yourself in a conflict situation to find out what you’re going to do,” Isakowitz said.

The Space Warfighting Center is a $100 Milion state-of-the-art, 90,000-square-foot building. The facility will support virtual design activities across company locations nationwide.

Currently, the Aerospace location already in Colorado Springs employs 250 scientists and engineers. The new building will accommodate an additional 250 employees, boosting the local economic impact to a total of $100 Million by the end of 2023.

