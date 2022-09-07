ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

NEWS10 ABC

NYSP investigate Trooper involved shooting

New York State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to assist the Ulster County Mobile Mental Health crisis team at a house located on Clark Road in the town of Wawarsing. Daniel K. McAlpin, 41, was seemingly distraught inside the house.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
County
Dutchess County, NY
City
Dover, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Crime & Safety
Dover, NY
Crime & Safety
hudsonvalleyone.com

“I think I hurt Lucy”

Johnny Amaro, 49, couldn’t make up his mind on the morning of September 1 whether to throw himself bodily off the bridge which connects Kingston to Rhinecliff. The morning was cloudy and according to a police officer at the scene Amaro appeared to be covered in blood. About five...
KINGSTON, NY
News 12

Peekskill police warn of post office mailbox thefts

Peekskill police are advising residents to refrain from putting important mail in the United States Postal Service mailbox right out front of the town’s post office. Police say people have been stealing checks out of the mailbox in front of the post office at 738 South St. They say the perpetrators use the checks to commit identity theft and financial fraud.
PEEKSKILL, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#New York State Police#Labor Day#Honda
Mid-Hudson News Network

Downing Park Polly searched by Newburgh Police

NEWBURGH – City Police spent much of Friday at the Downing Park Polly in Newburgh and Police Chief Anthony Geraci said they were “looking for evidence in regards to an ongoing investigation.”. He said no other information could be released at this time. The search came at a...
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Amazing Water Rescue in Fishkill, NY Caught on Video

The bodycam video captured from New York State Trooper Francis W. Rush looks like a scene pulled from an action movie. In reality, it was a real-life rescue after a car was submerged underwater and the driver was left unconscious in Fishkill. Water Rescue in Fishkill, NY. "Without hesitation, Trooper...
FISHKILL, NY
Public Safety
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Give That Dog a Bone! Ulster County K9 Heads to Retirement Life

Congratulations are in order for one Ulster County pup. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office announced this week that after 7 years of hard work, K-9 Farrell is set to retire. K-9 Farrel started with the Ulster County Sheriff's Office back in 2015 after graduating from K-9 school where he was certified "by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services in patrol and narcotics detection" according to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office. Since 2015, K-9 Farrell has served alongside his handler, Deputy James Slinsky.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

State Police are searching for a missing fisherman on the Delaware River in Orange County

State Police are searching for a missing fisherman on the Delaware River in Orange County. On September 8, 2022, at approximately 7:25 a.m., New York State Police along with other first responders responded to an area of The Delaware River the town of Deerpark in Orange County for a report of a missing fisherman. A preliminary investigation revealed that two men were fishing on the river near Cherry Island State Park when their boat capsized. One of the fishermen was located on the shore and received medical treatment. State Police as well Sparrowbush Fire, Port Jervis Fire, Matamoras Fire and Swift Water Rescue Teams from New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania are assisting with the search. State police will update the results of the search as it continues.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Police: Drunk Driver Crashes Into Hudson Valley Home

A Hudson Valley homeowner's long weekend didn't go as expected. That's because an alleged drunk driver crashed into the home. On Labor Day, Monday, September 5 around 10:23 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to 6 First Street in the Village of Saugerties, for a report of a motor vehicle that had crashed into a house.
SAUGERTIES, NY
101.5 WPDH

ALERT: Phony Telephone Scam Happening in Putnam County, NY

It's sad that someone would do this and it creates another issue that we need to be mindful of. There's so much going on in our world and it's sad that we have to worry about other people causing trouble and abusing the way we use the phone system. The Putnam County Sheriff's Department's Instagram page recently put out a statement and explained the latest bizarre scam that has been going on in the area.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York.

