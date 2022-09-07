Read full article on original website
Man Armed With Knife Shot, Killed By Trooper During Incident In Wawarsing, Police Say
A man was shot and killed by a trooper after threatening an officer with a knife during an incident in the Hudson Valley, according to New York State Police. It happened on Saturday, Sept. 9 in Ulster County. State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to assist...
32-Year-Old From Beacon Accused Of Assaulting Trooper After I-84 Crash
A Hudson Valley man is behind bars after he allegedly attacked a New York State trooper and fought with others following his arrest for DWI. The incident took place in Orange County around 11 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, at 11 p.m. at the Wallkill Rest Area off I-84 in Wallkill.
NYSP investigate Trooper involved shooting
New York State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to assist the Ulster County Mobile Mental Health crisis team at a house located on Clark Road in the town of Wawarsing. Daniel K. McAlpin, 41, was seemingly distraught inside the house.
Drivers identified in fatal Dutchess County crash
New York State Police have identified the victim and driver of a fatal crash in Pleasant Valley. Erin Clancy, 50, of Stanford, was killed, and Camay Pryce, 33, of Poughkeepsie, was seriously injured in the crash.
ID Released For Person Killed In Head-On Pleasant Valley Crash
Police have identified a person killed during a head-on crash in the Hudson Valley. Erin T. Clancy, a 50-year-old man, was killed in Dutchess County around 5:50 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, in Pleasant Valley, said New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks. Troopers responded to Route 44 near Brown Road...
Know Her? Woman Wanted In Connection To Incident In Beacon
Police in the Hudson Valley are asking the public for help locating a woman in connection with an incident last week. The incident, took place in Dutchess County around 5:30 p.m. in Beacon on Friday, Sept. 2. The city of Beacon Police says the incident involved the woman putting bags...
“I think I hurt Lucy”
Johnny Amaro, 49, couldn’t make up his mind on the morning of September 1 whether to throw himself bodily off the bridge which connects Kingston to Rhinecliff. The morning was cloudy and according to a police officer at the scene Amaro appeared to be covered in blood. About five...
Peekskill police warn of post office mailbox thefts
Peekskill police are advising residents to refrain from putting important mail in the United States Postal Service mailbox right out front of the town’s post office. Police say people have been stealing checks out of the mailbox in front of the post office at 738 South St. They say the perpetrators use the checks to commit identity theft and financial fraud.
Downing Park Polly searched by Newburgh Police
NEWBURGH – City Police spent much of Friday at the Downing Park Polly in Newburgh and Police Chief Anthony Geraci said they were “looking for evidence in regards to an ongoing investigation.”. He said no other information could be released at this time. The search came at a...
New York State Police Trooper Injured In Hit-&-Run In Hudson Valley
A New York State Trooper was hit outside of his vehicle in a hit-and-run in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police confirmed a trooper was injured in Westchester County, New York in a hit-and-run. State Police Investigating Personal Injury Hit-and-run Crash involving a State Trooper on I-95, Westchester County,...
Amazing Water Rescue in Fishkill, NY Caught on Video
The bodycam video captured from New York State Trooper Francis W. Rush looks like a scene pulled from an action movie. In reality, it was a real-life rescue after a car was submerged underwater and the driver was left unconscious in Fishkill. Water Rescue in Fishkill, NY. "Without hesitation, Trooper...
Saugerties Police Nab Wanted Man After Report Of Suspicious Person
Authorities in the Hudson Valley arrested a wanted man after responding to a report of a suspicious person. Police in Ulster County responded to a report of a suspicious person on Oak Street in Barclay Heights in the town of Saugerties at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Saugerties Police Department reported.
Hudson Valley Driver Trying To Pass Cars Causes Fatal Crash
One driver is dead because another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses. On Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F in Dutchess County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley that occurred early Wednesday morning.
Give That Dog a Bone! Ulster County K9 Heads to Retirement Life
Congratulations are in order for one Ulster County pup. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office announced this week that after 7 years of hard work, K-9 Farrell is set to retire. K-9 Farrel started with the Ulster County Sheriff's Office back in 2015 after graduating from K-9 school where he was certified "by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services in patrol and narcotics detection" according to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office. Since 2015, K-9 Farrell has served alongside his handler, Deputy James Slinsky.
State Police are searching for a missing fisherman on the Delaware River in Orange County
State Police are searching for a missing fisherman on the Delaware River in Orange County. On September 8, 2022, at approximately 7:25 a.m., New York State Police along with other first responders responded to an area of The Delaware River the town of Deerpark in Orange County for a report of a missing fisherman. A preliminary investigation revealed that two men were fishing on the river near Cherry Island State Park when their boat capsized. One of the fishermen was located on the shore and received medical treatment. State Police as well Sparrowbush Fire, Port Jervis Fire, Matamoras Fire and Swift Water Rescue Teams from New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania are assisting with the search. State police will update the results of the search as it continues.
Police: Drunk Driver Crashes Into Hudson Valley Home
A Hudson Valley homeowner's long weekend didn't go as expected. That's because an alleged drunk driver crashed into the home. On Labor Day, Monday, September 5 around 10:23 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to 6 First Street in the Village of Saugerties, for a report of a motor vehicle that had crashed into a house.
Lower Hudson Valley Woman Arrested for Allegedly Setting House on Fire
Police say a local person was arrested for arson after an official investigation Wednesday. While firefighters from several surrounding towns and districts were able to quickly extinguish the flames, we're lucky that this story did not become tragic. Now, this suspect from the Hudson Valley is facing a number of...
Beacon man allegedly assaults Trooper after DWI arrest
A Beacon man is behind bars for allegedly hitting a State Trooper in the head with his cell phone, after being accused of Driving While Intoxicated (DWI).
ALERT: Phony Telephone Scam Happening in Putnam County, NY
It's sad that someone would do this and it creates another issue that we need to be mindful of. There's so much going on in our world and it's sad that we have to worry about other people causing trouble and abusing the way we use the phone system. The Putnam County Sheriff's Department's Instagram page recently put out a statement and explained the latest bizarre scam that has been going on in the area.
Police investigating fatal crash in Dutchess County
One person has died and another is seriously injured after a head-on crash in Pleasant Valley. New York State Police said the crash happened on September 7 around 5:50 a.m.
